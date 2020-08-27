Fredericktown relying on versatility with reduced roster

“He’s a good athlete,” Ford said.

Tailbacks are Malachi Kyle and Kaidyn Mangold. Kyle was an all-conference (first team athlete) and all-district (second team running back) performer on offense last season. He was also second team all-state as a return specialist. He scored 19 total touchdowns in 2019.

At the starting fullback position will be one of Hennen, Bowling, Menteer, or Levi Pirtle.

On defense, the Cats will play a 3-5 formation with linemen Lee, Adams, and Smith. The three inside linebackers will be Bowling in the middle with Pirtle on the right side and Michael Akins on the left side. The outside linebackers will be Mangold and Kaleb Walker.

In the defensive backfield will be corners Dunnahoo and Sikes and Hennen at free safety.

On special teams, Kyle will be returning punts and kicks along with Dunnahoo. Hennen and Carter Cheaney will be handling punting duties, and Bowling and Smith will be kicking off and placekicking.

With many of the starters playing on offense, defense and special teams, Ford said they have been working hard all summer long.