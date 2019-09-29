FARMINGTON – Consecutive turnovers in the first quarter only slowed down the Farmington football offense for a short time on Friday night.
The Knights responded with 35 unanswered points, and nearly saw three players rush for triple digits at Homecoming while downing Poplar Bluff 49-20 to stay unbeaten.
Farmington (5-0, 2-0), currently receiving votes in the media state rankings, will face an enormous challenge next Friday as Class 5 No. 4 and fellow unbeaten Jackson come to town.
Braden Botkin rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, including a 36-yard jolt on the second play from scrimmage, and Royce Harris compiled 103 yards on 11 attempts.
Poplar Bluff (3-2, 1-1) countered with an early 54-yard scoring jaunt from Luke Tinsley, and regained possession when Djalan Dennis intercepted a rare pass by Knights quarterback Kaden Files.
The Mules would stall at the Farmington 35, however, as Alex Smith stopped a fourth-down running play, and were stifled for the remainder of the half.
Harris lost a fumble on the third Farmington drive, but atoned by producing touchdowns on three straight carries during the second quarter.
He capped a 15-play, 81-yard drive from the 2 to make it 14-7. Poplar Bluff jumped offside on fourth-and-6 before the Knights could snap the ball for a 42-yard field goal.
The Farmington defense shut down a reverse deep in the backfield on the next series, and caused a fumble that Wyatt Westbrook claimed at the bottom of a pile.
Botkin capitalized on the ensuing snap by going 32 yards on a cut toward the middle, and reached the end zone to extend the lead.
Rothman Harris had two sacks and Sam Nickelson drilled a receiver behind the line of scrimmage to induce another Poplar Bluff punt in the second quarter.
Demond Guthrie took an option pitch and soared over the left pylon for an 8-yard score. Kael Krause added the extra point at 28-7, and made a big defensive play before halftime.
The Mules advanced to the Farmington 21 after quarterback Kannon Carr scrambled 55 yards, but Krause stuffed a fourth-down handoff short of the marker.
The Knights quickly spanned 80 yards over four plays. Royce Harris went the last 40 after Files gained 36 on a right-side keeper. Farmington ended the half with a 35-7 lead and 290 rushing yards.
Royce Harris began the third quarter with a 9-yard touchdown, and Files restored a 49-14 advantage from 6 yards out on the first play of the fourth.
Files finished with 92 yards on 16 carries, and one of his three pass attempts was dropped. Rothman Harris shared a third sack with Smith for the Knights.
Damarieus Robinson provided a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Poplar Bluff, which drew a bit closer on a late score.
Jeridon Young raced 84 yards on a slant pass from backup QB Trenton Davis, and Atari Amos got across from the 2 with 10 seconds remaining.
Carr completed 3-of-14 passes for 35 yards. Tinsley ran for a team-high 76 yards on seven tries.
Potosi 24, Fredericktown 21
FREDERICKTOWN – Potosi melted more than six minutes away during its go-ahead drive, and escaped with a 24-21 road victory on Friday night after Fredericktown missed a potential tying field goal.
Brayden Isgriggs punched across the winning touchdown from short yardage, and Devon Marler caught the insurance 2-point conversion pass from Blake Missey with 5:05 remaining.
Isaac Gaghen picked up 142 yards on 11 carries, and also paced the defense for Potosi (3-2, 2-1) with eight primary tackles while Tristan Murdick added seven more.
Fredericktown (1-4, 0-3) stuffed the visiting Trojans near the goal line on the initial snap of the fourth quarter, but Potosi responded with an immediate safety to get within 21-16.
Gaghen opened the scoring with an 80-yard sprint about five minutes into the action. Malachi Kyle tied the contest 7-7 with a 16-yard touchdown response for the Blackcats.
The teams also traded trips to the end zone in the second quarter as Wade Mercille’s touchdown run was matched by a 43-yard pass from Evan Burrows to Seth Laut.
Kyle earned his second TD run from the 1 midway through the third period, giving Fredericktown its first lead of the night at 21-14.
Missey completed 2-of-3 passes overall, including an 18-yard gainer to Kyle Miller. Isgriggs finished with 53 rushing yards, and Mercille had 48 for the Trojans.
Burrows was sacked three times by Potosi defenders Bryce Reed, Josh Allen and Marler.
Valle Catholic 55, Grandview 18
WARE, Mo. – Freshman quarterback Chase Fallert threw five touchdown passes, including a pair to Owen Viox, and Valle Catholic dominated Grandview 55-18 on Friday night.
The Warriors (4-1, 3-0) surrendered just three first downs defensively, and posted a final 582-189 margin in total yardage while both clubs were penalized seven times.
Cory Stoll compiled 180 rushing yards on just five carries, and Isaac Roth added 110 yards on 10 attempts as Valle Catholic built a 48-6 halftime lead.
Austin Burnett capped the opening drive with a 26-yard touchdown catch, and Aiden Heberlie had a scoring grab to make it 20-0 late in the first quarter.
Collin Grass rushed five times for 48 yards in the victory, and scored near the midway part of the second quarter for a 41-0 advantage.
Fallert completed 13-of-17 passes for 216 yards. Heberlie netted a team-high 66 yards on four catches, Jayden Gegg became the fourth receiver on the night to score through the air.
Kyle Roth led the Valle defense with seven solo tackles, and Josh Bieser collected five more. Sam Drury got the only takeaway for the visitors with an interception.
Mitchell Meyer picked up 28 yards on his lone carry. The Warriors will host Jefferson for week 6.
Kennett 45, North County 6
KENNETT, Mo. – Marsayv’aun Harrell rushed for 160 yards and scored four touchdowns on Friday night as state-ranked Kennett routed North County 45-6.
Back-up quarterback J.T. Williams threw two scoring passes, including a 35-yarder to Harrell that created a 39-0 spread with 11 seconds to play before halftime.
Harrell opened the third quarter with a 52-yard gallop, and La’Quez Pulliam had an earlier 72-yard TD burst as the Indians scored on each of their first seven possession.
Freshman Jobe Smith helped North County (0-5) avoid the shutout on his 5-yard touchdown jaunt with 10:16 remaining in the game.
The Raiders had just 6 passing yards on 3-of-7 overall from quarterback Nolan Reed, who paced the team in rushing with 52 yards on nine carries.
Smith added 38 yards on the ground, and Karter Kekec made two receptions. North County will return to conference play when hosting Hillsboro on Friday.
Tanner Duncan put Kennett ahead to stay with a 36-yard reception about six minutes into the game.
