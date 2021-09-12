Football Recap: Trojans, Knights, Warriors secure road victories

Brady Cook rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries, and Cunningham ran 10 times for 124 for Farmington (2-1, 1-0) in the SEMO North Conference opener for both schools.

Jackson McDowell, Tyler Williams, Marshall Murphy and Damian Cabrera recorded sacks for a defense that helped the Knights outscore the host Bulldogs 17-0 in the second half.

Keodrick Sherrod notched 123 rushing yards on 14 attempts for Sikeston (2-1, 0-1), and burst through the middle for a tying 32-yard touchdown with 4:16 left in the second quarter.

Farmington opened the third with a jolt as Cook cut back for a 48-yard run. He would kick a 32-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead to punctuate the drive following a holding penalty.

Felker found Bishop for a 12-yard scoring strike to extend the lead, and Cunningham broke wide open on a 23-yard catch with 10:20 remaining.

Gabe Giuliani recovered a fumbled snap between the two passing touchdowns after Sikeston had steadily marched to the Farmington 17.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead 7-0 on a keeper by quarterback Joseph Heckemeyer, who was 9-of-12 passing for 56 yards, after Sherrod powered ahead on a 33-yard run.