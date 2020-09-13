Football Recap: Welch shatters Central record with 373 yards

Botkin capitalized with a 7-yard burst to make it 19-0, and added an 8-yard touchdown with 3:37 to play in the half after the drive was extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty on fourth down.

Senior lineman Judd Cunningham registered a sack, and Carter Barnes had a key pass break-up for the Knights, who will travel to Hayti on Friday.

Potosi 28, Fredericktown 6

POTOSI – Blake Coleman had three touchdown passes in a surprise start with brother and senior Andrew Coleman unable to play, and Potosi topped Fredericktown 28-6 in the conference opener.

Malachi Peppers made scoring catches of 24 and 10 yards in the second half, and Potosi (2-1, 1-0) held a third consecutive opponent to one touchdown or less.

The Trojans marched 94 yards in 13 plays to open the contest, and Blake Missey caught a quick 1-yard toss from Coleman after Gavin Portell was tackled just shy of the goal line on a 45-yard reception.

Potosi cashed in on a Missey interception to increase the lead. A 41-yard deep pass to Peppers set up a 24-yard strike to Portell for a 14-0 lead that stood through halftime.