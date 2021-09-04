MICDS resists Central upset bid with late TD

Dayshawn Welch capped his own magnificent performance by adding the tying 2-point conversion run through a sizable hole at 52-52 with 1:32 remaining.

But the ensuing kickoff was returned 31 yards across the field by Oliver Rohan, and a personal foul penalty for an out-of-bounds hit handed the visitors a first down at the Central 30.

Andrew picked up 18 yards on a keeper, and soon notched the decisive touchdown on his fifth carry of the short drive after tailback Steven Hill was knocked out of the game in a collision with linebacker Casen Murphy earlier in the fourth quarter.

Central had one final play from scrimmage, but a screen to Welch picked up minimal yardage before the ball was jarred loose on his side of midfield.

MICDS surrendered 599 yards in total offensive to the Rebels, but rode an unstoppable option through the air as Behan totaled 11 receptions for 283 yards and five scores.

Already the career rushing leader for the Rebels, Welch compiled 238 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in defeat, including a pivotal 76-yard burst down the middle after his team trailed 20-7.