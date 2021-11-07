Giesler, Heberlie lead Valle past SG

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic outlasted an early test from neighbor Ste. Genevieve, and rolled to a 69-35 triumph in the Class 3, District 2 semifinal round on Friday night.
Junior running back Bryce Giesler rumbled for 283 yards and six huge touchdowns on a career-high 39 carries, and the Warriors outscored the Dragons 41-14 in the second half.
The victory was No. 200 in the stellar career of 18th-year head coach Judd Naeger, who has guided his alma mater to six state championships during his tenure.
Valle Catholic (10-0) will travel to St. Louis and face St. Mary’s (9-1) for a district title showdown between the top two teams in the current Class 3 media state rankings.
The teams alternated scoring drives throughout the first half, and Giesler gave the Warriors a 28-21 advantage following a 15-yard run with 1:35 remaining until halftime.
A shanked punt handed possession to Valle at the Ste. Gen. 18 early in the third quarter, and Giesler capitalized with an 8-yard touchdown run.
The Dragons answered on an 80-yard strike from quarterback Aiden Boyer to Kaden Flye, cutting the margin to 35-28, but Giesler added two more scoring jaunts before the period concluded.
Valle Catholic ended the offensive shootout with a 533-352 edge in total yardage, and welcomed Chase Fallert back for limited action after suffering an ankle injury in week four.
Younger cousin Grant Fallert remained as the starting QB, however, and completed 8-of-12 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns to all-state receiver Aiden Heberlie.
Heberlie finished with six receptions for 129 yards – all before halftime – and scored on a 14-yard reverse to increase a 49-35 lead in the fourth quarter.
Giesler capped his enormous effort with a 13-yard touchdown following a fumbled kickoff return by Ste. Genevieve, and Alex Viox applied a late 23-yard scoring scamper.
Josh Bieser had a team-high nine tackles plus a fumble recovery, and Giesler made eight stops while also picking up 49 yards on a screen pass for the Warriors.
Noah Bauman returned an interception 45 yards, and Collin Vaeth recovered a fumble in the victory. Michael Okenfuss had a sack while equaling Carson Tucker with six tackles, and kicker Wil Kuehn hit 9-of-10 extra points.
Zach Boyer rushed for 145 yards on nine carries in his varsity finale, including an explosive 81-yard run that brought Ste. Genevieve (7-4) to within 49-35 less than a minute into the final period.
His first touchdown covered 24 yards, and answered an impressive nine-play, 83-yard initial march by Valle Catholic that Heberle punctuated with a 25-yard catch on fourth down.
The first Giesler TD from 2 yards out was matched by a 24-yard keeper at 14-14 from Aiden Boyer, who was 4-of-10 passing for 120 yards in defeat.
Heberlie regained the lead for the Warriors on a 34-yard scoring grab, and Ste. Genevieve pushed back yet again with an 84-yard drive. Sophomore Wyatt Springkamper carried in from the 8 to make it 21-21.
Flye gained 109 yards on three receptions for the Dragons, who lost 46-0 to Valle in the regular season.