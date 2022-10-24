Football Recap: Valle solidifies another perfect regular season

KENNETT, Mo. – With Valle Catholic leading rusher Bryce Giesler kept out of the lineup in a game-time decision, senior receiver Sam Drury stepped up to become the primary weapon of choice.

Drury caught five passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night to help secure a third consecutive unbeaten regular season.

Alex Viox netted two scoring runs in place of Giesler, and the second-ranked Warriors powered past Kennett 46-16 in a contest devoid of turnovers.

Another strong effort by the defense limited the Indians to 27 rushing yards before halftime, and Valle Catholic (9-0) amassed a 333-219 advantage in total offense.

Carson Tucker and Isaac Viox made eight tackles each while linemen Jacob Calbreath, Noah Elbert and Tim Okenfuss recorded sacks despite an injury to defensive end Cohen Gibbs.

The Warriors have an extra week to heal – thanks to a first-round bye in the Class 3, District 1 playoffs – and will host the winner between Kennett and Potosi in a rematch.

Alex Viox scored from 3 yards out on the opening drive, and added a 4-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter to establish a 25-0 cushion.

Kennett (6-3) answered with a promising 12-play scoring drive, but Valle Catholic immediately regained momentum with two more touchdown strikes.

Drury found the end zone for a third time in the stanza on a 5-yard toss from quarterback Chase Fallert with 1:15 remaining, and the Warriors enjoyed a 39-8 lead at intermission.

Okenfuss capped the initial possession of the third quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run, and the turbo clock rolled until Kennett tacked on a late score and two-point conversion with 1:28 left.

Chase Fallert completed 7-of-10 passes for 165 yards, including a 20-yard reception by Grant Fallert, and kept the ball six times for a team-high 64 rushing yards.

Ste. Genevieve 42, Kelly 14

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior running back Ayden Butcher returned from a concussion Friday night to shine with 217 yards on 23 carries, and Ste. Genevieve beat Kelly 42-14 to complete the regular season.

Wyatt Springkamper added 100 receiving yards on four catches, breaking triple digits for the second straight week, and the Dragons amassed 499 yards of total offense.

Two-way lineman Matt Schmidt blocked a punt and registered a sack. Ste. Genevieve (7-2) locked down the No. 3 seed in Class 3, District 1, and will host Dexter in the first round on Friday night.

Reece Eftink scored both touchdowns for Kelly (5-4) on long runs. He opened the game with a 54-yard burst on the second play from scrimmage after Ethan Graham reeled in a 31-yard reception.

But the Dragons countered with an 84-yard pass from Aiden Boyer to Springkamper on their second play following a big loss on a bad snap.

Butcher cashed in from the 2 with a tying touchdown. The Hawks stuffed him during the next Ste. Genevieve possession on fourth down at the goal line.

The Dragons’ third series originated from the Kelly 39, and Devin Flye caught a pass on the next play for a 36-yard gain. Boyer hit Springkamper on a 6-yard slant for a 14-7 lead.

Boyer finished 7-of-18 passing for 180 yards, and fired his second touchdown pass to Flye on a corner route from 31 yards to make it 21-7 with 8:06 left in the second quarter.

Ste. Genevieve forced a defensive three-and-out, and extended the lead as Boyer ran in his first of two touchdown keepers from the 5 while totaling 75 yards on eight carries.

Kelly countered with a 38-yard touchdown run by Eftink, but Boyer scampered in from 18 yards out to restore a 35-14 halftime cushion.

Butcher punched across a 1-yard dive in the fourth quarter, and the Dragons yielded no second-half points to the visitors.

Justin Schwent totaled 11 tackles while Jacob Johns added nine and returning linebacker Gabe Willett added eight in the victory.

Ayden White and Wyatt Kemper posted sacks, and Isaiah Basler recovered a fumble on the lone turnover of the game. Bryant Schwent was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points.

Cape Central 34, Potosi 27

POTOSI – Zai’Aire Thomas accelerated 30 yards on a short pass for a tiebreaking touchdown with 5:41 remaining, and Cape Central rallied past Potosi 34-27 on Friday night.

The visiting Tigers forced three turnovers, and sealed the victory when Marshon Edwards intercepted a deep throw by Trojans quarterback Blake Coleman in the closing seconds.

Morgan Diamond completed 9-of-15 passes for 131 yards, and also rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries as Cape Central (6-3) scored 21 unanswered points.

Potosi (3-6) thrived on sizable passing plays as Coleman compiled 283 yards on 18-of-33 overall. Gavin Portell made seven receptions for 75 yards.

Coleman opened the third quarter with a 4-yard scoring keeper for a 20-7 lead after connecting on a deep 52-yard strike to junior Luke Brabham.

The Trojans forced a key three-and-out to regain possession, but linebacker Gavin Pittman read and picked off a short pass on a curl route for a return to the Potosi 13.

Clayton McClard caught a 10-yard touchdown pass moments later, but Potosi pushed back as Brabham made a leaping grab over a defender for 46 yards.

The drive briefly headed backward following a false start penalty and sack by defensive end T.J. Mackins, who had five tackles for loss.

But an 18-yard pass to Brabham set up a 3-yard touchdown run by freshman Noah Walton – his second of the night – to create a 27-13 separation with 3:28 left in the third quarter.

Cape Central needed just two plays to commence its comeback after an explosive Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 88 yards. Keyshawn Boyd powered in from 5 yards out.

Deklin Pittman stopped Potosi with another INT, and Thomas raced around the right edge to capitalize with a tying 34-yard run with 11:09 remaining.

Marquel Murray preceded the final scoring play with a dazzling 28-yard catch against tight coverage, and finished with 72 yards on four receptions.

Thomas capped his excellent game with 157 yards on 19 carries, but lost a fumble to cornerback Landon Sprous with 1:02 on the clock after reaching the first-down mark.

The Trojans operated with no timeouts, however, and lost valuable time on a surprising first-down run from their own 28. A 20-yard pass from Coleman to Portell crossed midfield before the drive fizzled.

Walton produced 90 yards on 23 carries, and was mostly stifled after breaking through for a 49-yard touchdown on the initial Potosi possession.

The Trojans had just delivered a fourth-down stand near midfield, and interrupted a subsequent 15-play march by the Tigers when Brabham intercepted Diamond near the plane of the end zone.

Cape Central squandered a glorious scoring chance in the second quarter after Thomas was knocked out of bounds on a 24-yard run inside the Potosi 1.

The visitors came up empty after committing penalties on three consecutive snaps, but found a special teams spark when Deklin Pittman had a clear path to block a punt.

Thomas cut sharply up the middle for a 6-yard score to even the contest at 6-6, but Potosi covered 88 yards on its next possession to regain the lead.

Thomas Lambing had a key 24-yard catch among four overall, and Brabham picked up 21 more yards over the middle while totaling a game-high 137 yards on four receptions.

Lambing punctuated the drive with an 8-yard touchdown for the Trojans, who will travel to Kennett for the first round of Class 3, District 1 playoff action.

Zane West, J.T. Cross and Nate Robinson each totaled 12 tackles to share the Potosi team lead, and lineman Eli Harris registered a sack.