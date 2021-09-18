Hillsboro runs past North County for 42-7 victory

North County threatened on its next series, but ended up turning it over on downs. Scrambling to avoid a sack on third-and-9 at the Hillsboro 19, Reed found an opening for 4 yards to set up a fourth-and-5. His pass was broken up to give the ball back to the Hawks.

Two plays later, Patterson broke free for a 76-yard touchdown run with 3 seconds left in the half. Hillsboro missed the extra-point attempt, taking a 20-0 lead into halftime.

The Hawks started out the third quarter with two more quick touchdowns. North County attempted an onside kick out of halftime, but the Hawks recovered and scored two plays later on a 42-yard run by Patterson. He also ran in the two-point conversion.

After recovering their own kick, the Hawks scored on the next play with a 34-yard pass from Ray to senior Tyler Watson for a 35-0 lead.

The next North County possession ended in a pick-6. On fourth-and-8 from the Hillsboro 45, Reed was picked off around the 25-yard line by senior Cruz Valencia, who broke several tackles to reach the end zone.

North County’s only touchdown came in the fourth quarter.