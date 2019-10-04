FARMINGTON – Defensive linemen Judd Cunningham and Rothman Harris leveled Jackson quarterback Cael Welker for a sack and fumble on their first defensive snap on Friday night.
Although the visiting Indians were able to recover the football, the Farmington front four delivered a resounding punch to an offensive line that outweighed them by roughly 50 pounds per man.
The Knights turned in an inspired defensive effort throughout the first half and had Haile Memorial Stadium buzzing in arguably the biggest home game since the 2011 state playoff march.
But Class 5 second-ranked Jackson expedited its already fast tempo, and scored on five of six drives in the second half to prevail 35-14 in a spirited showdown for the SEMO North title.
Jackson (6-0, 3-0) notched 21 unanswered points over the last nine minutes to make the final outcome appear far more decisive than the action on the field would indicate.
The Indians began their go-ahead scoring drive at the Farmington 38 after a questionable no-call for pass interference resulted in a three-and-out.
Seth Waters reached the red zone with a 19-yard run, and Dalton Skrob bounced off a defender after catching a short pass to progess 16 yards for a 21-14 lead with 8:43 remaining.
Farmington (5-1, 2-1) failed to generate a first down on the key ensuing possession, and the conservative approach that succeeded in controlling the clock earlier on was no longer working.
Walker drew a personal foul for a late hit after scrambling to move the chains, and put the contest out of reach on a 9-yard keeper with 3:21 to play.
Farmington botched an option pitch on the following play from scrimmage, and Garner Horman capped the scoring with a scoop and 16-yard return.
Welker finished 14-of-22 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 66 more with nine carries on a night that concluded much better than it began.
Jackson pieced together an 11-play opening possession, then stalled when offensive lineman Connor Tollison shoved the helmet of an opposing player after the whistle for a 15-yard penalty.
The Knights were sensational defensively through four more drives, limiting the high-powered Jackson attack to just 64 net yards during the first half.
Cunningham was involved in three sacks from his interior spot, while Alex Smith, Rothman Harris and Gaven Earley combined to obtain two more with persistent pressure.
You have free articles remaining.
Welker had completed only three passes prior to intermission, although one perfect slant was dropped over the middle to negate a potential 80-yard touchdown.
The Indians trailed 7-0 before covering 65 yards in eight plays to commence the third quarter. Kannen Turley outleaped a defender just beyond the pylon to catch a tying 24-yard strike from Welker.
Carson Sutton broke up a dangerous throw on the next Farmington defensive series, but Jackson moved ahead for the first time on a tough 3-yard run by Waters after Turley made a 27-yard reception.
Farmington gained 166 yards exclusively on the ground before the break. Jackson offered stronger resistance to force three punts in the third quarter.
The Knights offered one more scare with 23 seconds remaining in the period, as senior standout Royce Harris electrified the sideline and home fans with a brilliant individual move.
Quarterback Kaden Files recorded his lone completion in six attempts to Harris, who dodged one man, spun through a hit along the left side, and accelerated on a diagonal sprint for a 67-yard touchdown.
Braden Botkin paced Farmington with 95 yards on 21 carries. Demond Guthrie added 74 yards on six chances while Harris had 64 yards on seven runs.
Smith recovered a fumbled hand-off at the Jackson 28, and Botkin instantly capitalized by taking a delayed counter to the end zone on the next play for a 7-0 advantage.
But the Knights suffered two empty possessions after drawing within striking distance. The Indians were able to partially block a 37-yard field goal try after surrendering a 51-yard option sweep to Guthrie.
Farmington posted its most time-consuming drive to close out the half. Royce Harris highlighted that march with a 40-yard run, but a crucial chop block was called in a pile during a short third-down sneak.
Jackson allowed the clock to roll despite having one timeout available on defense after the flag, and Kael Krause pushed a 39-yard field goal attempt wide right as time expired.
Farmington, which received votes in the latest Class 4 media poll, will travel to Sikeston next week for its conference finale.
Waters tallied 64 rushing yards, and matched Turley with five receptions each for Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.