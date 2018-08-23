FARMINGTON – Without factoring numerous injuries into a 6-5 record that lacked sizzle, last season could be misconstrued as average or mediocre by Farmington football standards.
But in reality, the Knights were agonizingly close to defeating the top two rivals in their district – if only last-minute leads had not slipped against Cape Central in week 3 and Hillsboro in week 11.
The district semifinal showing – a 48-42 loss to the eventual champion Hawks in Jefferson County – was encouraging for a depleted roster that previously allowed 77 points at home to Jackson.
“Things get skewed when you look at a game like Jackson last year, facing a Division I quarterback and missing five of our 11 defensive starters,” said head coach Erik Kruppe, who enters his sixth season at Farmington. “That’s why we don’t always use statistics for the be all and end all [to judge] how we did.”
Farmington is motivated to parlay its bumps, bruises and learned lessons into a higher degree of success this fall while adjusting to a substantial number of personnel changes.
Several assistant coaches are new to either their responsibilities or the program altogether. But they are working with a refreshed roster that has endured its share of bad luck.
Veteran assistant Josh Hoehn is the new offensive coordinator, and a battle is ongoing between junior Carson Sutton and sophomore Kaden Files to engineer the squad as quarterback.
“I really like how our staff has come together,” Kruppe said. “It’s a great group of guys, and they have all been able to insert themselves into what we do. It’s been a very smooth transition.”
The primary target is likely to be two-sport senior star Tycen Gray, whose height, strength and downfield athleticism has already attracted at least one Division I offer from Morehead State.
An intriguing subplot for Farmington will be the distribution of passes to its skilled receivers within the flexbone, a formation that stresses ball control and a deceptive rushing attack.
Royce Harris returns as an explosive slot back opposite Gray after breaking his arm in the jamboree and missing last season. Junior wide receiver Eli Lamb can stretch defenses vertically.
“We’re going to find different ways to get Tycen the football. He will definitely be a focal point of the offense,” Kruppe said. “Having Royce on the field with him at the same time forces other teams to not lock down on just one man. Being able to line them up in different positions within the flexbone makes each of them a threat on every snap.”
Establishing balance from the backfield will be imperative in the triple-option look. Junior Tyler Barber returns after being featured prominently at fullback as a necessity last fall.
He can be spelled by sophomore Ryan Barnes – who showed tremendous promise when called upon at linebacker as a freshman – or junior Gaven Earley.
“With any program, you want to develop as much depth as you possibly can,” Kruppe said. “In 2016, we were able to sustain some injuries, and the next man up was able to step in and do the job. In 2017, we got caught with a rash of injuries that you can’t really explain. And ultimately, we just ran out of bodies”.
One of the more reliable groups on the team could be its collection of linemen. The scenario could arise where all five members of the offensive front on a given play are seniors.
Andrew Obenauer, Austin Phelps and Hunter Patterson provide ample size as possible bookend tackles with Ethan Buerck somewhere in between. Wrestling standout Dalton Berg makes an impact in the pass rush as a three-year varsity defensive tackle.
Elsewhere on defense, Sutton and Files are slated for action, regardless of which man lands the starting quarterback job.
Sutton and Gray give Farmington two solid outside linebackers, and Rothman Harris became a premier performer at defensive end during the latter half of last season. Adam Khtiri stepped up at cornerback and wide receiver.
Kael Krause is back after an excellent freshman campaign as the place kicker, giving the Knights another key scoring dimension.
“It comes down to alignment assignments and not having any mental errors,” Kruppe said. “We do have some youth in the secondary, so that’s something that we’re continuing to coach up.”
Farmington is not resting solely on the SEMO North to provide stiff competition. Only local rival North County remains among its five non-conference opponents.
Three teams on the new schedule – Central, Hillsboro and Lutheran North – combined for 33 wins last season while achieving top-10 rankings within their respective enrollment classes.
“Without a doubt, it’s a challenge and we’re excited for it. We play as tough of a schedule as anybody does here in Southeast Missouri,” Kruppe said. “Obviously, we want to stay healthy enough to make a district run, but we will definitely be prepared.”
The Knights claimed the SEMO North title before reaching the Class 4 state semifinals back in 2011, but have since posted an unsightly 4-20 conference mark.
They have been decisively handled by Class 5 programs Jackson and Poplar Bluff while beating Sikeston in each of the last two years. Breakthrough wins against Cape Central have been within reach.
“We’ve been one play from beating Cape two years in a row, and that one kind of sticks in my craw,” Kruppe said. “It’s about time that the last play of the football game goes our way. The SEMO North – playing Cape Central, Jackson, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston four weeks in a row – is a meat grinder.”
Of greater importance is securing a district crown that now seems highly attainable. The journey toward that goal begins with a home contest against Union.
“Our players understand that we have a chance to be a good football team. They are going to make that determination by how they play on Friday nights,” he added. “They have worked hard and are hungry to win. Their eyes are on the prize.”
