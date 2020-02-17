Johnson Signs with MBU Football

Central High School senior Trevor Johnson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University, an NAIA program located in Creve Coeur, Mo. Johnson was selected last fall as a First Team all-conference linebacker and Second Team fullback in the MAFC White Division for the 7-4 Rebels. Also seated are his parents Jennifer Laughlin and John Laughlin. Standing, from left, are Central football head coach Kory Schweiss and assistant coach P.J. Jones.