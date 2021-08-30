Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. DeSmet (5), 1-0, 95
2. Raymore-Peculiar (5), 1-0, 92
3. CBC, 0-1, 74
4. Joplin, 1-0, 54
5. Liberty North, 0-1, 53
6. Nixa, 1-0, 45
7. Rockhurst, 0-1, 44
8. Francis Howell, 1-0, 36
9. Liberty, 1-0, 28
10. Lee’s Summit North, 1-0, 13
Also receiving votes: Hazelwood Central (1-0), 11; Kirkwood (1-0), 4; Marquette (1-0), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Jackson (10), 1-0, 100
2. Webb City, 0-1, 78
3. Raytown, 1-0, 69
4. Battle, 1-0, 67
5. Holt, 1-0, 64
6. Carthage, 1-0, 55
7. Chaminade, 1-0, 32
8. Fort Zumwalt North, 0-1, 31
9. Staley, 1-0, 27
10. North Kansas City, 0-1, 9
Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (1-0), 8; Lebanon (1-0), 4; Ladue (1-0), 2; Platte County (0-1), 2; Jefferson City Helias (0-1), 1; Rockwood Summit (1-0), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Smithville (7), 10, 94
T2. MICDS (1), 1-0, 84
T2. West Plains (1), 1-0, 84
4. Hannibal (1), 1-0, 78
5. Harrisonville, 1-0, 59
5. McCluer, 1-0, 44
7. St. Dominic, 1-0, 31
8. Grandview, 1-0, 24
9. Excelsior Springs, 1-0, 20
10. Warrensburg, 1-0, 12
Also receiving votes: Union (1-0), 11; Lincoln College Prep (1-0), 5; St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0), 2; Festus (0-1), 2
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Blair Oaks (9), 1-0, 98
T2. Odessa, 1-0, 86
T2. St. Mary’s (1), 1-0, 86
4. Lutheran North, 0-1, 63
5. Valle Catholic, 1-0, 54
6. Cardinal Ritter, 0-1, 49
7. St. Pius X, 1-0, 41
8. Cassville, 1-0, 19
T9. Mexico, 1-0, 16
T9. Summit Christian, 1-0, 16
Also receiving votes: Park Hills Central (1-0), 14; Kennett (1-0), 7; Reeds Spring (1-0), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Lamar (10), 1-0, 100
2. Duchesne, 1-0, 77
3. Fair Grove, 1-0, 68
4. Macon, 1-0, 49
5. Hallsville, 1-0, 48
6. Maryville, 0-1, 43
7. Lutheran St. Charles, 0-1, 39
8. MV-Liberty, 1-0, 36
9. Jefferson, 1-0, 24
10. Butler, 1-0, 23
Also receiving votes: Richmond (1-0), 13; Brookfield (1-0), 12; Clark County (1-0), 9; Lafayette County (0-1), 4; Lift for Life (0-1), 3; Palmyra (0-1), 2
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts.
1. Windsor (8), 1-0, 94
2. Monroe City (1), 1-0, 81
3. Mid Buchanan (1), 1-0, 77
4. Marionville, 1-0, 63
5. Hayti, 1-0, 60
6. Hamilton-Penney, 1-0, 59
7. Westran, 1-0, 36
8. East Buchanan, 1-0, 19