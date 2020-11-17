MAFC Red coaches honor many Raiders

The North County football team achieved its highest district finish of runner-up since 2009, and avenged a conference loss to Hillsboro while finishing 6-4 overall.
Several Raiders have earned all-conference recognition this week by coaches of the MAFC Red Division, including four First Team performers.
Senior Karter Kekec, who suffered a lower leg injury against Festus in the first quarter of last Friday’s Class 4, District 1 final, was the most prominently featured for North County.
The three-sport standout picked up First Team nods in all three phases as a receiver, defensive back and place kicker. This season was his first in that full-time special teams role.
Junior defensive end Payden Allen and sophomore interior lineman Mason Lay also made the First Team along with senior center Grant Eaton.
Second Team selections include running back Blake Head, return specialist Jobe Smith, defensive end Joe Ortmann, punter Nate Endsley and linebackers Devin Seastrand and Eric Ruess.
Raiders quarterback, Nolan Reed, safety Wil Claywell and defensive tackle Christian Aubuchon received all-conference Honorable Mention.
Festus, which secured the conference and district titles, will carry a 10-1 mark into its state quarterfinal game against Union on Friday.
