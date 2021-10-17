Football Roundup: Farmington, Central win ahead of week 9 battle

Cunningham capped the defining march with a 26-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead, then made a huge tackle as the Tigers attempted to respond on the ensuing possession.

Rickermann struck over the middle to Eric Ruess for 28 yards and Isaac Stucke for 26, but was sacked moments later by lineman Jaden Oyler.

Stucke caught a pass on fourth-and-9 from the Knights’ 21, but was dropped short of moving the chains. The field position was instantly flipped when Felker scored from his own 7 two plays later.

Farmington struggled to contain junior receiver Arhmad Branch, who beat cornerback Jake Bishop on a 78-yard touchdown in the second quarter and 13-yard score to open the second half.

But the Knights overcame a holding penalty when Cunningham broke free for 25 yards on third-and-8. He scored on a subsequent 13-yard run with 37 seconds left until halftime, and restored a 21-6 lead.

Festus sought a tying drive after getting a three-and-out series in the third quarter. Landen Yates could not hold on to an excellent Rickermann throw to the end zone, and Cunningham knocked the next toss away to preserve the eight-point cushion.