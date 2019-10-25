FARMINGTON – After absorbing an initial scoring punch from visiting Central, the Farmington football team delivered a resounding performance ahead of the district playoffs on Friday night.
Junior quarterback Kaden Files completed his only two passes for touchdowns, and raced 64 yards on a keeper as the Knights rolled 49-14 in a game marred by multiple officiating gaffes.
Farmington (7-2), currently sitting 10th in the Class 4 state rankings, finished each of its six offensive possessions in the endzone, and added another score on special teams.
Files compiled 114 yards on 11 carries for the Knights, who have solidified the top seed in Class 4, District 1 bracket and will host Windsor in the first round next week.
Central (6-3) entered the contest on a six-game win streak, and produced an impressive opening drive that spanned 84 yards in eight plays.
Sophomore Dayshawn Welch earned the initial first down with spinning second effort, and capped the march with a 32-yard touchdown with a couple of nifty cuts in traffic.
Farmington commenced its first possession at the Central 49, and matched the result on a 1-yard dive by fullback Braden Botkin following a personal foul facemask penalty.
A controversial play also unfolded in the first quarter, due to an inadvertent whistle for a touchdown while the ball was still being carried in the backfield on a fake.
Officials spent nearly 10 minutes trying to resolve the situation before ultimately replaying the down, all while drawing a loud objection from the Central sideline.
That mistake would be overshadowed by a reversed call that again went against the visitors later on, but the outcome of the game was squarely in control of the Knights by then.
A 33-yard punt return by Royce Harris gave Farmington tremendous field position at the Rebels’ 35 on its second drive. He took an option pitch toward the left pylon for a 5-yard touchdown to lead 13-7.
Welch registered his eighth 100-yard rushing performance of the season, gaining 118 yards on 17 carries and notching both Central touchdowns.
But the Knights stacked him up on fourth-and-3 at the Farmington 36, and extended the margin with 2:08 remaining before halftime.
Files slashed around the right side, and got the touchdown signal as Braydon Scherffius tackled near at the goal line. Files added a two-point conversion sneak after Central twice jumped offside.
Rothman Harris sacked quarterback Dylan Corcoran in the final minute of the half to protect the 21-7 advantage, and Farmington immediately pulled away out of the break.
Files found Royce Harris wide open behind the defense for a 54-yard touchdown pass, and the Knights added more points just 12 seconds later.
Eli Lamb jarred the ball away from Welch on the ensuing kickoff, enabling sophomore Drew Felker to scoop the fumble and return it 23 yards for a 35-7 advantage.
Central offered a solid response after Corcoran lobbed just his second pass attempt over the middle to tight end Jason Pyatt for a 26-yard reception.
Welch followed with an 18-yard touchdown run down the left side, making the difference 35-14, but another infuriating decision by the officials quickly quelled the Rebels’ enthusiasm.
Senior Trevor Johnson recovered the onside kick near the midfield stripe, and Central was awarded possession after a cluster of players were removed from the pile.
Farmington head coach Erik Kruppe walked onto the field to dispute the call, and was successful in getting it overturned after about three minutes of discussion.
Central head coach Kory Schweiss then offered a more prolonged objection that extended the delay to nearly 15 minutes of real time. Both Schweiss and Kruppe were gathered with four officials during the heated exchange that continued closer to the Farmington sideline.
Once the action finally resumed, Lamb bumped the lead to Knights’ lead to 42-14 with a leaping catch of a 23-yard touchdown pass from Files.
The Central starters would not see another snap, but its offensive reserves would keep possession for 14 plays and achieve three first down against the Farmington first string before stalling.
Sophomore Jake Bishop broke free on a 55-yard run in the fourth quarter, and Brady Cook plunged in from the 1 on the next snap to complete the scoring.
Central holds the No. 2 seed behind unbeaten Kennett in Class 3, District 1, and will face Dexter for the second time in two weeks on Friday after recently beating the Bearcats 34-0.
Mike Obenauer totaled 57 yards on 15 late carries, and Gage Manion added 41 rushing yards for the Rebels.
