Giesler, Heberlie lead Valle past SG

STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic outlasted an early test from neighbor Ste. Genevieve, and rolled to a 69-35 triumph in the Class 3, District 2 semifinal round on Friday night.

Junior running back Bryce Giesler rumbled for 283 yards and six huge touchdowns on a career-high 39 carries, and the Warriors outscored the Dragons 41-14 in the second half.

The victory was No. 200 in the stellar career of 18th-year head coach Judd Naeger, who has guided his alma mater to six state championships during his tenure.

Valle Catholic (10-0) will travel to St. Louis and face St. Mary’s (9-1) for a district title showdown between the top two teams in the current Class 3 media state rankings.

The teams alternated scoring drives throughout the first half, and Giesler gave the Warriors a 28-21 advantage following a 15-yard run with 1:35 remaining until halftime.

A shanked punt handed possession to Valle at the Ste. Gen. 18 early in the third quarter, and Giesler capitalized with an 8-yard touchdown run.