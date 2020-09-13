Football Recap: Welch shatters Central record with 373 yards

Central 35, Northwest 14
CEDAR HILL, Mo. – Dayshawn Welch carved through the opposing defense on four explosive touchdown runs, and once again stamped the Central football record book on Friday night.
The all-state junior established a new single-game rushing mark with 373 yards on 24 carries, and the Rebels downed Northwest 35-14 to remain unbeaten.
Welch began the scoring with a 62-yard gallop, then bumped the lead to 14-0 for Central (3-0) on a 72-yard burst with 8:27 left in the second quarter.
The host Lions would answer just before halftime as Brady Cutter found the end zone from 7 yards out, and stayed within 14-7 through three quarters.
But Central quarterback Jett Bridges extended the lead with a 9-yard keeper on the second snap of the fourth after Welch raced 44 yards to enter the red zone.
After Chase Viehland narrowed the gap for Northwest (1-2) three minutes later on an 8-yard run, Welch sealed the victory with clinching touchdowns from 57 and 80 yards.
Welch surpassed a 347-yard effort by Tyler Friend that stood since the 2007 season, and has eclipsed triple digits in 13 of his last 15 varsity contests.
Bridges picked up 54 yards on nine carries, and was 3-of-9 passing for 25 yards in the victory. Grant Manion and Ruger Sutton had key catches to extend drives.
Sutton spearheaded the defense with 13 tackles, and Dylan Holifield provided 10 more for the Rebels, who will host Cuba in week 4.
Korbyn Pratt and Xander Burke each finished with nine tackles plus a sack, and lineman Jake Murray added a fumble recovery.
Central has yet to face an opponent from its original schedule due to complications from COVID-19. Northwest agreed to host the game on Monday after both Perryville and Fulton canceled.
Farmington 25, Sikeston 7
FARMINGTON – The steady production of senior workhorse Braden Botkin and his offensive line helped Farmington control tempo and time of possession against visiting Sikeston.
The fullback rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries, repeatedly powering past initial contact, and the Knights rolled 25-7 while attempting just one official pass.
Senior quarterback Kaden Files provided key balance within the option attack, gaining 111 yards on 24 attempts for the Knights in their SEMO North opener.
The entire scoring output for both teams occurred exclusively during the first half. Farmington (3-0, 1-0) overcame 10 penalties and a sudden coverage gaffe as halftime arrived.
Sikeston (2-1, 0-1) appeared to be simply melting the final seconds away, but Daniel Lawrence caught a slant pass from Joseph Heckemeyer and raced 59 yards for his team’s lone TD as time expired.
That play was preceded by a leaping interception from cornerback Satron Hampton as Farmington was marching with a 25-0 lead. Lawrence totaled 81 yards on four receptions.
Heckemeyer was 7-of-13 overall for 131 yards, but Farmington smothered the Bulldogs’ ground game to the tune of just 16 yards on 13 combined carries.
The Knights forced two three-and-out series to begin the evening, and marched methodically on three scoring drives in the opening quarter.
Botkin first reached the end zone from 3 yards out after Farmington stretched the edges of the field to pick up double-digit yards on four separate plays.
Files also scored from the 3 on a keeper with 1:05 left in the period, and senior safety Wyatt Westbrook jumped a pass for an interception on the ensuing Sikeston snap.
Botkin capitalized with a 7-yard burst to make it 19-0, and added an 8-yard touchdown with 3:37 to play in the half after the drive was extended by a roughing-the-passer penalty on fourth down.
Senior lineman Judd Cunningham registered a sack, and Carter Barnes had a key pass break-up for the Knights, who will travel to Hayti on Friday.
Potosi 28, Fredericktown 6
POTOSI – Blake Coleman had three touchdown passes in a surprise start with brother and senior Andrew Coleman unable to play, and Potosi topped Fredericktown 28-6 in the conference opener.
Malachi Peppers made scoring catches of 24 and 10 yards in the second half, and Potosi (2-1, 1-0) held a third consecutive opponent to one touchdown or less.
