Central 26, Fredericktown 14
PARK HILLS – Sophomore Dayshawn Welch reached triple figures in rushing yards for the third straight outing, and the Central football team beat Fredericktown 26-14 on Friday night.
Central (1-2, 1-0) compiled 377 yards in total offense, and surged ahead 20-0 when Welch capped the opening drive of the third quarter with a 39-yard sweep for his second touchdown.
Welch finished with 166 yards on 23 carries, and Gage Manion added 110 yards on 15 attempts for the Rebels. Dylan Corcoran completed 5-of-8 passes for 70 yards.
Fredericktown (1-2, 0-1) narrowed the gap when Evan Burrows connected on a 60-yard strike to Ethan Flanagan. Malachi Kyle took a short reception 46 yards for a touchdown with 1:05 left in the game.
Justin Bridges restored a 26-7 Central lead by kicking two field goals from 34 and 29 yards during the fourth quarter.
Manion opened the scoring with a 2-yard plunge after gaining 61 earlier in his team’s initial possession. He also provided a team-high two receptions.
Welch punctuated a methodical drive on a 10-yard run with 9:08 to play before intermission, and the 13-0 margin held firm through the break.
Trevor Johnson tallied 41 rushing yards for Central, which ends a stretch of four straight home contests next week against Confluence Prep.
Potosi 34, Perryville 20
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Senior Isaac Gaghen broke loose for massive yardage just moments after the Potosi offense had gifted Perryville a fumble recovery for a touchdown on Friday night.
Wade Mercille cashed in on the momentum reversal with a scoring run just before halftime, and the Trojans rolled to a 34-20 road victory at Perryville.
Gaghen rushed for 178 yards on just nine carries, and sparked Potosi (2-1, 1-0) on its first play from scrimmage in the third quarter before Brayden Isgriggs found the end zone.
Kyle Miller and Tristan Murdick also provided touchdown jaunts to help establish an early 13-0 lead. Quarterback Andrew Coleman was 5-of-9 passing for 78 yards.
Perryville (2-1, 0-1) partially closed a 27-7 deficit with scoring receptions by Carter Dix for 26 yards and Dawson Camden covering 13 yards.
Evan Daugherty completed 11-of-22 passes for 139 yards, including five to Dix, and powered the Pirates on the ground with 82 yards on 22 carries.
Murdick made eight solo tackles while assisting on five others. Josh Allen, Hunter Moon and Gaghen were each involved in 10 combined stops for Potosi.
Miller paced Potosi with four receptions, and Allen provided a 41-yard catch and interception.
Caruthersville 38, Valle Catholic 35
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic utilized two alternative options on Friday night after an injury left senior starter Chase Dunlap unavailable, and nearly salvaged a thrilling comeback.
But quarterback Devin Russell threw two touchdown passes, found the end zone two more times on the ground, and helped Caruthersville defeat the Warriors 38-35 for the second straight year.
A short TD run from Micah Rodgers extended a 32-27 difference on the initial play of the fourth quarter, and an errant punt snap gave the visitors two crucial points on an earlier safety.
Collin Grass capped the final scoring drive for Valle Catholic (2-1) from 2 yards out with 1:44 remaining, but time would soon expire on the hopeful rally.
Aiden Heberlie had two touchdown receptions from freshman QB Chase Fallert in the third quarter, covering 25 and 18 yards, but the Warriors were promptly answered each time.
Caruthersville (3-0) headed into halftime leading 24-13 following a 25-yard touchdown catch by Dundi Hamilton. Russell sparked his club with a 74-yard scamper after trailing 13-0.
Jayden Gegg initially filled in for Dunlap, and scored on a pair of keepers. The first one from 7 yards out occurred when the Warriors took possession at the Caruthersville 20 due to a poor punt.
He snuck through from the 2 with 2:40 to play in the first quarter following a lengthy gain. But Russell stemmed the tide with one huge jolt, and the Tigers amassed the next 24 points.
Valle Catholic had the opposition pinned near its own goal line after Heberlie scored to make it 24-20. However, a sudden gain of about 50 yards enabled Russell to find the end zone on a 41-yard run.
