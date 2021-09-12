Football Recap: Trojans, Knights, Warriors secure road victories

Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20
FREDERICKTOWN – Gavin Portell caught four touchdown passes from Blake Coleman, and Potosi beat Fredericktown 61-20 in the MAFC White Division opener on Friday night.
Potosi (1-2, 1-2) produced nearly 500 yards in total offense, and outscored the Blackcats 21-0 during the second half. Coleman threw for five scores overall, and ran for another.
Blake Missey bookended the scoring with a 55-yard interception return on the second play of the game and 7-yard catch in the fourth quarter.
Portell had scoring grabs covering 36, 31 and 80 yards before the first quarter concluded. Blake Henson made it 40-6 with a 43-yard scamper after Wyatt Knapp scored on a dive from the 2.
Fredericktown (0-3, 0-3) trailed 26-0 until Lane Sikes returned a kickoff 82 yards to the end zone.
The Blackcats narrowed the halftime margin to 40-20 after quarterback Carter Cheaney fired touchdown strikes of 82 yards to Colhbe Dunnahoo and 13 yards to Andrew Starkey.
Farmington 31, Sikeston 14
SIKESTON, Mo. – Drew Felker completed his only two pass attempts for touchdowns to Jake Bishop and Jeremiah Cunningham as Farmington pulled away from Sikeston 31-14 on Friday night.
Brady Cook rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries, and Cunningham ran 10 times for 124 for Farmington (2-1, 1-0) in the SEMO North Conference opener for both schools.
Jackson McDowell, Tyler Williams, Marshall Murphy and Damian Cabrera recorded sacks for a defense that helped the Knights outscore the host Bulldogs 17-0 in the second half.
Keodrick Sherrod notched 123 rushing yards on 14 attempts for Sikeston (2-1, 0-1), and burst through the middle for a tying 32-yard touchdown with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
Farmington opened the third with a jolt as Cook cut back for a 48-yard run. He would kick a 32-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead to punctuate the drive following a holding penalty.
Felker found Bishop for a 12-yard scoring strike to extend the lead, and Cunningham broke wide open on a 23-yard catch with 10:20 remaining.
Gabe Giuliani recovered a fumbled snap between the two passing touchdowns after Sikeston had steadily marched to the Farmington 17.
The Bulldogs jumped ahead 7-0 on a keeper by quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer, who was 9-of-12 passing for 56 yards, after Sherrod powered ahead on a 33-yard run.
Farmington answered by converting a fourth-and-1 from its own 20, and surged into Sikeston territory when Cunningham raced 33 yards on an option pitch before scoring from 21 yards out.
Freshman running back Kaeson McClain plunged in from the 2 to create a 14-7 lead on a seven-play drive after the Knights earned a defensive three-and-out.
Farmington returns home in week 4 to face state-ranked Class 1 program Hayti.
Valle Catholic 49, St. Vincent 14
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Bryce Giesler rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, and Valle Catholic stayed unbeaten on Friday night with a 49-14 triumph at St. Vincent.
Junior quarterback Chase Fallert had a team-high 213 yards on 15 attempts, including scoring runs of 8 and 61 yards in the second quarter to create a 27-0 advantage.
Valle Catholic (3-0), ranked fifth in Class 3, pulled away with 22 points in the third quarter as Giesler picked up a couple of short TD runs.
Carson Tucker had a strong game for the Warriors with a 62-yard scoring run, 32-yard reception and a team-high nine tackles.
Fallert was 3-of-11 passing for 53 yards. Alex Viox added to the rushing success with 68 yards on five touchdowns plus a touchdown.
Michael Okenfuss and Tim Okenfuss each registered two sacks, and Luke McClure had an interception for the Valle defense. Josh Bieser finished with eight tackles.
The Warriors overcame 10 penalties and four turnovers, and will travel to state-ranked St. Dominic in week 4.
Trevor Moonier caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Christian Schaaf in the final minute of the first half for St. Vincent (1-2).
Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38
STE. GENEVIEVE – Zach Boyer covered 61 yards on his second touchdown catch with less than four minutes remaining as Ste. Genevieve pursued a possible upset on Friday night.
Kennett stopped the ensuing two-point conversion try, however, and escaped with a 40-38 victory after compiling 451 yards in total offense.
The visiting Indians threatened to put the contest out of reach on a late 27-yard touchdown run from Jordan Jarrett, who steadily produced 219 yards on 38 carries. But the Dragons stopped the conversion to stay within one possession at 40-32.
Kennett (3-0) extended a 22-18 halftime advantage with consecutive scoring drives, but Ste. Genevieve (1-2) answered through the air.
Junior quarterback Aiden Boyer connected on TD passes of 48 yards to Kaden Flye and 29 yards to Zach Boyer, and was 15-of-32 overall for 322 yards and five scores.
Austin McBride opened the game with 13-yard touchdown run, and tallied 61 yards on 11 carries for the Dragons. Flye later answered a 38-yard Jarrett run with a 64-yard catch for a 12-8 lead.
Kaden Buatte added a 19-yard TD catch in the second quarter. Zach Boyer made six receptions for 125 yards while Flye notched 120 yards on four catches.
Klayton Squires highlighted the Ste. Genevieve defense with 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Tanner Weiler registered a sack among three tackles for loss.