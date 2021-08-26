Knights seek steady progress from younger squad

FARMINGTON – A series of close games generated extra drama and excitement as Farmington football waded into Class 5 status for the first time last season.
The Knights hovered in the state rankings throughout a 9-3 season before being eliminated by SEMO North rival and eventual state champion Jackson in the district final.
That Farmington squad featured a bold senior presence. The ability to handle pressure was indicated by a 4-1 record in contests decided by four points or less.
Even in defeat against Central on a last-second field goal, the Knights rallied from a 14-0 deficit. In 2021, a modest number of returners will rely on that resilient quality.
“They’ve been through the wringer and come out on the right side of it. We have a good core group of seniors that are ready to take that next step from a leadership standpoint,” 9th-year head coach Erik Kruppe said. “They can help pull those less-experienced kids through if we face a similar situation this year.”
Farmington has to replace three all-state performers at running back, defensive tackle and kicker, plus a three-year starting quarterback among several roster changes.
Competition to direct the offense under center from the flexbone formation is ongoing between senior Drew Felker and sophomore Jeremiah Cunningham.
Felker, a noted three-year varsity playmaker, has shined brightest on defense at safety. Cunningham fits into the QB role should the overall play selection incorporate more passing.
“Drew has quite a bit of experience,” Kruppe said. “There were games in the past where we could send some of our younger kids in, and he did a fine job running the offense as a sophomore. He is showing this summer that he can read the option well.”
“Jeremiah is also a very athletic player. He’s a little younger and less experienced, but maybe throws the ball a little bit better,” Kruppe added. “They each have their strengths, and I think we can be successful with either one of them at quarterback. They will both be part of our offensive philosophy, regardless of where they are playing.”
Tyler Williams was often chosen to spell running back Braden Botkin, who rushed for more than 1,600 yards and was rarely brought down on first contact.
Williams should inherit a healthy increase in carries, and gives Farmington a powerful presence between the tackles in short-yardage situations.
Brady Cook, Jake Bishop and potentially Felker form a solid group of receivers with the ability to execute sweeps in motion. Brock Hoffman may also earn more snaps along the edge.
The Farmington ground game functions best as methodical rather than explosive. The tendency to grind out lengthy drives is propelled by a sound offensive line.
The chief blocking responsibilities belong to a number of varsity newcomers. Jaden Oyler and Marshall Murphy are called upon to lead as the only returners up front on either side of scrimmage.
“We have more question marks on the lines that we do at skill positions right now. Being able to find the right five offensive linemen and four defensive linemen and stay healthy at those positions, that’s going to be a key for our success,” Kruppe said. “We graduated so many kids there, and need to find the next group who can step up.”
The recent formula for defensive success has been established up front with the Knights cultivating a string of all-state linemen who moved on to the collegiate level.
But the physical tone may best be produced at the second level, as Williams patrols an inside linebacker spot and Cook utilizes his speed to contain toward the sideline.
Oyler becomes a top pass rushing threat for Farmington, while Bishop and Hoffman handle the corners flanking Felker in an active secondary.
The coaching staff stresses mental preparation and simplifying duties with a mixture of run-first, pass-first and evenly-balanced teams awaiting on the schedule.
“When you have opponents that are very good schematically and their kids execute well, the big thing for our defense is eye discipline,” Kruppe said. “If you see everything and try to stop everything, then you’re going to stop nothing. Their eyes have to be in the right place, and quick reaction is needed per their keys and playing within the scheme.”
In past seasons, the Knights have benefited from players who willingly shifted from more heralded roles to bolster the blocking presence. But a smaller junior class than normal has reduced depth and resulting versatility while increasing the reliance on two-way players.
Conner Ferguson, Carter Doss and Garrett Skaggs are projected as likely starting linemen, facing a true learning curve as seniors after previously serving in back-up roles.
Other anticipated contributors on game nights include juniors Josh Wyatt and Wyatt Skaggs, and sophomores Braydon Berry and Gabe Giuliani.
Farmington hopes to negate an overall lack of experience through grit, preparation and determination – traits that have accompanied five consecutive winning seasons.
“With the schedule that we play, we’re not going to be the most athletic team on a lot of occasions,” Kruppe said. “We tell our kids that we have success because they are disciplined, hard workers. They grind, don’t give up and do all of the little things correctly.”
“That second semester, January through May, our kids have bought into the concept of winning football games during the offseason period. It doesn’t just happen in the fall,” he added. “They come into the summer in really good shape, because they have done a good job with our speed and agility work and strength training in the weight room during school.”
Kael Krause handled the kicking and punting work at an all-state level before graduating, and helped the Knights control field position by repeatedly uncoiling touchbacks.
Either Bishop or Cunningham figures to punt this fall, while Cook and Rowdy Vaugh are working toward the extra-point kicking role. Giuliani has landed the vacated spot at long snapper.
Although the schedule offers no soft patches, the first six weeks yield an opportunity to build chemistry ahead of an especially grueling three-game stretch in October.
North County invades for what should be an entertaining season opener, and Central comes to Haile Memorial Stadium for a marquee rematch in week 9.
“It’s nice to have those rivalry games at home. It’s also good to have tough games like Jackson, Festus and Park Hills on the back end in weeks seven through nine,” Kruppe said.
“Opening up with North County is no easy task, because I think Coach Jones is poised to have a really good season there. With the youth and inexperience we have now, I feel like our team will continue to get better as the season goes on.”
Farmington KNIGHTS
2020 Record: 9-3 (3-1 SEMO North)
Head Coach – Erik Kruppe (9th season)
Key Returners – Drew Felker, sr., WR/S; Brady Cook, sr., LB/WR; Tyler Williams, sr., LB/RB; Jake Bishop, sr., WR/CB; Jaden Oyler, sr., OL/DL; Marshall Murphy, sr., OL/DL
2021 Schedule:
8/27 – North County
9/3 – at Potosi
9/10 – at Sikeston*
9/17 – Hayti
9/24 – at Cape Central*
10/1 – Poplar Bluff*
10/8 – Jackson*
10/15 – at Festus
10/22 - Central