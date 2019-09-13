FARMINGTON – Head Coach Erik Kruppe leaped off the sideline, and several assistants raised their arms and yelled in jubilation as the final few seconds ticked away on Friday night.
The Farmington football team dominated district rival Hillsboro down to the very last play, which turned out to be inspiring goal-line stand by its second-string defense.
The offense provided plenty of thrilling moments as well. The Knights scored on each of their first five possessions to highlight a 48-0 home shutout.
Junior fullback Braden Botkin rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, exclusively before halftime as Farmington (3-0) capitalized on short field position to build a 35-0 lead.
Quarterback Kaden Files was virtually untouched on two more scoring scampers, and the Knights kept a positive start going with its SEMO North opener upcoming next at Cape Central.
Both contests between the teams last season remained in doubt until the final minute. Hillsboro claimed the first meeting by two points before Farmington gained revenge in the district playoffs.
But the latest collision bore no resemblance. The less experienced Hawks were unofficially outgained 233-36 during the first half, and generated just one first down through their first four drives.
Botkin moved the chains three times during the initial series of the game, and Farmington repeatedly followed left-side tackle Logan Tabor and guard Tyler Barber along with center Judd Cunningham.
Hillsboro (0-3) pushed back with three tackles behind the line of scrimmage, but missed an assignment on third-and-21 as Files raced 28 yards to the end zone on a pivotal keeper.
Each team technically passed just once during a game that spanned less than two hours. Farmington defenders Rothman Harris, Alex Smith and Tabor each sacked Hawks QB Tyler Sizemore.
The visitors were forced to begin their first five possessions at the 20-yard line as Kael Krause boomed kickoffs far enough to earn touchbacks. Hillsboro went three-and-out three straight times.
Farmington needed a pair of two-play drives to get Files his second TD on a 45-yard burst, followed by a 35-yard romp through the middle by Botkin for a 21-0 advantage.
Hillsboro defensive end Zach McNees registered his third tackle for loss, but Farmington still cashed its fourth drive for seven points as Botkin broke free on a 38-yard score.
Files completed his lone throw as sophomore Isaiah Robinson elevated to bring down a 17-yard fade over two opposing players for his first varsity touchdown with 2:45 left in the second quarter.
Hillsboro briefly crossed midfield on the strength of three ensuing first downs. But Tabor recovered a fumble after the runner had reached the necessary line to gain.
Jackson Patterson carried 16 times for 69 yards, while Sizemore added 51 yards on 11 attempts for the Hawks. Much of that production occurred once the Farmington starters were pulled.
Their initial possession of the second half immediately sputtered following a personal foul penalty, and Farmington scored one play after the resulting punt rolled out of bounds.
Demond Guthrie covered 43 yards on a touchdown sweep to the left, accelerating in the second level. The snap was bobbled to wipe out the extra point.
Senior standout Royce Harris again shouldered a lighter workload with three carries while still returning punts and kickoffs. However, the Knights showed off their bounty of other weapons.
Back-up quarterback Drew Felker punctuated the outcome by finding the end zone for a second straight week. He snapped off a 55-yard keeper with 9:25 to play.
Hillsboro increased its tempo and burned two timeouts while attempting to score against a turbo clock. Patterson broke multiple tackles on a 29-yard jaunt to the 14.
The final fourth-and-1 snap originated from the 5, but a crowd of Knights converged to secure the tackle at the 2 just before time expired.
