Gray Chooses Football at Missouri Western
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School senior and two-sport star Tycen Gray signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play football at Missouri Western State University, an NCAA Division II program located in St. Joseph. Gray picked up SEMO North all-conference honors in a receiving and rushing role despite missing several games due to an injury this past fall. He recently became the all-time career scoring and rebounding leader in the history of Farmington boys basketball, and has helped the Knights claim two tournament titles plus the MAAA Large-School conference crown this season. Tycen is seated with his parents Kevin and Tori Gray. Pictured standing is FHS football head coach Erik Kruppe.

