FARMINGTON – Lofty expectations were placed on Tycen Gray – perhaps unfairly – before he ever took the court for a varsity basketball game as a Farmington freshman.
The Knights were only a year removed from a fourth-place finish at the state tournament, and needed to establish a new inside presence after star center Jordan Ankrom graduated.
Gray soon became a consistent double-double threat as he continued to build strength, then developed into a more versatile offensive weapon as his perimeter shooting improved.
The rewards of hard work began to fully manifest this past winter, as individual and team accolades piled high for the Knights during a memorable 25-3 season.
Farmington was a fixture in the Class 4 coaches’ state poll, bolstered by its Sullivan, Central Christmas and MAAA conference tournament championships.
After two previous chances to capture a district crown slipped away against Hillsboro in heart-breaking fashion, Gray and his senior classmates seized the elusive banner last month against Central.
On a roster known for its unselfish brand of play, Gray was recognized for his role in leading the Knights back to the state playoffs with selection among the MBCA all-state honorees.
He set new career records at Farmington with 1,757 points and 1,043 rebounds, and surpassed the scoring mark with a massive 29-point effort on 12-of-17 shooting in a home win over Jackson.
Gray was the lone player from an MAAA school chosen for all-state honors this season, and the first from Farmington since Ankrom in 2015.
Football will be his athletic focus moving forward. Gray signed as a receiving recruit with NCAA Division II program Missouri Western State in St. Joseph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.