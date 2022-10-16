Football Recap: Rebels, Warriors solidify top two seeds in district

DEXTER, Mo. – Special teams helped the Central football team overcome three lost fumbles during a convincing 42-13 victory at Dexter on Friday night.

Jobe Bryant scored touchdowns on a reception, short run, fumble return and spectacular punt return while also securing another school record.

Sophomore linebacker Jaxon Jones shined defensively with 14 tackles, and Bryant intercepted a deep throw as time expired to preserve a 28-0 halftime lead.

Casen Murphy completed 12-of-19 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including a 33-yard strike to wide-open receiver Zack Boyd along the left sideline in the third quarter.

Bryant recovered a fumble forced by Kannon Harlow on the second play from scrimmage, and returned it 37 yards for the opening points.

A 30-yard punt return by Bryant set up his 2-yard scoring run and ensuing two-point conversion. The Rebels added to their 14-0 advantage before the first quarter concluded.

Dexter ripped the ball away as Murphy battled for extra yardage in the red zone, but its next punt was partially tipped by Harlow. Kendall Horton gathered the loose ball for a 17-yard touchdown.

Central (7-1) brought a second punt return to the end zone as Bryant broke two tackles, somehow escaped three converging defenders after circling back, and made two more miss along the sideline before cutting toward the middle for a 74-yard touchdown.

Murphy found Bryant for a 30-yard scoring strike on the initial series of the third quarter to introduce a turbo clock. Boyd made it 42-0 on the next possession.

Bryant, still in his junior season, became the new leader in career receptions for Central after setting the mark for receiving yards last week against Fredericktown.

After the Rebels removed their starters, Dexter (3-5) broke the shutout with a 66-yard catch by Nolan Alford. Lee-Michael McDonald added a late 29-yard scoring run.

Triston Stewart totaled eight tackles on the defensive line, and Harlow forced two fumbles. Central can officially secure the No. 2 seed in Class 3, District 1 with a victory over Farmington next Friday.

Festus 41, Farmington 20

FARMINGTON – Jeremiah Cunningham transferred away from the deliberate pace of the Farmington flexbone last offseason to operate the more explosive spread attack at Festus.

Despite still alternating series at quarterback in week 8 for the Tigers, Cunningham burned his former teammates both through the air and on the ground Friday night.

Festus overcame three turnovers by generating nearly 500 yards of total offense, and secured the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Class 4, District 1 playoffs with a 41-20 victory.

Hayden Bates had three short touchdown runs, Arhmad Branch provided two scoring catches, and the Tigers secured the outcome with a massive 12-play, 96-yard drive.

Cunningham traded carries with Bates before delivering a 46-yard pass to deep receiver Landen Yates at the Farmington 9 with their squad protecting a 26-20 lead.

Owen Birkner sacked Cunningham two plays later, but Branch made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 15 following a timeout with 5:02 remaining.

Tempers flared after Yates caught the two-point conversion to make it 34-20, and the Knights punted away the next possession after Mason Shirmer recorded his second sack of the fourth quarter.

Bates tacked on a 6-yard touchdown with 1:49 left after being shoved by linebacker Damian Cabrera for an unsportsmanlike penalty once the previous play had concluded.

Cunningham was an efficient 8-of-10 passing for 211 yards, and cranked out several sizable gains while keeping the ball 10 times for 145 yards.

Yates had three receptions for 105 yards, and Bates added 69 rushing yards on 15 attempts while also notching three catches for Festus (4-4).

Farmington (3-5) twice had possession with a chance to regain the lead in the third quarter, and was fortunate to survive a failed fourth-and-3 run from its own 37.

Birkner recovered a fumble on the next snap, and the Knights eventually reached the Festus 33 until a holding penalty caused that drive to stall.

Kaesen McClain finished with 104 rushing yards on 23 attempts, and carried nine times during a 13-play opening march that gave Farmington a 7-0 lead.

Sophomore quarterback Brett Drye escaped the pocket on fourth-and-3, and scampered 24 yards for the touchdown as the drive consumed eight full minutes.

Cunningham engineered a much faster response from Festus. He scrambled 26 yards after connecting on a quick throw to Yates for 29. Bates plowed in from the 1 prior to a missed extra point.

Essien Smith handled the next series for the Tigers after Tyler Shepherd returned a McClain fumble 35 yards. Smith zipped a 6-yard dart to Branch before running in the 2-point play for a 14-7 lead.

Farmington went three-and-out on its next two possessions, and faced a 20-7 deficit after Cunningham ran a designed keeper 36 yards toward the right pylon for a touchdown.

Festus nearly increased the margin after Braydon Berry dropped a likely touchdown for the Knights. Cunningham completed passes of 22 and 33 yards to Bates and Yates with halftime closing in.

Branch emerged with control of the ball on a throw to the back of the end zone, but officials ruled that the covering Drye briefly secured possession first before stepping out of bounds with an interception.

Smith was sacked by Wyatt Skaggs and picked off by Jackson McDowell to open the third quarter, and Farmington capitalized when a 26-yard McDowell run set up an 11-yard option pitch to Connor Rice in the opposite direction for a touchdown.

Cunningham keyed an answer by the Tigers with keepers of 25 and 30 on the next series, and Bates polished off the drive from the 6 to restore a 26-13 advantage.

The Knights needed just one play to reciprocate, as Birkner took the handoff on an inside trap and burst through the middle of the secondary for a 65-yard touchdown.

Drye finished 4-of-9 passing for 38 yards as Berry and Rice made two catches apiece. Farmington will travel to Central to punctuate the regular season on Friday.

Smith completed 3-of-5 throws and added 41 rushing yards on eight carries for Festus. Branch made a game-high four receptions for 57 yards.

Valle Catholic 49, Vianney 8

STE. GENEVIEVE – Bryce Giesler scored four touchdowns in the first half, and unbeaten Valle Catholic routed winless Class 6 opponent Vianney 49-8 on Saturday afternoon.

Tim Okenfuss increased his season sack total to 10 ½ with two more among four tackles for loss, and quarterback Chase Fallert threw two touchdown passes for Valle Catholic (8-0).

The dominant Warriors produced six sacks defensively, and limited Vianney (0-8) to negative-45 rushing yards overall while committing just one penalty in a drastic improvement.

Giesler finished with 72 yards on seven carries, moving past 1,000 yards for the season, and had a 55-yard touchdown catch to make it 14-0 after earlier scoring from the 10.

Okenfuss added a 5-yard touchdown after A.J. Basler recovered a fumble, sparking a 35-point second quarter. Giesler followed with runs of 1 and 28 yards to the end zone.

Fallert was 6-of-11 overall for 118 yards, and also rushed for a team-high 73 yards on only five carries. He connected with tight end Harry Oliver for a 13-yard scoring toss.

Interior lineman Isaac Viox bolstered the Warriors with two sacks, along with a forced fumble that end Cohen Gibbs scooped for a 20-yard touchdown return and a 49-0 cushion prior to halftime.

Basler had a 35-yard interception return while Carson Tucker and Jackson Fowler contributed sacks to the win. Viox finished with a team-high seven tackles.

The Warriors also thrived on special teams as Wil Kuehn was perfect on seven extra points and Isaac Basler booted all eight of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

Already assured of a No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the district playoffs, Valle Catholic can clinch a perfect regular season by defeating Kennett in week 9.