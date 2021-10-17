Football Roundup: Farmington, Central win ahead of week 9 battle

FESTUS, Mo. – The Farmington football team unofficially amassed 414 total years without attempting a pass, and secured a top-3 district playoff seed on Friday night.
Sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, and broke up four passes defensively as the Knights held off Festus 28-20.
Drew Felker added 130 yards on 14 attempts, and accounted for most of it during a 93-yard touchdown burst after making two defenders miss near the line of scrimmage.
That sudden jolt in a driving downpour spotted Farmington (6-2) a healthy 14-0 lead with 11:20 left in the second quarter, and followed a couple of crucial stops in the red zone.
Festus (4-4) quickly charged down the field as quarterback Cole Rickermann completed his first five passes for sizable gains.
He achieved the first-down marker on a scramble from the Farmington 10, but a crunching hit by Gabe Giuliani jarred the ball loose as lineman Eligh Dyess alertly recovered.
Farmington needed just seven plays to capitalize on a 95-yard drive. Cunningham picked up 23 yards, and Brady Cook chewed away 17 more on option pitches into large running alleys.
Cunningham capped the defining march with a 26-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead, then made a huge tackle as the Tigers attempted to respond on the ensuing possession.
Rickermann struck over the middle to Eric Ruess for 28 yards and Isaac Stucke for 26, but was sacked moments later by lineman Jaden Oyler.
Stucke caught a pass on fourth-and-9 from the Knights’ 21, but was dropped short of moving the chains. The field position was instantly flipped when Felker scored from his own 7 two plays later.
Farmington struggled to contain junior receiver Arhmad Branch, who beat cornerback Jake Bishop on a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter and 13-yard score to open the second half.
But the Knights overcame a holding penalty when Cunningham broke free for 25 yards on third-and-8. He scored on a subsequent 13-yard run with 37 seconds left until halftime, and restored a 21-6 lead.
Festus sought a tying drive after getting a three-and-out series in the third quarter. Landen Yates could not hold on to an excellent Rickermann throw to the end zone, and Cunningham knocked the next toss away to preserve the eight-point cushion.
Felker squirted away from a tackler to gain 18 yards on a pivotal keeper in the fourth, and Cunningham used a block from left tackle Bryce Kathcart to sprint 46 yards on an inside trap for a 28-13 lead.
The Tigers needed just one snap to counter, however, as Rickermann hit running back Landen Bradshaw over the top for an immediate 66-yard strike that marked the final points of the game.
Festus stopped the next Farmington possession at its 35 with about four minutes left, and prolonged its comeback hopes when Rickermann found Yates for 23 yards to convert fourth-and-13.
Cunningham stopped a screen pass from breaking loose in the final minute, and Rickermann failed to obtain the needed four yards on a fourth-down scramble out of bounds with 37 seconds to play.
Cook chipped in 42 rushing yards on four carries while making numerous blocks on positive gains along the edges. Kaeson McClain added 40 yards for the Knights.
Farmington will host state-ranked Central to complete the regular season next week. The Rebels won last year on a late field goal.
Rickermann was 14-of-28 passing for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Branch and Ruess generated 127 and 73 yards, respectively, on four receptions apiece.
Marshall Murphy had three tackles for loss in the first half, and Dyess added a sack in the fourth quarter to bolster the Knights. Bishop gained 13 yards and a key first down with his lone carry.
Central 69, University City 26
PARK HILLS – Sophomore receiver Jobe Bryant rebounded from an early red-zone fumble to score four touchdowns as the Central football team notched its sixth consecutive win.
Senior running back Ruger Sutton rolled up 127 yards and three touchdowns on 12 attempts, and the seventh-ranked Rebels downed University City 69-26 on Friday night.
Dayshawn Welch returned from a sprained ankle for a 63-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0 and carried four times for 82 yards in limited action for Central (7-1).
Jett Bridges threw only his third interception of the season, but bumped his touchdown count to 21 with two more while completing 13-of-22 overall for 170 yards. His season completion percentage sits near 72.
Bryant opened the scoring with a 21-yard catch from Bridges, then stripped an opposing receiver and scooped the fumble for a 31-yard touchdown return 26 seconds later.
