ST. LOUIS – Sophomore all-purpose threat DeShawn Fuller and the St. Mary’s football team punched numerous holes in a normally defiant Farmington defense on Friday night.
Fuller rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and propelled the Dragons into the Class 4 state semifinal round with a 28-17 victory.
Star receiver Kevin Coleman provided a key 80-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. St. Mary’s (11-2) capitalized on four turnovers and will face Platte County next Saturday.-
Senior standout Royce Harris delivered arguably his most productive effort of the season, and scored both touchdowns for Farmington (10-3) in his final varsity game.
The Knights were making their first state playoff appearance in eight years, and established a cushion of two possessions before surrendering two big plays before halftime.
Harris overcame an intentional grounding penalty by romping 66 yards on a third-and-21 sweep down the left sideline, and spotted the 10th-ranked Knights a 17-7 advantage.
St. Mary’s attacked through the air on the next snap, and a long pass from quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy narrowly eluded the fingertips of leaping cornerback Eli Lamb.
The ball instead found the waiting arms of Coleman, and his 80-yard touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion run by Casseus Daimond made the margin 17-15.
A 16-yard run by Harris helped Farmington reach the red zone at the St. Mary’s 18 on the ensuing drive, but a 15-yard chop block penalty led to a missed 42-yard field goal.
St. Mary’s needed just three plays to strike again. Adrian Forbes made a 26-yard reception along the left side before Fuller covered the final 44 on an explosive burst for an eventual 22-17 halftime lead.
A Farmington offense that compiled 290 yards in the first half appeared far more predictable after the intermission, netting just 65 yards and five first downs – three in the final possession.
Both defenses showed massive improvement in the third quarter. St. Mary’s forced consecutive three-and-out series despite yielding starting field possession at the Farmington 44 each time.
The Knights delivered an impressive answer when interior lineman Judd Cunningham made a tackle in the backfield and Rothman Harris followed with a sack after rarely getting pressure.
You have free articles remaining.
Linebacker Carson Sutton intercepted McCoy over the middle, and returned to the St. Mary’s 41 late in the third quarter, but that field position was likewise wasted following a sack by Patrick Harris.
The Dragons melted more than five minutes away before Keith Polette rolled an excellent punt to the Farmington 4 with 6:23 remaining, then sealed the outcome with two takeaways.
Braden Botkin had a 12-yard run to move the chains before quarterback Kaden Files was picked off by Coleman in a third-and-long situation.
Fuller secured a crucial first down with a 20-yard scamper, then fought his way into the end zone from 14 yards out for the lone points of the second half with 2:19 to play.
Farmington was clinging to hope with no timeouts available, but Avion Bass drilled an unprotected Files from the blind side and freshman Jamal Roberts pounced on the resulting fumble.
McCoy was 6-of-15 passing for 174 yards, connecting three times each with Forbes and Coleman, as the Dragons navigated through seven penalties.
Farmington opened the contest with a 12-play drive that included multiple carries from four different players. Demond Guthrie gained 18 yards on a run before Kael Krause booted a 24-yard field goal.
St. Mary’s countered in just five plays as Fuller sprinted 56 yards on a cut through the middle, and had a chance to score again after recovering a fumbled handoff by Farmington.
But the Knights offered a similar stand when Krause stripped McCoy on a scramble and Sutton dived on the fumble for his first of two defensive takeaways.
Botkin finished with 116 yards on 21 carries, and picked up 22 yards before Files found Royce Harris wide open over the top of the blitz for a go-ahead, 24-yard touchdown pass at 10-7.
Harris tallied 180 yards on 15 attempts overall, notching 150 of that total before intermission. Files completed 4-of-7 passes with three going to Lamb.
St. Mary's unofficially netted 443 yards in total offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.