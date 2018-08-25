FARMINGTON – Head coach Erik Kruppe was excited about the extra dimension that a healthy Royce Harris would bring to the Farmington football team this fall.
After being sidelined all of last season due to a broken arm, the junior split back displayed an explosive quality during two pivotal plays that propelled the Knights in their debut contest.
Harris caught a 67-yard touchdown pass from new quarterback Carson Sutton, and added a dazzling 68-yard punt return for another score as Farmington topped Union 23-12 on Friday night.
Sutton was 5-of-10 passing for 101 yards in his varsity debut under center, and fired a second touchdown strike to senior standout Tycen Gray late in the third quarter.
The Farmington defense – which delivered three interceptions and three sacks overall – made two subsequent stands in the red zone to protect a two-possession lead.
The Knights (1-0) immediately looked to establish the run during their 13-play opening drive, and Harris highlighted that effort with a 22-yard sweep down the right side.
Union (0-1) would stall at the Farmington 29 after their fumble recovery answered a brilliant, 1-handed pick by Sutton from an outside linebacker spot.
After taking over on downs, Farmington dialed a long throw that narrowly eluded the reach of a Union defender. Harris held on to the ball and shrugged off a man to reach the endzone for a 10-0 lead.
The Wildcats proved themselves to be more formidable than last year’s 2-8 record might insinuate, and briefly turned momentum in the second quarter.
Jesus Payan sacked Sutton moments after the Knights had moved the chains on Eli Lamb’s reception on a 4th-and-8 play from their own side of midfield.
Matt Brey rallied the Union offense with a 37-yard run straight ahead and ensuing 20-yard catch. Derek Hulsey then connected with Eli Klenke near the right pylon for a 10-yard touchdown.
Hulsey found Eli Klenke over the middle for a 27-yard gain on 3rd-and-20 later in the second quarter, but was sacked by Dalton Berg to force an eventual punt.
Harris caught the kick on a dead run, then broke a tackle near the right sideline before cutting across the field for a 68-yard touchdown with 5:51 remaining before halftime.
Tycen Gray jumped a route for an interception on the next defensive series, and returned it 45 yards to the Union 26. But the Knights could not extend their 16-6 advantage before the break.
Hulsey finished 20-of-46 overall for 249 yards, and led an impressive drive after a false start on 4th-and-1 forced Farmington to punt its opening possession of the second half away.
Bray would drop a sure touchdown, but a fourth-down pass interference call led to a 10-yard scoring strike from Hulsey to Peyton Burke.
Farmington appeared to wobble until the defense earned a timely three-and-out after sophomore punter Kael Krause pinned the Wildcats at their own 6.
The Knights took over following a short kick, and Gray outmuscled a safety one on one to pull down a 29-yard touchdown pass and extend a 16-12 lead with 2:29 left in the third quarter.
Farmington burned away more than five minutes of clock to start the fourth stanza, and Lamb made a leaping interception in the endzone to seal the outcome late.
Harris paced the Knights with 76 rushing yards on 16 carries. Krause booted his 40-yard field goal with distance to spare for the first points of the game.
Rothman Harris and Alex Smith chipped in sacks for Farmington, which committed nine penalties while Union was flagged just once.
The Knights have a rivalry game against possible district opponent North County next week. The Raiders earned a strong 56-34 triumph at Cape Central on Friday.
Bray compiled 100 yards on 13 rushing attempts for Union. Klenke made eight receptions for 71 yards, and Burke caught seven passes for 78 yards.
