STE. GENEVIEVE – Tyler Blum and Ryan Grein gave the Valle Catholic football team a unique and dangerous receiving tandem at any moment with their height and speed.
They were also a constant matchup concern for opposing quarterbacks while patrolling the secondary, often taking away the mere notion of throwing deep.
Both seniors have repeated as all-state selections this season, and the Warriors had four players chosen overall as the MFCA coaches recently announced their postseason honors.
Valle Catholic finished 9-3 this fall, and was arguably a top-5 or better team in Class 1 despite having its string of 10 straight district titles interrupted by eventual state champion Hayti.
The Warriors fell to Hayti 28-7 in week 12, but limited the Indians to less than half of its scoring average. Valle had won eight consecutive games entering that contest.
Tyler Blum landed First Team all-state recognition again after making 60 receptions for 802 yards and 10 touchdowns for a Valle squad that averaged 39.6 points and 398 total yards per game. He also snagged four interceptions on defense.
Grein led his club in receiving yards with 904 while posting eight touchdowns, and caught 13 passes against the stingy Hayti defense in his varsity finale.
Grein was tabbed for the First Team as a safety after totaling 34 solo tackles and 18 passes defended. Five of his stops resulted in lost yardage.
Junior defensive end Kyle Roth was called upon to anchor an otherwise rebuilt front on each side of the ball, and earned a First Team accolade for his breakout season.
He finished with 82 tackles, including 19 behind the line of scrimmage, and recorded five sacks while recovering three fumbles and forcing two.
Kellen Blum emerged at linebacker to pace the Warriors with 102 combined tackles, and was picked for the all-state Third Team.
Central likewise saw a state playoff streak conclude after reaching the quarterfinals in six consecutive years, but managed to share another MAFC White Division crown.
The Rebels entered the season with three returning offensive starters, but remained dangerous on the defensive side with five experienced seniors leading the way.
Linebacker and Southern Illinois commit Will Hopkins headlined the list of local all-state honorees on the Class 3 First Team after achieving similar status last year as a tight end.
Tanner Friend followed up his distinction as a junior offensive guard for Central by garnering favor of the coaches this year at defensive tackle on the Second Team.
Potosi senior Zach Haynes was an obvious choice as First Team punter for the second straight year, but was also listed as a Second Team defensive back.
Haynes averaged a whopping 48 yards on 42 punts for the Trojans, increasing that distance from 43.6 yards last year. During a rainy game against North County, he pinned four separate kicks inside the 20-yard line.
His presence was obvious in all three phases, including as leading receiver for Potosi. Haynes powered the defense with 119 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Offensive lineman Clayton Vaughn made the Class 3 Third Team for Ste. Genevieve, which was ravaged by late-season injuries.
Pacen DeClue continued a recent run of superb linemen for North County by becoming one of the most effective to play there in a two-way capacity.
While driving the rushing attack as a pulling guard on trap plays and counters, his defensive work on the interior was the basis for his Second Team all-state honor in Class 4.
DeClue made 44 solo tackles and 74 overall with 12 ½ in the backfield. He also secured 5 ½ sacks while batting down two passes, and blocked four extra points in a single game at John Burroughs.
He was chosen the 2018 MAFC Red Division defensive Player of the Year and Conference MVP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.