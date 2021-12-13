Four local football teams get multiple all-state picks

The Central and Valle Catholic football teams were fixtures in the state rankings throughout the season. North County eventually got there with a strong Class 4 playoff push.

All three schools have been represented with multiple all-state selections by members of the Missouri Football Coaches Association, as announced over the weekend.

Central averaged 51 points and 511 yards per game while reaching the Class 3 quarterfinals, and picked up five all-state nods, including four from its explosive offense.

Dayshawn Welch became a three-time all-state performer at running back after rushing for 1,583 yards and 24 touchdowns on 135 carries.

He compiled 5.278 yards and 66 scores as a varsity player, and was joined on the Second Team by senior quarterback Jett Bridges, sophomore receiver Jobe Bryant and senior linebacker Ruger Sutton.

Bridges gave the Rebels constant balance by completing 72 percent of his passes and throwing for 2.938 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also provided more than 500 rushing yards with four scores.

Bryant landed all-state status in a second sport already after his achievements as a basketball freshman, setting single-season program records with 1.052 yards and 15 touchdowns on 56 receptions.

Left guard Evan Weiss was a standout blocker as the offense rolled, and notched Third Team distinction as a linemen for the Rebels.

Sutton executed 12 of his 97 tackles for losses, including six sacks, and also recovered two fumbles while forcing a pair. He was chosen as Defensive Player of the Year in the MAFC White Division.

Valle Catholic allowed just 109 rushing yards during the first half all season, but was snubbed completely from the Class 3 defensive list.

The offense was forced to change quarterbacks due to injury in week four, but junior running back Bryce Giesler and senior receiver Aiden Heberlie still shined as First Team all-state players.

Giesler emerged as a workhouse in the backfield for the Warriors, who like Central, were eliminated by eventual state champion St. Mary’s from the postseason.

Giesler finished with 1,722 yards and 26 touchdowns on 26 carries, and added three receiving scores. Heberlie earned his third all-state honor following 39 catches for 689 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Noah Elbert was a Third Team choice from Valle Catholic along with Fredericktown punter Carter Cheaney and Ste. Genevieve safety Klayton Squires.

Ste. Genevieve senior Dale Propst dominated his way to a First Team spot on the Class 3 offensive line, and has secured conference lineman of the year awards on each side of the ball.

Zach Boyer was the premier offensive weapon for the Dragons, and claimed Second Team recognition after totaling 25 touchdowns with 1,104 receiving and 419 rushing yards.

Squires was a difference maker in the secondary with six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 47 tackles. He also had two returns for touchdowns.

North County posted a 12-2 record while advancing to the Class 4 semifinals for the first time since 1997, and amassed three all-state selections.

Nolan Reed, also the three-year starter at quarterback, made the Second Team as a linebacker along with star junior running back Jobe Smith. Senior defensive end Payden Allen landed on the Third Team.

Smith established new single-season marks at North County with 1,928 rushing yards and 27 TDs. He found the end zone six times during the state quarterfinal triumph over Vashon.

Reed had committed to Division I Southeast Missouri State on Wednesday.

Farmington senior Drew Felker made 67 tackles as safety to garner a Second Team defensive back nod. He also rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Knights’ quarterback.

