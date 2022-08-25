Knights must develop young roster quickly

FARMINGTON – A fleeting glance at the Farmington football depth chart may suggest that the program is entering an arduous reloading phase.

But the Knights also faced uncertainty last season, including a complete overhaul of their offensive line, and still managed to deliver a solid 7-4 record.

Two of those losses were handed out by longtime rival North County, but a first-round district thumping also presented a valuable teaching moment on character through adversity.

Head coach Erik Kruppe implored his frustrated crew to finish the season with a flourish after heading into halftime trailing the Raiders 42-13 at halftime.

“It’s a life lesson that things may not be going your way, but you have to keep on grinding and fighting,” said Kruppe, who now enters his 10th season guiding Farmington. “You need to have pride that you’re wearing the black and gold, and represent in the proper way no matter the circumstances.”

The Knights return just three offensive and three defensive starters from 2021, and experience is scarce among a slimmer varsity roster of 32 players.

The lineup has been affected not only by graduation, but also surprise departures and arrivals. The most notable offseason change resides at the quarterback spot.

Sophomore Brett Drye will operate the offense in place of three-year starter Drew Felker after apparent front-runner Jeremiah Cunningham transferred to week 8 opponent Festus.

Farmington encountered a crucial turning point just four series into their season opener against North County when freshman Kaesen McClain was tapped to ignite a stalled rushing attack.

McClain netted 116 yards on just 11 powerful carries before his abbreviated debut was done, and soon earned all-conference honors in the SEMO North.

“We had no question in our minds that he would be good. The question was how fast that he would get himself ready for varsity competition,” Kruppe said. “The answer was pretty darn fast.”

The Knights are sticking with a flexbone formation that rarely attacks through the air and has become a gradual rarity across the sport since the more popular spread emerged.

Drye brings good speed to the triple option, and has thrown effectively so far in practice. Transfer senior Owen Birkner is slated to back him up if necessary.

Senior Wyatt Skaggs can spell McClain in the backfield, while Kruppe foresees more ability to rotate at the wing spots, where sophomores Connor Rice and Birkner are ready to start.

“Our wing backs – between Jackson McDowell, Damien Cabrera, Connor Rice, and Owen Birkner – those kids run physically with their shoulders square to the line of scrimmage,” he said. “We’d like to think that we’ll be able to play a physical brand of offense this season.”

Receivers Braydon Berry and Adam Reissing shoulder heavy blocking duties along with an offensive line that brings back Josh Wyatt and Bryce Kathcart as bookend tackles.

The starting guards will be junior newcomers Luke Birkner and Ayden Saunders – providing the largest presence up front – while sophomore Corey Crawford takes over at center.

Felker was the Knights’ lone all-state selection last fall at free safety. Skilled junior Gabe Giuliani moves into that position, and assumes key leadership roles of directing the secondary and pursuing the run.

Skaggs and Wyatt return at middle and outside linebackers, respectively, and represent two of only four seniors in uniform. Cabrera goes to outside linebacker in his return from a season-ending injury.

McClain and Luke Birkner serve as ends on a completely retooled front four, while Gage O’Harver and Saunders lock down the interior.

Berry and Drye likewise handle two-way responsibilities at the corners with Rhett Kauflin and Ian Zohner also factoring into the secondary equation. Rice and McDowell are competing at strong safety.

Farmington must also establish a suitable replacement at place kicker for versatile weapon Brady Cook. For a squad that may require added emphasis on field position, punting duties have yet to be settled.

“We have athletes. Not all of them have experience on Friday nights, and some of them are younger, but they have ability,” Kruppe said. “How quickly some of them can grow into that Friday night responsibility will dictate our level of success. But we have some pieces there.”

The Knights finished second last year in the SEMO North, which continues to be dominated by Jackson, who they will meet in week 3. A more favorable stretch of competition follows with home dates against Sikeston and Cape Central plus a road encounter with True Divine Word Prep Academy.

The regular season culminates with yet another nearby state playoff opponent at Central, which also replaces eight starters on each side of the ball.