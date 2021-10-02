Football Recap: Rebels get past Dragons after injury to star RB

Central nearly increased the margin on a perfect ball from Bridges that eluded the control of receiver Jobe Bryant, but instead eased into halftime after Bridges was sacked by lineman Will Vaughn.

Bryant emerged as a more prominent factor after the break, totaling 86 yards on a game-high four receptions. Grant Manion added three catches, and Slade Schweiss chipped in two more.

The Dragons placed two running backs in the spread alongside Aiden Boyer during their initial drive of the third quarter, and sophomore Wyatt Springkamper had runs of 20 and 17 yards.

Austin McBride scored from 6 yards out moments later to make it 13-7, but the Rebels needed just four plays to emphatically answer.

Bridges flipped a short pass under pressure to Bryant, who found a crease to gain 30 yards. A short scoring run was negated by a holding penalty, but Bridges and Bryant connected again for a 15-yard touchdown.

Ste. Genevieve received a lift during its next defensive series on a sack by Thomas O’Brien and another tackle for loss by lineman Dale Propst.