Knights handle Seckman with strong ground game

IMPERIAL, Mo. – For the second straight year, the Farmington football team will be playing in the district championship. But this year, it will be in Class 5.
The Knights held Seckman to just one touchdown and ended the Jaguars' four-game winning streak with a 24-6 victory in their District 1 playoff game on Friday night.
“We’re excited to get a win,” Farmington coach Eric Kruppe said. “This is our first year in Class 5 football and we're the smallest school in Class 5 football and we're able to get to a district title game in this new classification. So I couldn't be more proud of our kids for that.”
In the district championship, Farmington (9-2) will face unbeaten Jackson, which routed Poplar Bluff 55-0.
The contest was a battle of run-heavy attacks as the teams attempted just nine passes combined.
Of the six passes Seckman threw, the Farmington defense intercepted two, although one was negated by a pass interference penalty. Quarterback Cole Ruble’s only completion netted a one-yard loss.
The Knights shut down the Jaguars' dangerous ground game, too, holding them to just 172 yards and forcing one fumble. They held Ruble – who rushed for 401 yards in Seckman’s victory over Central on Oct. 16 – to just 122 yards and only 35 yards in the second half.
“I thought our kids did a really good job on defense against an offense that is hard to stop because it's hard to get them off the field,” Kruppe said. “And our kids were able to put them in some long yardage type situations.
And anytime we're able to do that, it makes it more difficult for their offense to be able to convert when they're caught in those long yardage situations and they're stuck behind the chains.”
As for Farmington’s ground game, Braden Botkin led the way with 266 rushing yards, including an 88-yard scoring run. Quarterback Kaden Files added 56 yards and two one-yard rushing touchdowns.
“I think ultimately, we played like we play,” Kruppe said. “We moved the ball methodically down the field.”
Files attempted just three passes, garnering one completion, a 40-yard pass to Wyatt Westbrook.
Propelled by that 40-yard pass and a 45-run by Botkin in their first series, the Knights were strong out of the gate. Files gave Farmington the lead five minutes into the first quarter on a sneak.
The defense then took over and produced a turnover on a fumbled snap that was recovered by senior lineman Kael Krause.
Seckman stopped the Knights three and out, which led to the Jaguars' only touchdown of the game, a one-yard run by Ruble. Farmington blocked the extra-point attempt.
After that, the Farmington defense buckled down, shutting Seckman out for the rest of the game.
The Knights opened the second half with an interception that Westbrook ran back to the 1-yard line. Files punched it in from there for a 14-6 lead.
On the next series, the defense stopped Seckman on fourth-and-4, and Krause capitalized with a 25-yard field goal.
Botkin’s 88-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter capped the victory.
Seckman forced two fumbles during a game where penalties plagued both sides.
Tanner Barker added 36 yards rushing for the Jaguars.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!