University City (3-5) answered with two quick scoring passes from Mekhai Glover to Carlton Thomas of 27 and 38 yards, the last of which cut the margin to 21-14 on the last play of the opening quarter.
Bridges found Bryant on a 15-yard touchdown pass in response, and five Rebels touched the ball on a deceptive 2-point conversion ending with a catch by Grant Manion.
Brett Richardson raced 83 yards to the end zone on his first of two interceptions in the game for a 35-14 cushion, but Isaiah Harris took the ensuing kickoff back 77 yards in response.
Sutton restored a 42-20 advantage on a 9-yard jaunt with 51 seconds remaining until halftime, and tallied two more short scoring runs in the third quarter.
Bryant capped his strong performance with a 32-yard touchdown reception from back-up QB Casen Murphy, and the resulting 62-26 lead set a continuous clock into motion.
Ty Schweiss paced the Central defense with 11 tackles, and Dylan Holifield made nine more. Freshman Aiden Govro recovered a fumble for the second straight week.
Jaxon Jones gained 86 yards on five carries down the stretch, including a 31-yard touchdown. Bryant finished with six receptions for 95 yards.
University City consumed more than five minutes during its opening drive of the third quarter, and Glover fired his third TD pass of the night to Tyler Jackson from 20 yards out.
Central then tallied 27 unanswered points. The Rebels are averaging 57.5 points through their first eight games, and will travel to Farmington for a week 9 showdown.
Ste. Genevieve 55, De Soto 15
DE SOTO, Mo. – Zach Boyer scored two explosive touchdowns on a 54-yard reception and 64-yard run in the first quarter, and Ste. Genevieve routed winless De Soto 55-15 on Friday night.
Kaden Flye returned an interception for six points, and Wyatt Springkamper scored twice on a 26-yard catch and 16-yard run during the victory.
Ste. Genevieve (5-3) yielded just 86 yards in total offense to the visiting Dragons, and carried a 48-0 halftime lead after Zach Boyer added his third TD of the night on a 49-yard catch.
Aiden Boyer was an efficient 9-of-13 passing for 194 yards, including four scoring strikes, and Zach Boyer finished with 145 yards on five receptions.
Justin Schwent and Carter Klump made interceptions, Thomas O’Brien and Carter Burr registered sacks, and Jacob Johns made four tackles to lead the Ste. Genevieve defense.
Kaden Buatte capped a 34-0 first quarter with a 4-yard touchdown catch, and Austin McBride provided the final points with a 55-yard run.
Brody Fischer had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, and De Soto (0-8) scored for a second time on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
McBride compiled 136 yards on 10 carries, and Flye picked up 50 yards on his lone rushing attempt for Ste. Genevieve, which will close the regular season against Brentwood.
Valle Catholic 51, Westminster 14
STE. GENEVIEVE – Lineman Jacob Calbreath scored a touchdown off his own blocked punt, and added a sack and fumble recovery to lead a strong effort by the Valle Catholic defense.
The third-ranked Warriors dominated the first half against a Westminster Christian squad with multiple Division I prospects up front, and stayed unbeaten with a 51-14 victory on Friday night.
Bryce Giesler motored his way to 195 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and Aiden Heberlie had a 25-yard scoring grab among five receptions for Valle Catholic (8-0).
After scoring on their first three possessions, the Warriors executed a trick play as Heberlie threw a 37-yard pass to Isaac Roth for an eventual 25-0 halftime lead.
Giesler had a 43-yard run with 5:13 remaining in the third quarter to answer the initial Westminster TD, then scored for a third time from 2 yards out for a 38-7 advantage.
Calbreath increased the lead with his touchdown on special teams, and fellow lineman Tim Okenfuss added a 7-yard scoring on the next snap following his interception.
Warriors quarterback Grant Fallert completed 8-of-13 passes for 79 yards, and his team amassed a 399-148 advantage in total yards. Each squad committed three turnovers.
Carson Tucker made a team-high nine tackles while Josh Bieser and Michael Okenfuss added eight stops each for Valle Catholic. Andre Oberle recovered a fumble, and Luke McClure had three passes defended.
Fallert had 38 rushing yards with a touchdown, and Roth gained 43 yards on his lone carry. The Warriors will look to stamp a perfect regular season next week against St. Pius.