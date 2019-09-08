STE. GENEVIEVE – Cory Stoll generated three rushing touchdowns, and Valle Catholic regained football bragging rights against neighbor Ste. Genevieve on Friday night.
A punishing defensive effort by the Warriors produced seven sacks and limited the Dragons to seven first downs in a 41-6 road triumph.
Chase Dunlap ran for 124 yards on 15 carries, and completed 6-of-10 passes for 117 more. His second rushing TD came on a 7-yard keeper with 42 seconds left before halftime.
Valle Catholic (2-0), ranked fifth among Class 1 programs in the state, extended its 28-0 halftime lead and introduced a continuous clock when Drew Bauman caught a 54-yard strike from Dunlap.
Ste. Genevieve (1-1) ended its drought as quarterback Logan Gegg, who was 15-of-25 overall for 134 yards, found Peyton Matthews from 12 yards out with 7:54 to play.
Stoll capped the evening by scoring from the 3 less than five minutes later. His second journey into the end zone gave the Warriors a 21-0 cushion on the first play of the second quarter.
Kolten Naeger was perfect on five extra points, and equaled Peyton Tucker and Kyle Roth with two sacks apiece while Zach Wolk claimed another one.
Collin Grass provided a game-high 12 tackles plus a fumble recovery for Valle, while Tucker and Roth each collected 10 total tackles.
Six different receivers contributed one catch in the victory, including Owen Viox for 33 yards and Jayden Gegg to pick up 25.
Ste. Genevieve was limited to 72 net yards on the ground with sophomore Zach Boyer achieving much of that on a single 52-yard scamper.
Matthews had five receptions and Bryce Trollinger added four more for the Dragons. Austin Bullock gave them five tackles, and Paul Ahrens pulled down an interception.
MICDS 34, Central 21
PARK HILLS – Class 4 power MICDS thwarted an upset bid from Central on Friday night by outscoring the Rebels 20-0 on three explosive touchdown runs in the second half.
Nate Smith found the endzone four times while compiling 189 yards on 14 carries, and the state-ranked Rams tightened defensively out of the break to prevail 34-21.
Gage Manion put the Rebels ahead on a 15-yard scoring run with 3:03 remaining in the second quarter, and Justin Bridges kicked a 37-yard field goal to create a 21-14 halftime advantage.
MICDS (2-0) responded with a pivotal 68-yard burst from Shawn Putman that preceded a missed extra point on the opening possession of the third quarter.
Smith followed with a go-ahead, 45-yard touchdown scamper before sealing the outcome from 62 yards out with exactly six minutes to play.
Dayshawn Welch carried 21 times for 108 yards, and Manion had 102 yards on 17 attempts for Central (0-2), which began the action with a successful drive over the first four minutes.
Welch and Smith alternated the first four scores of the game, but the Rebels trailed 14-12 after failing to convert either of their ensuing kicks. All six pass attempts by the host squad also fell incomplete.
Trevor Johnson finished with a team-high nine tackles and Braydon Scherffius added seven more. Blake Bolin recovered a fumble as each squad committed one turnover.
Central will next host Fredericktown for the MAFC White conference opener.
Fredericktown 34, Herculaneum 0
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Junior all-purpose standout Malachi Kyle scored five touchdowns on Friday night to lead Fredericktown past Herculaneum 34-0.
The Blackcats (1-1) generated 27 second-quarter points after the contest had remained scoreless, and posted their first shutout victory since week 4 of the 2013 season against Perryville.
Evan Burrows connected with Kyle on a 68-yard touchdown pass with 8:32 left until intermission, and the Fredericktown defense promptly forced consecutive turnovers.
Kyle scored on runs covering 10 and 21 yards following Herculaneum fumbles, and tacked on a 12-yard scamper with 1:02 to play in the half.
Burrows threw for 88 yards on 8-of-16 overall.
St. Clair 23, Potosi 6
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – Potosi was shut out by St. Clair until the final play from scrimmage despite producing 279 yards of total offense on Friday night.
Quarterback Dalton Thompson notched his second touchdown run from 16 yards out with 2:31 to play, and the Bulldogs prevailed 23-6 at home.
St. Clair (2-0) carried a 16-0 lead at halftime. Brayden Isgriggs scored from the 1 as time expired for the Trojans’ only points.
Isaac Gaghen rushed for 88 yards and 13 carries, and Wade Mercille added 80 yards on 18 attempts for Potosi (1-1). Andrew Coleman completed 6-of-14 passes for 50 yards.
Kyle Miller ended with four receptions. Gaghen made 11 tackles and Tristan Murdick added 10 in defeat.
