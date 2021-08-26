Knights seek steady progress from younger squad

The Farmington ground game functions best as methodical rather than explosive. The tendency to grind out lengthy drives is propelled by a sound offensive line.

The chief blocking responsibilities belong to a number of varsity newcomers. Jaden Oyler and Marshall Murphy are called upon to lead as the only returners up front on either side of scrimmage.

“We have more question marks on the lines that we do at skill positions right now. Being able to find the right five offensive linemen and four defensive linemen and stay healthy at those positions, that’s going to be a key for our success,” Kruppe said. “We graduated so many kids there, and need to find the next group who can step up.”

The recent formula for defensive success has been established up front with the Knights cultivating a string of all-state linemen who moved on to the collegiate level.

But the physical tone may best be produced at the second level, as Williams patrols an inside linebacker spot and Cook utilizes his speed to contain toward the sideline.

Oyler becomes a top pass rushing threat for Farmington, while Bishop and Hoffman handle the corners flanking Felker in an active secondary.