Football Recap: Rebels get past Dragons after injury to star RB

STE. GENEVIEVE – The Central football team gained an inside track toward another outright MAFC White Division championship amid concern for the health of its all-state running back.
Dayshawn Welch rushed for 166 yards on 20 carries before suffering a left ankle injury during the fourth quarter, and the Class 3 ninth-ranked Rebels topped Ste. Genevieve 28-14 on Friday night.
Jett Bridges completed 13-of-16 passes for 185 yards – two accurate throws were dropped – and accounted for two touchdowns in the victory.
Senior linebacker Dylan Holifield made nine tackles for Central (5-1, 3-0), which yielded only 69 yards in the first half defensively, and limited star receiver Zach Boyer without a catch.
The Rebels marched 84 yards on 10 plays during their second possession after getting a red-zone stop, and Welch opened the scoring with a 26-yard burst through the middle off a direct snap.
Welch galloped 19 yards to bolster the ensuing Central drive, and Bridges punctuated it on a 5-yard draw for a 13-0 lead with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter.
Ste. Genevieve (3-3, 2-1) failed to achieve forward progress on the next series, but flipped field position when quarterback Aiden Boyer drifted back to unleash a bounding 62-yard punt.
Central nearly increased the margin on a perfect ball from Bridges that eluded the control of receiver Jobe Bryant, but instead eased into halftime after Bridges was sacked by lineman Will Vaughn.
Bryant emerged as a more prominent factor after the break, totaling 86 yards on a game-high four receptions. Grant Manion added three catches, and Slade Schweiss chipped in two more.
The Dragons placed two running backs in the spread alongside Aiden Boyer during their initial drive of the third quarter, and sophomore Wyatt Springkamper had runs of 20 and 17 yards.
Austin McBride scored from 6 yards out moments later to make it 13-7, but the Rebels needed just four plays to emphatically answer.
Bridges flipped a short pass under pressure to Bryant, who found a crease to gain 30 yards. A short scoring run was negated by a holding penalty, but Bridges and Bryant connected again for a 15-yard touchdown.
Ste. Genevieve received a lift during its next defensive series on a sack by Thomas O’Brien and another tackle for loss by lineman Dale Propst.
Bridges rolled a resulting 65-yard punt inside the 1, however, and later used his athleticism to create two crucial completions after Welch was carried off the field by teammates.
Bridges braced his fall to remain upright before finding crossing tight end Triston Stewart for a 33-yard gain. Ruger Sutton then scored from the 2 and added the two-point conversion catch with 7:06 left.
McBride responded with a powerful 55-yard run before netting his second TD on fourth-and-goal from the 1. He tallied 109 yards on 16 carries.
Bridges retrieved a bad snap and scrambled away from multiple defenders to locate Bryant for 21 yards before the Rebels melted the final minute away.
Ty Schweiss stopped the lone touch by Zach Boyer on a receiver sweep for an 11-yard loss, and recorded the lone takeaway for either side on a forced fumble and recovery in the fourth quarter.
Korbyn Pratt matched both Schweiss and Sutton with six tackles each. Central will face Fredericktown for Homecoming in week 7.
Aiden Boyer was 4-of-12 passing for 24 yards, including two short throws to Kaden Flye. Springkamper rushed eight times for 62 yards – all after halftime – for the Dragons.
O’Brien notched a team-high seven tackles while Tanner Weiler and Carter Klump made six apiece. Ste. Genevieve will also hold Homecoming this week while meeting Perryville.
Potosi 28, Perryville 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Junior receiver Gavin Portell amassed 182 yards on five receptions, and scored two touchdowns as Potosi blanked Perryville 28-0 on Friday night.
Blake Coleman connected with Portell for an 87-yard strike and the only points of the first half after the visiting Pirates missed a field goal.
Zane West added a rushing score to make it 21-0 in the third quarter, and Gavin Pinson made a TD catch for insurance following an interception by linebacker Wyatt Knapp.
Coleman was 18-of-32 overall for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Missey had three receptions for 53 yards, and posted a team-high seven tackles for the Trojans.
West finished with 90 yards on 14 carries, and caught seven passes for 63 yards. Gage Mosier chipped in 37 rushing yards for Potosi (2-4, 2-2).
Interior lineman J.T. Cross highlighted the defensive shutout with two sacks while equaling Portell and Levi Courtney with six tackles apiece.
The Trojans will travel next to St. Charles West.
Valle Catholic 56, Jefferson 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic held visiting Jefferson to negative rushing yards, and rolled to a 56-0 shutout for Homecoming on Friday night.
Bryce Giesler rushed for 168 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Grant Fallert kept the ball 13 times for 115 yards as the Warriors steadily built a 42-0 halftime lead.
Isaac Roth opened the third quarter with an explosive 86-yard touchdown run, and Rylan Fallert picked up 75 yards on only two carries, along with another score.
Grant Fallert ran for two touchdowns and threw for a pair to all-state receiver Aiden Heberlie, covering 13 and 49 yards in the first half. Fallert was 3-of-9 overall for 72 yards.
Valle Catholic (6-0) endured 14 penalties and two turnovers despite blowing out the Blue Jays, and will travel to fellow unbeaten New Madrid County Central next week.
Michael Okenfuss paced the defensive effort with two sacks while Noah Elbert added another. Roth had an interception, and Jacob Calbreath recovered his own forced fumble.
Josh Bieser had a 10-yard touchdown run for the Warriors, and equaled Tim Okenfuss, Alex Viox, Carson Tucker and Jacob Elbert with a team-high four tackles.
Wil Kuehn was perfect on eight extra points, and Valle Catholic compiled a final 547-65 margin in total yards. The defense lowered its average of points allowed to 5.8 per game.
Fredericktown 28, De Soto 7
DE SOTO, Mo. – Fredericktown delivered the first career victory for head coach Jacob Whitener while topping host De Soto 28-7 on Friday night.
Carter Cheaney capped the victory on a 9-yard scoring keeper with 4:35 to play, and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Cohlbe Dunnahoo for the lone points of the first half.
Lane Sikes gave Fredericktown (1-5) an immediate lift by returning the opening kickoff of the third quarter 99 yards for a 13-0 lead. He also caught a subsequent two-point conversion pass.
De Soto (0-6) answered for its only touchdown on the next play from scrimmage, but the Blackcats earned a second special teams TD as Garrett Marler pounced on a blocked punt in the end zone.
Fredericktown will travel to Central in week 7 to conclude the MAFC White Division schedule.