Football Jamboree
Matt King, Daily Journal

Valle Catholic junior running back Cory Stoll (40) breaks through contact from Central senior defensive back Isaiah Welch (11) to score a touchdown as linebacker Sam Hart (44) pursues during a preseason football jamboree on Friday that also included St. Pius and host Ste. Genevieve. Varsity teams across the state participated in similar scrimmages with exactly one week remaining before their respective opening games.

