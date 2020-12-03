Heberlie, Burnett earn I-55 MVP honors

Valle Catholic landed an abundance of First Team selections on both sides of the football as coaches of the I-55 Conference announced their postseason honors earlier this week.

The Warriors went unbeaten in league play, and highlighted their 9-1 season with a massive home win over eventual Class 3 state finalist Blair Oaks.

But the deepest playoff run in the conference belonged to Jefferson, which reached the Class 2 semifinals after capturing its first district championship in program history.

Junior receiver and Mizzou baseball commit Aiden Heberlie was named Offensive MVP after pacing the high-powered Valle attack with 37 catches for 942 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Senior inside linebacker Austin Burnett made 73 tackles this season, and shared Defensive MVP honors with Jefferson linebacker Dawson Jakoubek.

Senior two-way lineman Joe Williams was among three Warriors to earn multiple First Team nods. Kolten Naeger earned top distinction as place kicker and defensive end, while fellow senior Cory Stoll did likewise an all-purpose athlete and safety.