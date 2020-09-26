Football Recap: Valle Catholic topples Class 3 giant Blair Oaks

Hair slipped past a defender to forge a 7-7 tie from 20 yards on a keeper, and connected on a 55-yard pass to Prenger to spark another scoring drive following a Valle fumble.

But the Warriors were otherwise dominant defensively during the first half, yielding just 85 yards to the Falcons to alleviate the sting of their miscues.

Fallert, escaping the pocket under heavy pressure on fourth-and-7, heaved the ball in desperation toward Heberlie, who jumped above two Falcons to bring down a tying 34-yard TD at 14-14.

Heberlie ended with five receptions for 130 yards, and picked up 26 over the middle as Valle surged ahead 20-14 with 5:45 left in the second quarter on a Fallert sneak.

Blair Oaks began the second half with its most forceful drive. Hair rushed for 15 and 16 yards on back-to-back plays, and Prenger caught a tipped pass for a 10-yard touchdown and 21-20 edge.

Gavin Wekenbourg made his second interception of the game moments later, but Valle Catholic stopped a fourth-down run at its 27.