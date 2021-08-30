 Skip to main content
Missouri Media football rankings
Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

 

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. DeSmet (5), 1-0, 95 

2. Raymore-Peculiar (5), 1-0, 92

3. CBC, 0-1, 74

4. Joplin, 1-0, 54

5. Liberty North, 0-1, 53

6. Nixa, 1-0, 45

7. Rockhurst, 0-1, 44

8. Francis Howell, 1-0, 36

9. Liberty, 1-0, 28

10. Lee’s Summit North, 1-0, 13

Also receiving votes: Hazelwood Central (1-0), 11; Kirkwood (1-0), 4; Marquette (1-0), 1

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Jackson (10), 1-0, 100

2. Webb City, 0-1, 78

3. Raytown, 1-0, 69

4. Battle, 1-0, 67

5. Holt, 1-0, 64

6. Carthage, 1-0, 55 

7. Chaminade, 1-0, 32

8. Fort Zumwalt North, 0-1, 31

9. Staley, 1-0, 27

10. North Kansas City, 0-1, 9

Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (1-0), 8; Lebanon (1-0), 4; Ladue (1-0), 2; Platte County (0-1), 2; Jefferson City Helias (0-1), 1; Rockwood Summit (1-0), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Smithville (7), 10, 94

T2. MICDS (1), 1-0, 84  

T2. West Plains (1), 1-0, 84

4. Hannibal (1), 1-0, 78

5. Harrisonville, 1-0, 59

5. McCluer, 1-0, 44

7. St. Dominic, 1-0, 31

8. Grandview, 1-0, 24

9. Excelsior Springs, 1-0, 20

10. Warrensburg, 1-0, 12

Also receiving votes: Union (1-0), 11; Lincoln College Prep (1-0), 5; St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0), 2; Festus (0-1), 2

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Blair Oaks (9), 1-0, 98

T2. Odessa, 1-0, 86

T2. St. Mary’s (1), 1-0, 86

4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 63

5. Valle Catholic, 1-0, 54

6. Cardinal Ritter, 0-1, 49

7. St. Pius X, 1-0, 41

8. Cassville, 1-0, 19

T9. Mexico, 1-0, 16

T9. Summit Christian, 1-0, 16

Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (1-0), 14; Kennett (1-0), 7; Reeds Spring (1-0), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Lamar (10), 1-0, 100

2. Duchesne, 1-0, 77

3. Fair Grove, 1-0, 68

4. Macon, 1-0, 49

5. Hallsville, 1-0, 48

6. Maryville, 0-1, 43

7. Lutheran St. Charles, 0-1, 39

8. MV-Liberty, 1-0, 36

9. Jefferson, 1-0, 24

10. Butler, 1-0, 23

Also receiving votes: Richmond (1-0), 13; Brookfield (1-0), 12; Clark County (1-0), 9; Lafayette County (0-1), 4; Lift for Life (0-1), 3; Palmyra (0-1), 2

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts.

1. Windsor (8), 1-0, 94

2. Monroe City (1), 1-0, 81

3. Mid Buchanan (1), 1-0, 77

4. Marionville, 1-0, 63

5. Hayti, 1-0, 60

6. Hamilton-Penney, 1-0, 59 

7. Westran, 1-0, 36

8. East Buchanan, 1-0, 19

T9. Harrisburg, 1-0, 17

T9. Skyline, 0-1, 17

Also receiving votes: Thayer (0-1), 15; Marceline (1-0), 9; Gallatin (1-0), 3  

