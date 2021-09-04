MICDS resists Central upset bid with late TD

PARK HILLS – From a variety of passes on target by all-state quarterback Reagan Andrew to impeccable time management on the winning drive, the MICDS offense was nearly mistake free on Friday night.
The Class 4 second-ranked Rams were compelled to play efficiently by a hungry Central squad that twice rallied from two scores down in a riveting early-season football showdown.
Andrew lunged into the end zone on a sneak with 10.6 seconds left, and threw five touchdown passes to receiver P.J. Behan to secure a wild 59-52 victory over the Rebels.
The matchup quickly developed into a classic with star power all over the field, but MICDS (2-0) escaped after committing no turnovers and just three penalties.
Behan outmuscled a defender to catch a short throw as Andrew dodged pressure, and headed down the left sideline on a 43-yard touchdown with 3:39 remaining.
MICDS elected to kick the extra point for a 52-44 lead, keeping the margin at one possession. Central (1-1) answered in electrifying fashion.
Sophomore Jobe Bryant caught a bubble screen and let his speed take care of the rest, going 60 yards and beating the entire opposing secondary to the left pylon.
Dayshawn Welch capped his own magnificent performance by adding the tying 2-point conversion run through a sizable hole at 52-52 with 1:32 remaining.
But the ensuing kickoff was returned 31 yards across the field by Oliver Rohan, and a personal foul penalty for an out-of-bounds hit handed the visitors a first down at the Central 30.
Andrew picked up 18 yards on a keeper, and soon notched the decisive touchdown on his fifth carry of the short drive after tailback Steven Hill was knocked out of the game in a collision with linebacker Casen Murphy earlier in the fourth quarter.
Central had one final play from scrimmage, but a screen to Welch picked up minimal yardage before the ball was jarred loose on his side of midfield.
MICDS surrendered 599 yards in total offensive to the Rebels, but rode an unstoppable option through the air as Behan totaled 11 receptions for 283 yards and five scores.
Already the career rushing leader for the Rebels, Welch compiled 238 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in defeat, including a pivotal 76-yard burst down the middle after his team trailed 20-7.
Central quarterback Jett Bridges was intercepted twice by safety Bjorn Sjogren in the first quarter, but guided three consecutive scoring drives before halftime.
Facing a fourth-and-9 situation from the 10, Bridges rolled right and threw across his body to a wide-open Slade Schweiss for a go-ahead touchdown at 21-20.
Andrew instantly retaliated with a long completions to Hill and Behan, who simply beat smaller double coverage, then regained the lead for MICDS on a 2-yard keeper with 1:33 left.
Central marched 84 yards in an emphatic counter, as Bryant broke multiple tackles to pick up 49 yards on a short pass. Bridges then found Ruger Sutton for a 1-yard scoring toss and 28-27 edge.
Central achieved a solid defensive stop to open the third quarter, and held the Rams to a 37-yard field goal by Landon Gelven after Triston Stewart batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage.
MICDS had taken possession at the Central 20 when a dangerous call on fourth-and-4 backfired. A quick swing pass to Sutton was dropped along the right side.
The difference was extended to 37-28 on a 41-yard deep catch by Behan, but Welch spun through three men on a powerful 24-yard run before scoring from the 5.
Behan and Welch traded subsequent touchdowns again with Behan, both accompanied by two-point conversions to make it 45-44 with 6:47 left.
Andrew was 15-of-21 passing for 278 yards, and MICDS utilized creative play-calling that included two throws by receivers in motion plus an early reverse to convert on third down.
Bridges capitalized on quick throws to the sidelines as the Central line made Welch comfortable running between the tackles, and finished 16-of-24 overall for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Both teams needed just three plays to punctuate explosive initial drives. Welch opened the scoring from 17 yards out after Bridges scrambled for 41 of his 93 total yards on the ground.
MICDS struck back on a 55-yard strike from Andrew to Behan, but Central maintained a 7-6 advantage after Dylan Holifield blocked the extra point.
Bryant tallied five receptions for 136 yards, and Schweiss chipped in four catches for the Rebels, who will host Perryville for the conference opener next week.
Sutton produced a team-high eight tackles and Grant Manion added six. Korbyn Pratt recorded the lone sack for either side.