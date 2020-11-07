Knights handle Seckman with strong ground game

“I thought our kids did a really good job on defense against an offense that is hard to stop because it's hard to get them off the field,” Kruppe said. “And our kids were able to put them in some long yardage type situations.

And anytime we're able to do that, it makes it more difficult for their offense to be able to convert when they're caught in those long yardage situations and they're stuck behind the chains.”

As for Farmington’s ground game, Braden Botkin led the way with 266 rushing yards, including an 88-yard scoring run. Quarterback Kaden Files added 56 yards and two one-yard rushing touchdowns.

“I think ultimately, we played like we play,” Kruppe said. “We moved the ball methodically down the field.”

Files attempted just three passes, garnering one completion, a 40-yard pass to Wyatt Westbrook.

Propelled by that 40-yard pass and a 45-run by Botkin in their first series, the Knights were strong out of the gate. Files gave Farmington the lead five minutes into the first quarter on a sneak.

The defense then took over and produced a turnover on a fumbled snap that was recovered by senior lineman Kael Krause.