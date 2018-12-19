Try 1 month for 99¢
Hopkins Tackling Next For Salukis
Matt King, Daily Journal

Central High School senior Will Hopkins signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue his education and play football at NCAA Division I FCS program Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Hopkins ranks second all-time in career tackles for the Rebels, and totaled 140 through 12 games this season. He has earned Class 3 First Team all-state recognition as both a linebacker and receiver while starting for two district and three MAFC White Division championship teams. Hopkins also helped Central claim a district basketball title as a junior. Also seated are his parents Donnie and Cheri Hopkins. Standing from left to right are Central assistant football coach P.J. Jones, brother Grant Hopkins and Central head football coach Kory Schweiss.