Fallert debuted for the Warriors with an efficient 13-of-18 passing for 151 yards. Gegg rushed 11 times for 72 yards and added four receptions.
Heberlie finished with 101 yards on eight catches, and Grass picked up 77 yards on 19 carries while also leading the defense with nine solo tackles.
Peyton Tucker registered 13 total tackles, and Kyle Roth had eight solos plus a fumble recovery. Austin Burnett executed three tackles for loss, and Heberlie made an interception.
Festus 56, North County 40
BONNE TERRE – The North County offense seemed to take a significant stride forward on Friday night, but the defense failed to corral the persistent rushing attack of Festus.
Jaden Rystrom and Jack Robinson produced four touchdowns apiece, and the visiting Tigers prevailed 56-42 after the teams unofficially combined for 965 yards of total offense.
Festus registered four sacks and hurried to the line of scrimmage for a 1-yard scoring run by Robinson with 6 seconds to play, ensuring a winning margin of at least 13 points for future district seeding.
North County got within 49-40 as sophomore quarterback Nolan Reed rolled right on fourth down and found Tyler Murphy for the second time from 5 yards out with 4:06 remaining.
Reed threw for three scores and 205 yards on 14-of-21 overall, including a 72-yard crossing strike to Karter Kekec that restored a 20-14 lead late in the first quarter.
North County jumped in front 14-0 after getting a three-and-out initial series on defense. Sizable gains on receptions by Kekec and Clayton Chandler set up a 2-yard touchdown by Layton Mallow.
Kaelen Lee-Bell delivered an explosive 88-yard touchdown run on the Raiders’ third possession, and ended the night with 127 yards on 14 carries.
But the promising junior back suffered a right leg injury near the conclusion of the third quarter, and remained down for several minutes before being carried off the field.
North County will also be without starting right tackle and arguably its best offensive lineman after Ben Dunlap was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a punt return.
Festus (2-1, 1-0) needed a little more than four minutes to erase its early deficit as Rystrom scampered 61 yards and Robinson raced 41 to present a 14-14 tie.
Mallow had 80 yards on the ground, and notched his second touchdown on a sweep from the 7, giving the Raiders their last lead of the night at 26-21.
Rystrom answered quickly with a 17-yard score, and Robinson broke the plane from 4 yards out after the Tigers coaxed a three-and-out to establish a 35-26 lead at intermission.
Kekec slipped through traffic on a 30-yard catch that set up a 3-yard TD pass from Reed to Murphy, leaving the margin at 42-34 with 1:17 left in third quarter.
Festus came back with its most methodical drive of the game, achieving five first downs before Rystrom cashed in his final touchdown.
Rystrom tallied 191 yards on 16 carries, and Robinson added 181 yards on 24 attempts. Cole Wagner gained 91 yards on just four chances in the win.
Kekec amassed 132 yards on four receptions, and made a team-high seven solo tackles for North County (0-3, 0-1), which travels to De Soto in week 4.
Festus QB Collin Doyel completed his only pass to Cayden Glaze for 35 yards just before halftime. But a 32-yard field goal attempt was missed by Michael Esparza, who was perfect on eight extra points.
Kennett 33, Ste. Genevieve 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Marsayv’Aun Harrell rushed for 142 yards and made two touchdown catches on Friday night as state-ranked Kennett routed Ste. Genevieve 33-0.
Bodey Ellis completed 7-of-10 throws for 113 yards, and Jordan Jarrett added 105 yards on the ground for the Indians. Tanner Duncan had a team-high three receptions.
Duncan recorded seven tackles with two sacks as Kennett (3-0) limited Ste. Genevieve (1-2) to negative rushing yardage in the game.
Dragons quarterback Logan Gegg was 11-of-24 overall for 105 yards, connecting six times with leading target Peyton Matthews for 70 yards.
Harrell opened the scoring with a 2-yard run, and spotted Kennett a 26-0 halftime advantage with an 11-yard catch before adding his third touchdown on a 54-yard strike in the third quarter.
Jarrett extended a 7-0 edge with a 69-yard gallop in the second quarter, and Justin Hunt tacked on a 6-yard touchdown a few minutes later.
Bryce Trollinger netted six tackles for Ste. Genevieve.
