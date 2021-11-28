Hannibal outlasts North County in state semifinal

BONNE TERRE – As the finality of a memorable and resurgent season by the North County football team descended, Brian Jones began his postgame speech with an expression of remorse.

The fifth-year head coach who turned around a proud but struggling program could only listen from afar Saturday afternoon as the Raiders fell to Hannibal 42-26 in the Class 4 state semifinals.

Jones was ejected for a second unsportsmanlike penalty after three officials conferred near the opposite sideline with 10:03 remaining in the highly anticipated playoff game.

Hannibal sophomore star Aneyas Williams had just secured a crucial touchdown catch, and later put the contest out of reach with a broken tackle and 70-yard burst.

A crew that doled out 21 accepted penalties between the teams while ignoring other infractions – and created several lengthy delays to clarify their own calls – was extra sensitive to criticism made by Jones despite no profanity being used.

“We talk to the kids a lot about staying composed on the field, and I just went against everything I told the kids. So an apology was up there at the top,” Jones said. “When the sting of today wears off, we’re going to look back at this season with a lot of fond memories.”

The controversy tainted an intense and highly physical battle that saw the visiting Pirates advance to face top-ranked Smithville for the Show-Me Bowl title Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia.

Williams, already recruited by Pac-12 program Oregon among others, finished with 139 yards on five receptions, 128 rushing yards on 11 carries and five total touchdowns.

Hannibal (13-0) sealed the victory with a third consecutive defensive stop after a fourth-down pass fell incomplete at the North County 38 with 1:21 to play.

Raiders quarterback Nolan Reed was 8-of-19 overall for 57 yards, and paced the rushing attack with 105 yards and two early touchdowns on 24 carries.

Jobe Smith had 67 yards on 10 attempts as the Pirates defended well toward the sidelines, and finished his junior campaign with a program record of 1,928 rushing yards plus 27 touchdowns.

North County, which improved from a 2-8 record two years ago to 12-2 this fall, chipped away at a 28-17 halftime deficit with two straight scoring drives to commence the third quarter.

Smith finally broke loose on a 49-yard run that set up a 2-yard scoring dive by fullback Clayton Chandler. Momentum gathered when defensive end Payden Allen stuffed Williams on fourth-and-2 at midfield.

The Pirates buckled down in the red zone, however, as Grant Mullins connected from 29 yards on his second field goal of the game to make the margin 28-26.

“Anytime you face adversity, you have to get control of your emotions. And we did that,” Jones said. “Going into the locker room, I think everybody was fine and trying to figure out what adjustments we could make, or what worked in the first half that we needed to go back to.”

North County responded with a massive stand on an ensuing 11-play march by Hannibal after Courtland Watson escaped pressure and found Kaiser Greenwell for a 17-yard gain.

Raiders junior linebacker Andrew Civey followed with a key tackle in the backfield, then made a leaping interception near the goal line on the next snap.

But the offense could not capitalize. A rolling snap from center Jaxon Nash on third down was covered up by Reed, whose subsequent shanked punt was marked out of bounds at the North County 39.

Williams made an outstanding catch against double coverage two plays later for a 32-yard touchdown, and Jones was escorted away before Watson booted the extra point for a 35-26 cushion.

“I don’t know. He never gave [an explanation],” said Jones regarding the referee. “It’s a shame that people have such pride that they think, when they step on the field, that the 2,600 people that bought tickets for this game paid seven dollars apiece to see them.

“They are part of the game. They are not what everybody paid to see. MSHSAA has an officials shortage right now, so bad officials are better than no officials. We had this crew in the past. They called 13 penalties for 126 yards in the previous game, and we’ve never been penalized like that in my tenure.”

The Raiders had a 25-yard run by Smith and 12-yard catch by Chandler called back by penalties, but a pass interference call on Hannibal extended their next possession.

Reed tried to throw a pass under pressure from the Pirates’ 25, but a sack and fumble was instead ruled and Tyler Hardy pounced on the lone North County turnover.

Watson finished 7-of-13 passing for 150 yards while A.J. Thomas added 58 rushing yards for the Pirates. Cornerback Daequan Powell was exceptional defensively with four passes broken up.

North County executed an onside squib kick to open the game that Kolton Boylan controlled downfield at the Hannibal 28, whipping an already boisterous home crowd into a frenzy.

Smith avoided a loss by reversing direction for 10 yards, and Reed ran a sneak on the sixth play of the initial drive to spot the Raiders a quick 7-0 lead.

Hannibal needed only two plays to retaliate as Watson picked up 29 yards on a keeper and connected on a 34-yard strike to Williams down the left side.

The Raiders came back with another bruising drive behind its line, covering 80 yards in nine plays. Reed hurdled a defender for 24 yards, then surged straight ahead for a 9-yard score and 14-7 edge.

“There was a formation that we hadn’t been in for a while, possibly since the Windsor game,” Jones said. “It was something we wanted to show to see how they would line up.

“We saw on film that we could get them with our stretch play, and it worked for a while. But they made some adjustments and have a really good coaching staff. They are going to the finals for a reason.”

North County was poised for an even better first quarter when Smith forced a Williams fumble on fourth down that Kooper Kekec retrieved at the Hannibal 40.

But the flags began raining down against the Raiders, who went three-and-out after consecutive snaps were pushed back for holding and an illegal block.

Williams set up another tying push by the Pirates with a tremendous grab between two defenders, and Thomas finished it on an 8-yard touchdown run with 10:08 left in the first half.

Hannibal forced a punt moments later, and caught a favorable break as Allen was penalized for helmet-to-helmet contact on a fumble that Smith scooped and returned to the end zone.

Williams put his team ahead three plays later with a 32-yard run, then escaped contact on a dangerous screen that Watson lobbed in close proximity for a stunning 47-yard touchdown and 28-14 lead.

North County threatened just before halftime, but settled for a 30-yard field goal by Mullins following a leaping 18-yard catch by Smith and ensuing roughing-the-passer penalty.

Kekec made a team-high four receptions for the Raiders. Interior lineman Bryan Brewster paced the defense with eight tackles while Mason Lay and Chandler added seven each.

The Raiders saw their nine-game win streak evaporate after reaching the final four for the first time since placing runner-up in 1997.

“With it being Thanksgiving weekend, I think it’s fitting that we understand that we have a ton to be thankful for,” Jones said. “Not just the season, but just look around with our crowd, and the way our community turned out and supported us, not just from week 14 but from week 1.”

