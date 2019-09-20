{{featured_button_text}}

DE SOTO, Mo. – The North County football coaching staff dialed the perfect third-and-20 play call to nearly rescue its team from a disheartening defeat.

Clayton Chandler broke three steps behind the De Soto secondary during a double pass and reached out as a pinpoint heave from fellow receiver Eric Ruess arrived right on target.

The sophomore was unable to hang on, however, and the Raiders suffered perhaps their cruelest fate in a season that remained winless on Friday night.

Garrett Hardin scored on a 12-yard sweep with 5:52 remaining, and De Soto notched two unanswered touchdowns over the last 13 minutes to steal a 17-16 victory.

Quarterback Briar Fischer overcame a brutal start to lead two quick scoring drives. His protection in the pocket was excellent on a 69-yard pass to Caleb Coleman that set up the winning score.

De Soto (2-2, 2-0) receivers dropped several passes from Fischer, who was a modest 7-of-21 overall for 169 yards while adding 39 yards for a struggling ground attack.

But the Raiders amassed 80 yards in penalties, allowed three sacks to the Dragons, and committed three straight turnovers in the first quarter amid a myriad of costly errors.

North County (0-4, 0-2) failed to generate a first down during its last two possessions after missed blocks on two tackles for loss killed a promising 13-play march to begin the final period.

The Raiders were without running back Kaelen Lee-Bell because of a serious leg injury. Standout lineman Ben Dunlap also missed the game after being ejected last week against Festus.

Layton Mallow gained 130 yards on 21 carries, and quarterback Nolan Reed picked up 116 more on 18 attempts while struggling mightily in the passing game.

De Soto safety Ethan Reissing intercepted Reed twice on errant throws, and interior lineman Landon Porter recovered a fumbled keeper within a span of five minutes.

North County was slowed by a number of holding flags in De Soto territory, and only penetrated the red zone once more after scoring on the game’s first series.

Mallow bolted 45 yards on a fourth-and-1 gamble from the Dragons’ 47, then scored untouched from the 2 before a two-point conversion catch by Ruess made it 8-0.

Ruess picked off a Fischer pass in the opening quarter, and the Raiders offered a tremendous defensive effort while limiting De Soto to 27 total yards during the first half.

The score would not change again until the initial drive of the third quarter. Bradley Hunt kicked a 32-yard field goal for De Soto after Fischer broke a tackle on a 37-yard scramble.

North County wasted a golden opportunity to increase the spread before intermission. Third-down passes to Karter Kekec and Chandler moved the chains after the Raiders started from their own 12.

They eventually reached the De Soto 13 before moving backward twice on an offensive penalty and subsequent sack by Trystan Hendrix for a 10-yard loss.

Kekec suddenly invigorated North County with a 43-yard punt return for a touchdown, using a nifty cutback and crushing block from Joe Ortmann near the sideline.

Mallow added the two-point conversion run with 1:08 to play in the third quarter, but the Dragons answered with its own explosive play on the ensuing snap from scrimmage.

John Whited caught a short pass from Fischer, and turned upfield after eluding a defender to race 57 yards for a TD. Hunt added the extra point to make it 16-10.

Ruess added a second interception, and sophomore lineman Payden Allen made four tackles in the backfield for North County, which travels to state-ranked Kennett in week 5.

Reed completed 6-of-18 passes for 50 yards. 

