Knights edge Festus on 16-play drive, Krause FG

The Tigers were afforded only two possessions in the first half, ending on a punt and incomplete pass midfield. Fatigue appeared to befall their defense before halftime, but it still hung tough.

Farmington kept the ball for 13 plays on its second drive. Botkin had a 14-yard gain, and Files got 15 more on a scramble before scoring on a 6-yard keeper with 3:54 left.

Festus, ranked No. 3 in Class 4, endured a bizarre series of mistakes on its opening series of the third quarter, resulting from confusion involving the snap count.

The visitors were flagged four consecutive times for false starts, moving back to their own 1, and racked up eight of those same penalties over a stretch of 7 ½ minutes.

Farmington would force a punt and subsequently progressed from the 50 to the Festus 20 after Felker picked up 14 yards on a rare option pitch.

Inclined to pass for the first time on third-and-14 from the 24, Files lofted a ball toward Wyatt Westbook in the end zone, but safety Landen Yates timed his leap to make the interception.

The Knights had yet another chance to extend their 7-0 margin early in the fourth, but stalled in the red zone before Krause missed wide right from 24 yards out.