Knights control Sikeston throughout second half

FARMINGTON – After turnovers on consecutive drives gave visiting Sikeston hope for a comeback Friday night, the Farmington football team responded with a third quarter more suited to its character.

The Knights generated three straight three-and-out series on defense, and sealed their first conference victory with a physical 16-play, 83-yard march.

Braydon Berry returned the opening kickoff 93 yards through a sizable wedge, added two more touchdowns on receptions, and Farmington pulled away for a 48-15 conference win.

Sophomore halfback Kaesen McClain rushed for 209 yards and two scores on 21 carries, and outside linebacker Josh Wyatt made four tackles for loss to power the Knights.

Jackson McDowell capped the contest on an explosive 72-yard sweep around the right edge with 2:43 remaining, and Farmington (2-2, 1-1) posted a 21-0 scoring disparity in the second half.

McClain sprinted through the middle and past the secondary for a 79-yard touchdown and 21-0 cushion just one play after cornerback Brett Drye broke up a pass to force a Sikeston punt.

But an unexpected change at quarterback and two sudden defensive stops signaled a momentum swing favoring the Bulldogs before halftime.

Kayden Craig would not return for Sikeston (1-3, 0-1) after absorbing a late hit to the upper thigh or hip area on a 15-yard scramble toward the sideline for a first down.

Farmington botched an option pitch play, enabling Xavier Jackson to secure the loose ball, and McClain was stripped from behind by Conner Wallace on the next Farmington drive.

The Bulldogs capitalized on both miscues to score touchdowns just 1 minute, 27 seconds apart. Dontrez Williams gained separation from Drye on a deep 38-yard scoring pass from Joseph Heckemeyer.

Sikeston next took over at the Knights’ 42, and Heckemeyer notched a 4-yard touchdown keeper before running in the two-point conversion on a fake to make it 21-15.

Sam Pulley set up the second scoring play with a 35-yard run around the left side, and finished with a team-high 97 yards on 16 carries overall.

Knights linebacker Wyatt Skaggs made a key stop in the backfield against Pulley as the teams traded subsequent punts. Farmington then chose the perfect time to attempt its first pass of the game.

Drye bluffed a toss sweep left, then fired laterally the opposite direction to Berry, who beat the cornerback in isolation for a 55-yard catch and burst to restore a 27-15 advantage at intermission.

Wyatt sacked Heckemeyer on the final play of the half, and linemen Luke Birkner and Mason Propst highlighted the dominant third quarter by Farmington with additional sacks.

McClain was featured heavily as the Knights burned more than 6 ½ minutes off the clock and went a perfect 5-for-5 on third-down conversions to steadily extend the lead.

Drye mixed a couple of 10-yard outside runs within the sequence, and polished off the drive with a short sneak with 11:18 remaining.

Sikeston suffered a special teams miscue when a low snap allowed Gabe Giuliani to tackle punter Bo Riddle at his own 8-yard line.

Drye found Berry over the middle on the ensuing snap for their second touchdown connection. and Damian Cabrera booted his sixth extra point of the night without a miss.

Luke Gadberry became the third QB used by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter. They were a combined 3-of-11 passing for 43 yards, while Heckemeyer rushed 13 times for 56 yards.

Drye picked up 37 yards on six total carries, and completed 3-of-5 throws, all to Berry, for 59 yards.

Sikeston looked to answer the Berry kickoff return on its initial possession, and crossed midfield behind an 18-yard run by Pulley and third-and-8 throw that moved the chains from Craig to tight end Andrew Green.

But tackles for loss by Owen Birkner and Cabrera on the drive created an eventual punt, and McClain made it 14-0 on a 6-yard dive after powering through for a 36-yard scamper.

Farmington will step out of conference play to face independent True Divine Word Prep Academy for the first time next Friday on a neutral field at Sumner High School.