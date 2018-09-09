HILLSBORO, Mo – Royce Harris raced toward the left pylon for an 11-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining, and gave the Farmington football team hope of forcing overtime Saturday night.
The Knights tried to execute an identical sweep on the next snap, featuring the explosive split back who had reached the end zone three times. But the Hawks were prepared and waiting this time.
Hillsboro strung out and stopped the two-point conversion attempt along the sideline, and recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal a dramatic and damp 36-34 triumph.
The final outcome was somewhat similar to the conclusion of last year’s thrilling district semifinal that saw Hillsboro prevail 48-42 behind a last-minute scoring punch.
The Hawks (2-1) threw only twice and were never persuaded away from their comfort zone in a rematch of deliberate offenses that implement a variation of the triple option.
Tyler Sizemore rushed for 129 yards on just seven carries, and burned the Knights on numerous counter traps as linebackers were effectively sealed off.
Dylan Dace added 86 yards on 12 attempts, and Hayden Voyles scored three touchdowns in the victory. Hillsboro trailed only once for a span of 1 minutes, 52 seconds.
Farmington (2-1) rallied from each deficit it faced despite losing starting quarterback and linebacker Carson Sutton to an apparent collarbone injury early in the second quarter.
Sophomore backup Kaden Files directed three separate scoring drives, and gained 11 yards on a fourth-and-3 keeper to extend the Knights’ desperate 62-yard march in the closing minutes.
He underthrew senior receiver Tycen Gray, who had clearly beaten the secondary over the top, but still moved the chains two more times before Harris handled the remaining distance.
Harris compiled 138 yards on 16 carries as his workload intensified significantly once Sutton exited the game after picking up 65 rushing yards.
But the Knights struggled on defense except for two encouraging three-and-out series. They yielded 14 separate runs covering double-digit yardage while Hillsboro committed one penalty.
The Hawks rambled 70 yards over nine plays to begin the third quarter. Voyles broke the plane from inside the 1 on fourth down, and the two-point run was successful for a 22-7 lead.
Harris responded with a 55-yard kickoff return to the Hillsboro 40, which served as a prelude for a more dramatic burst in a contest devoid of turnovers.
He rounded the left corner for a 29-yard gain, and Eli Lamb caught a rare swing pass from Files before lightly stepping through multiple defenders for a 7-yard touchdown.
Farmington forced a punt moments later, and delivered perhaps its most convincing drive of the night as Harris again shined with third-down runs of 15 and 24 yards.
Gray powered through the middle for an 11-yard touchdown, then muscled his way in for the two-point conversion to create a 22-22 tie with 2:00 left in the third.
Hillsboro appeared to be teetering when its next drive started with a loss in the backfield – courtesy of Knights lineman Dalton Berg – but the home team instantly regrouped.
Dace romped 10 yards on a pivotal third-and-7 near midfield, and Iaaac Hamilton gashed Farmington for 38 more. Dace put the Hawks back in front with a 12-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.
Sizemore tacked on the conversion for an eight-point spread, but the excitement of the Hillsboro crowd suddenly turned into silence.
Harris fielded the kickoff and darted through a seam before cutting right. He stiff-armed a final defender to break away and cap a 98-yard return for his second score on special teams this season.
Hillsboro protected its 30-28 edge by denying the conversion, but the Knights did likewise to maintain a one-possession difference after Voyles notched a 14-yard touchdown with 6:38 left.
Farmington ran 33 offensive plays compared to 22 by its opposition during the first half, but squandered two potential scoring chances.
A holding penalty stalled the Knights after Gray bolted 23 yards on the second play from scrimmage. The Hawks would instead capitalize on their first chance.
Three separate backs achieved first-down runs of more than 10 yards, and Voyles punctuated on fourth-and-goal from the 1 after a previous dive by the fullback was stuffed.
The third Farmington possession originated from its own 49. Harris used a 19-yard scamper to set up his 13-yard touchdown, and the extra point from Kael Krause brought a 7-6 lead.
Hillsboro came back with a 17-yard run by Dace on third-and-8, and Sizemore shot past a block off left tackle for a 51-yard touchdown and 14-7 advantage.
The Knights threatened to pull even before intermission, but Gaven Early dropped a certain touchdown pass inside the 5 before linebacker Austin Perez deflected a fourth-down throw.
Files rushed for 60 yards and was 4-of-7 passing for minimal gains. He figures to become the Farmington starter next week against Cape Central should Sutton be deemed unable to go.
Hillsboro lineman Zach McNees recorded the lone sack for either squad.
The game was moved back one day after heavy rain and lightning forced a postponement on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.