The Trojans marched 94 yards in 13 plays to open the contest, and Blake Missey caught a quick 1-yard toss from Coleman after Gavin Portell was tackled just shy of the goal line on a 45-yard reception.
Potosi cashed in on a Missey interception to increase the lead. A 41-yard deep pass to Peppers set up a 24-yard strike to Portell for a 14-0 lead that stood through halftime.
Starting QB Evan Burrows and back-up Carter Cheaney were each injured during first half action for a Fredericktown (1-2) squad already battling depth issues.
The Blackcats missed a golden opportunity for a tying score in the second quarter after blocking a punt and taking possession at the Potosi 12.
Potosi also suffered two turnovers before the break, first losing a fumble near midfield. A subsequent drive stalled when Coleman was intercepted by Kaleb Walker.
Missey added a second pick during the third quarter while senior defensive ends Bryce Reed and Brayden Isgriggs each registered sacks for the Trojans.
Potosi delivered a 76-yard scoring drive in the third on just eight plays. Peppers had the scoring grab after Blake Henson carried for 15 yards and Portell moved the chains with a third-down catch.
The Blackcats snapped the shutout bid with 8:55 remaining in the game, as T.J. Bowling plowed in from the 2 following a pass interference penalty in the end zone.
Potosi tacked on its final points from Peppers with 4:55 left. Landon Cook energized that drive with a 32-yard burst, and Missey caught a screen pass on fourth-down to extend it.
Cook found Reed on a tricky two-point conversion pass. Peppers capped the victory on an interception with 1:45 left.
Potosi travels to Ste. Genevieve next while Fredericktown hosts Perryville.
Valle Catholic 63, St. Vincent 7
STE. GENEVIEVE – Aiden Heberlie returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown, and added two scoring catches on Friday night as Valle Catholic crushed St. Vincent 63-7.
Cory Stoll rushed for 87 yards on six carries, and quarterback Chase Fallert was 9-of-12 passing with 173 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (3-0, 1-0)
Jayden Gegg notched a 43-yard touchdown on his lone carry, and grabbed three receptions for 56 yards and another score. Valle Catholic romped to a 63-0 halftime lead.
Heberlie had a team-high 101 yards on four catches, and secured an interception on defense. Carson Tucker, Bryce Giesler, Stoll and Fallert each contributed one TD run.
St. Vincent (0-1, 0-1) entered the intermission with zero net yards before totaling 85 in the second half. The Indians’ season debut came two weeks later than hoped due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tim Okenfuss paced the Valle defense with two sacks among six tackles, and Joe Williams chipped in a sack of his own with five stops along the line.
Luke McClure and Tucker shared top team honors with seven tackles, while Brandon Giesler and Austin Burnett finished with five each.
All-state kicker Kolten Naeger was a perfect 9-for-9 on extra points while booting five touchbacks.
The Warriors have scheduled a new opponent for week 4. Orchard Farm will travel to Fr. John Dempsey Field after new I-55 conference member Bayless opted to play an alternate spring season.
Kennett 49, Ste. Genevieve 13
KENNETT, Mo. – Jordan Jarrett returned the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and added two more scores on the ground to lead Kennett past Ste. Genevieve 49-13 on Friday night.
Quarterback Bodey Ellis and Daniel Boatman also had two rushing touchdowns each, and Kennett (3-0) darted ahead 28-6 before the first quarter concluded.
Ste. Genevieve (0-3) was limited to 144 total yards, but delivered an early quick strike of its own when Aiden Boyer connected on a 78-yard touchdown pass to senior Bret Bieser.
Anthony Nash capped the contest with an 11-yard touchdown run, snapping a streak of 42 consecutive points by the Indians.
Boyer was 3-of-12 passing for 95 yards. Jack Farlow chipped in a late 18-yard run, and Jacob Jones made three of his seven tackles for losses to highlight the Dragons defensively.
Jarrett finished with 102 yards on 11 carries. Tanner Duncan caught three passes for 70 yards, and made a team-high six tackles with one sack for Kennett.
Ste. Genevieve will host Potosi for its conference opener in week 4.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!