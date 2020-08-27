Fredericktown relying on versatility with reduced roster

FREDERICKTOWN – Due to a number of factors, the 2020 Fredericktown High School football team has a roster of 28 players, about a 20 percent drop from the end of 2019.
“We ended up with 35 last year, but we were up around 40 at this time last year,” Head Coach Chuck Ford said.
Of the 28, there are eight seniors, six juniors, and eight sophomores, most of whom saw playing time last season.
Last year, the Blackcats averaged more than 26 points per game over their final nine games, following an opening shutout against Kennett.
“I think we have more weapons than last year, if we can protect,” Ford said.
Getting the ball to those weapons will be senior quarterback Evan Burrows, who earned second team all-district and second team-all-conference accolades as a junior.
Up front, the Cats will have Brayden Lee at left tackle, Isaac Smith at left guard, Mason Adams at center, Jerry Couch at right guard, and Jake Williams at right tackle. Lee and Adams are returning starters.
“Right now, our linemen are better than they have been in four years,” Ford said.
Receivers include Lane Sikes, Cohlbe Dunnahoo, T.J. Bowling, and Hunter Hennen.
Ford said senior Dylan Menteer will be in the mix at receiver and can also play tailback.
“He’s a good athlete,” Ford said.
Tailbacks are Malachi Kyle and Kaidyn Mangold. Kyle was an all-conference (first team athlete) and all-district (second team running back) performer on offense last season. He was also second team all-state as a return specialist. He scored 19 total touchdowns in 2019.
At the starting fullback position will be one of Hennen, Bowling, Menteer, or Levi Pirtle.
On defense, the Cats will play a 3-5 formation with linemen Lee, Adams, and Smith. The three inside linebackers will be Bowling in the middle with Pirtle on the right side and Michael Akins on the left side. The outside linebackers will be Mangold and Kaleb Walker.
In the defensive backfield will be corners Dunnahoo and Sikes and Hennen at free safety.
On special teams, Kyle will be returning punts and kicks along with Dunnahoo. Hennen and Carter Cheaney will be handling punting duties, and Bowling and Smith will be kicking off and placekicking.
With many of the starters playing on offense, defense and special teams, Ford said they have been working hard all summer long.
“These kids, I wouldn’t trade any of them for anybody,” Ford said. “They work hard. They’re tough. They’re consistent. They’re all trying to get better. Right now, our conditioning is as good as it gets. We’re in better shape than we’ve ever been.”
The Fredericktown coaching staff includes two newcomers, Terry Hennes and Jacob Whitener. Both have 10 or more years of experience coaching high school football, most recently at Farmington.
“Terry has coached almost as long as I have,” Ford said. “He’s put in 30 years.”
Hennes will serve as defensive coordinator and oversee the offensive and defensive lines. Whitener is the special teams coordinator and will handle the quarterback and outside linebacker positions.
“The two new coaches have brought in a lot of discipline and accountability, and they’re football savvy guys,” Ford said. “They know the game.”
Ford will be running the offense again this year.
“I will call plays,” Ford said. “Hopefully, I will call them right. I’d like to think that after last year, I’ve learned a little bit more about when to run things and how to run things.’’
Returning for their second year with the Cats are Chad Dunnahoo and Cody Tipton. Jon Clauser is back for his seventh year. Dunnahoo coaches the inside linebackers and running backs. Tipton and Clauser coach the defensive backs and wide receivers.
There are changes at the top of the Fredericktown schedule. The Blackcats dropped Kennett and Herculaneum and replaced them with Jefferson and Hermann.
The rest is identical to 2019, with games against Potosi, Perryville, Ste. Genevieve, De Soto, Park Hills, and Doniphan, and East Prairie before the district playoffs.
