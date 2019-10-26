STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior quarterback Chase Dunlap shouldered an increased workload in his second game back from injury, and helped the Valle Catholic football team seize another I-55 Conference title.
The sixth-ranked Warriors scored three times in the second quarter, and limited St. Pius to 131 yards of total offense on Friday night for a 24-6 victory.
Dunlap threw touchdown passes to receivers Aiden Heberlie and Owen Viox, and added a rushing score while gaining 132 yards on 32 carries.
Valle Catholic (8-1, 6-0) clinched the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the Class 1, District 1 playoffs, starting with a game next Friday against winless Crystal City.
Collin Grass added 57 rushing yards to the win, and made a team-high nine tackles for a defense that forced two turnovers on interceptions by Jayden Gegg and Drew Bauman.
Heberlie notched four receptions overall, including a leaping 20-yarder in the corner of the end zone that commenced the scoring early in the second quarter.
Dunlap made it 14-0 with a short keeper on the Warriors’ next possession, and was 10-of-18 passing for 122 yards after tossing an early pick.
Viox padded the margin on a key 21-yard catch with 40 seconds remaining in the first half after Dunlap escaped heavy pressure.
St. Pius (7-2, 5-1) answered with a scoring sneak by quarterback Carson Fischer after the break, but had its seven-game win streak snapped.
Valle Catholic compiled 318 total yards, and used a 12-play scoring march to seal the outcome as Kolten Naeger kicked a 37-yard field goal with 9:23 left.
Peyton Tucker, Zach Wolk, and Kyle Roth each provided eight tackles, and Caleb Hoog added a sack for the Warriors.
Potosi 20, De Soto 14
POTOSI – Junior quarterback Andrew Coleman threw his first touchdown pass of the season for the decisive points on Friday night as Potosi edged visiting De Soto 20-14.
Wade Mercille netted 139 rushing yards on 31 carries, and had a pair of 2-yard scoring runs for Potosi (5-4), which will host Perryville next in the Class 3, District 1 playoffs.
Tight end Devan Marler broke open over the middle, and snapped a 14-14 tie on his 45-yard touchdown reception from Coleman with 10:35 remaining before the extra point was blocked.
De Soto offered a final threat within the last two minutes, but cornerback Cory Pinson intercepted a deep throw by Briar Fischer to seal the victory.
Fischer delivered two touchdown passes to John Whited and Ethan Reissing, the second of which erased a 14-7 deficit after Potosi began the third quarter with a Mercille TD.
Mercille scored on the initial snap of the second quarter, but the Dragons countered just before halftime after getting a pivotal fourth-down stop in Potosi territory.
Isaac Gaghen had another strong two-way performance for the Trojans, gaining 100 yards on 13 carries while making a team-high 11 tackles.
Coleman completed 3-of-5 passes for 76 yards, connected twice with Marler.
John Burroughs 21, North County 6
BONNE TERRE – Duncan Clonger completed 14-of-24 passes for 191 yards, and John Burroughs defeated North County 21-6 after getting a clinching defensive touchdown.
Caleb Merritt made seven catches for 61 yards, and returned an interception 32 yards before Malachi Chunn added the two-point conversion with 1:46 to play.
Chunn had 60 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Beckett Tasker made 10 primary tackles to pace John Burroughs (6-3), which carried a 14-0 lead into halftime.
North County (2-7) forced two turnovers in the third quarter, and converted neither into points while being outgained 282-183 in total yardage.
Wil Claywell recovered when the Bombers fumbled the second-half kickoff, but an ensuing fourth-and-9 pass fell incomplete from the John Burroughs 20.
Although the Raiders completed only two passes in the game, a connection from back-up quarterback Isaac Easter to freshman Jobe Smith covered 67-yards in the fourth quarter.
Layton Mallow scored from the 3 two plays later, trimming the margin to 14-6 with 6:01 remaining. His night was otherwise a struggle, however, with 36 yards on 21 carries.
Devin Seastrand made nine tackles, and Smith recovered a fumble for the North County defense. Briley Dickerson and Teagan Keller also registered sacks.
John Burroughs struck first on a 1-yard run by Chris Pittman with 10:44 left in the second quarter after Clonger found Adisa Roberts for a 29-yard reception.
Simeon Williams reeled in a 60-yard pass from Clonger for a 14-0 advantage in the second.
Blake Head was the leading rusher with 38 yards for the Raiders, who will travel to Cape Central for their Class 4, District 1 first-round game. Nolan Reed completed 1-of-4 passes and ran for 31 yards.
Ste. Genevieve 55, Brentwood 14
STE. GENEVIEVE – Logan Gegg threw three touchdown passes to Zach Boyer in the first half, and Ste. Genevieve routed Brentwood 55-14 on Friday night.
Boyer finished with six receptions for 132 yards, including scores covering 36, 6 and 20 yards, and the Dragons surged to a 28-8 halftime advantage.
Kyle Kiefer added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, and Gegg notched 12-yard keeper to spark a 27-point third stanza for Ste. Genevieve (6-3).
Gegg was 13-of-17 overall for 218 yards, and delivered his fourth and fifth passing touchdowns of the night to Bret Bieser from 12 yards and eligible tackle Clayton Kreiter from 16.
Seth Siebert had a 54-yard run that set up his 5-yard scamper for the game’s final points, and Mateus Lacerda was perfect on seven extra points.
Austin Bullock amassed a team-high 78 rushing yards on 20 carries, and Koby Hatfield collected seven tackles. Ste. Genevieve will host Fredericktown next in the Class 3, District 1 playoffs.
John Danfort scored twice on runs spanning 10 and 15 yards for Brentwood (4-5). John Clay ran 10 times for 88 yards, and Cole Gino produced 87 yards on just seven carries.
Bieser nabbed an interception, and Evan Walker picked up a sack defensively for the Dragons.
