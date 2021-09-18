Hillsboro runs past North County for 42-7 victory

BONNE TERRE – The North County football team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night.
Playing short-handed, the Raiders lost to Hillsboro 42-7 at home in a MAFC Red Division conference game.
North County played without top senior lineman Payden Allen.
Led by juniors Jaxin Patterson and Austin Romaine, the Hawks took advantage and rushed for 247 yards, including long touchdown runs of 76 and 42 yards.
Senior quarter Nolan Reed led the Raiders with 83 yards rushing and 81 yards passing.
Both teams were held scoreless in the first quarter. Each team punted once and North County (3-1) turned it over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 from the Hillsboro 36-yard line.
The Hawks (3-1) capitalized on the fourth-down stop. On third-and-10 at their own 46, Romaine made a one-handed grab over the middle for 49 yards. Although he fumbled it at the end, he recovered to get Hillsboro down to the North County 5-yard line. Three rushing plays later, junior Griffin Ray scored on a 1-yard quarterback keeper.
After a three and out for North County, Hillsboro was pinned at its own 9-yard line. But on first down, Romaine broke through the Raiders' defense for a 67-yard gain. Four plays later, he scored from 6 yards out for a 14-0 lead.
North County threatened on its next series, but ended up turning it over on downs. Scrambling to avoid a sack on third-and-9 at the Hillsboro 19, Reed found an opening for 4 yards to set up a fourth-and-5. His pass was broken up to give the ball back to the Hawks.
Two plays later, Patterson broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run with 3 seconds left in the half. Hillsboro missed the extra-point attempt, taking a 20-0 lead into halftime.
The Hawks started out the third quarter with two more quick touchdowns. North County attempted an onside kick out of halftime, but the Hawks recovered and scored two plays later on a 42-yard run by Patterson. He also ran in the two-point conversion.
After recovering their own kick, the Hawks scored on the next play with a 34-yard pass from Ray to senior Tyler Watson for a 35-0 lead.
The next North County possession ended in a pick-6. On fourth-and-8 from the Hillsboro 45, Reed was picked off around the 25-yard line by senior Cruz Valencia, who broke several tackles to reach the end zone.
North County’s only touchdown came in the fourth quarter.
Starting on their own 18, the Raiders marched down the field behind a 16-yard pass to junior receiver Grant Mullins and two 10-yard runs by Reed, who then scored on a 3-yard run.
The Raiders then recovered the onside kick, but on third and 12 at the 50, Reed’s pass to senior wide receiver Teagen Keller was tipped and intercepted again by Valencia.
Reed finished 11-for-19 passing with 81 yards and two interceptions.
North County senior running back Jobe Smith added 28 yards rushing and 16 yards receiving.
Mullins led the receivers with 30 yards and Keller added 27.
Patterson paced Hillsboro with 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Romaine added 94 yards rushing and one score plus 51 yards receiving.
Ray was 4-of-6 for 117 yards and one touchdown. Watson added 66 yards receiving.
North County will play Agape Christian for Homecoming next Friday.
