  • Updated
Lamb has coverage for Illinois Wesleyan
Matt King, Daily Journal

Farmington High School senior Eli Lamb recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play football and continue his education at Illinois Wesleyan University, an NCAA Division III program based in Bloomington, Ill. Lamb notched three interceptions last season while earning Class 4 Second Team all-state recognition as a defensive back for district champion Knights. Also seated, from left, is his brother Ian Lamb, mother Karen Melton and father Michael Lamb.

