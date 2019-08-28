FARMINGTON – Staying healthy has been one of the most perplexing hurdles the Farmington football team has encountered over the last two seasons.
The Knights managed to achieve a 7-4 record during its most recent campaign, persevering through a quarterback change and the loss of a future Division II signee.
With better luck going forward, a rejuvenated roster could reap the rewards for the bumps and bruises sustained by players who were pressed into the varsity spotlight earlier than expected.
“I was really proud of the way they responded, because they didn’t panic. The kids just went back to work and understood the ‘next man up’ philosophy,” said Head Coach Erik Kruppe, who begins his seventh year leading the program.
“A lot of them didn’t have much experience and needed to step up and do important things for us,” he added. “They filled in admirably. The great thing is that now they come back with that experience.”
Farmington is returning a large majority of defensive starters, a top all-purpose performer in the region and increased depth in the offensive backfield.
The Knights limited Poplar Bluff and Sikeston to one score apiece in conference games, but yielded an average of 47 points during regular-season losses to Hillsboro, Jackson and Lutheran North.
While bright spots exist in all three levels of the defense, the point of attack will be emphasized with three members of a skilled front four ready to shine.
Rothman Harris specializes as a top pass rusher with fellow senior Alex Smith bringing pressure as the other defensive end. Interior presence Judd Cunningham had a promising sophomore season within a crew that often faces a weight disadvantage.
“We may be undersized, but if we have kids who can move and are quick, then we’ll utilize that to our advantage,” Kruppe said. “We’ll try to create issues for opponents that way, then have our linebackers and secondary play off of that.”
Outside linebacker Carson Sutton represents a three-year starter, and will work alongside Tyler Barber and Braden Botkin within the second level of the front seven.
Cornerbacks Eli Lamb and Sam Nickelson join returning safety Wyatt Westbrook in a veteran secondary that can deliver a pop over the middle or limit space near the sidelines.
Last season marked the Knights’ best showing in SEMO North conference play (3-1) since 2011. Closing the gap as runner-up to Class 5 power Jackson remains a daunting task.
But the greater objective is a deeper postseason run. Farmington avenged its road loss to Hillsboro in the first round of Class 4, District 1 action last fall, but fell short next against Festus.
“I hope that we can stay healthy. Now with the schedule we play, every year, I call it a meat grinder,” Kruppe said. “When you play a physical team like Hillsboro or enter a rivalry game that you know will be knock-down, drag-out, that takes a toll on the body.”
Rematches abound throughout the state in the back half of a two-year scheduling cycle. Farmington will host North County and Central in local attractions this time around.
First on the docket is a trip to Union, which eventually claimed the Four Rivers Conference crown after dropping a 23-12 decision to the Knights.
Kruppe entered last season with two capable varsity quarterbacks, and Kaden Files stepped forward to lock down the job after a collarbone injury sidelined Sutton for several weeks.
There is a third candidate to start under center this fall with the emergence of sophomore Drew Felker. The week 1 plan could include a definite starter, but one has yet to be announced.
“The ultimate goal for our quarterback is being able to read the option and distribute the football to the right places while being tough enough to take shots from the defense,” Kruppe said. “We’re not throwing 20 times a game. But when we do throw, we want those plays to be explosive. Carson and Kaden did not throw a single interception last year.”
Returning targets Lamb and Nickelson offer the most likely threats to break past the secondary from opposite sides of the formation.
The Knights boast a plethora of talented running backs, and the most dangerous is undoubtedly senior and SEMO North First Team standout Royce Harris.
Harris rushed for better than 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns with opponents stacking the box, and averaged a stellar 38.8 yards per kickoff return while also returning a punt to the end zone.
“Royce Harris is the most explosive athlete in this area. No one could ever convince me otherwise,” Kruppe said. “But we do have other pieces who allow him to become even more effective where you won’t be able to just key on him.”
Westbrook adds to the rushing attack along with senior transfer Demond Guthrie, who surged into the starting lineup at Potosi before his freshman season concluded.
Carter Barnes, Roshawn Gavin, Brady Cook and Botkin offer a straight-ahead alternative. The backfield depth has enabled Barber to secure his new role as an offensive guard.
Attrition may become an issue along a line where Cunningham returns at center. Rothman Harris and Logan Tabor are new starting tackles with guards Logan Maxson and Smith protecting adjacent gaps.
“Coach [Josh] Hoehn and our offensive staff did a really great job of studying what other flexbone teams do, and we’ve changed some things up front,” Kruppe said. “We can already see, just in summer contact camp, how positive those changes have been for us. We’re more aggressive in terms of how we come off the football, and also with pad level and how we block both the front and back sides of a play.”
Junior Kael Krause enters his third year as the varsity kicker, and gives Farmington an extra avenue to salvage points on drives from anywhere inside of 50 yards.
