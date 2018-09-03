Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Football Poll Photo
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 12-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Eric Blum, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Corey Riggs, Mediacom Springfield; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Cody Thorn, Platte County Citizen

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (12), 2-0, 120, 1

2. Lee’s Summit West, 2-0, 104, T3  

3. Kirkwood, 2-0, 99, T3

4. Lee’s Summit North, 2-0, 66, 7

5. Eureka, 2-0, 65, 6

6. DeSmet, 2-0, 57, NR

7. Rockhurst, 1-1, 48, 10

8. Blue Springs 1-1, 45, 2

9. Rock Bridge, 1-1, 36, 5

10. Joplin, 1-1, 10, 9

Dropped out: No. 8 Park Hill

Also receiving votes:  Marquette (2-0), 6; Raymore-Peculiar (2-0), 4

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Staley (12), 2-0, 120, 1

2. Fort Zumwalt North, 2-0, 95, 3

3. Fort Osage, 1-1, 93, 2

4. Vianney, 1-1, 86, 4

5. Battle, 2-0, 72, 5

6. Carthage, 2-0, 65, 6

7. North Kansas City, 2-0, 34, NR 

T8. Chaminade, 1-1, 27, 8

T8. Lebanon, 2-0, 27, NR

10. Timberland, 1-1, 19, 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Park Hill South, No. 9 Raytown

Also receiving votes: Jackson (2-0), 9; Park Hill South (0-2), 3; Poplar Bluff (2-0), 3; Raytown (1-1), 3; Belton (1-1), 2; Parkway West (2-0), 2

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (12), 2-0, 120, 1

2. Ladue, 2-0, 101, 3

3. Platte County, 2-0, 87, 4

4. Kearney, 1-1, 77, 2

5. Camdenton, 2-0, 67, 5

6. West Plains, 2-0, 57, 7 

7. MICDS 2-0, 56, 6

8. Smithville, 2-0, 35, 8

9. Helias, 2-0, 33, 10

10. Carl Junction, 0-2, 10, 9

Also receiving votes: St. Joseph Lafayette (2-0), 7; Grain Valley (2-0), 5; St. Francis Borgia (2-0), 5  

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Odessa (4), 2-0, 107, 2

2. Cardinal Ritter, 2-0, 98, 3

3. Trinity (6), 0-2, 95, 1

4. Mt. Vernon (2), 2-0, 92, 4

5. Maryville, 1-1, 71, 5

6. Lutheran South, 2-0, 61, 6

7. Eldon, 2-0, 52, 8

8. St. Clair, 2-0, 29, 9

9. Southern Boone, 2-0, 19, NR

10. Cassville, 2-0, 15, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Center, No. 10 Springfield Catholic

Also receiving votes: Center (1-1), 11; Reeds Spring (2-0), 4; Ste. Genevieve (2-0), 3; Springfield Catholic (1-1), 2; Winfield (2-0), 1    

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (12), 2-0, 120, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 2-0, 105, 2

3. Monroe City, 2-0, 96, 3

4. Lutheran North, 0-2, 68, 4

T5. Lathrop, 2-0, 63, 7

T5. Lawson, 2-0, 63, 9

7. Lexington, 2-0, 40, 8

8. Clark County, 2-0, 39, 6

9. Ava, 1-1, 17, 10

10. Lafayette County, 1-1, 14, 5

Also receiving votes: Palmyra (2-0), 13; North Callaway (2-0), 11; Macon (2-0), 8; Caruthersville (2-0), 2; Mtn. View-Liberty (1-1), 1

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Westran (9), 2-0, 115, 2

2. Marceline (2), 2-0, 99, 4

3. Hamilton-Penney, 2-0, 93, 3

4. East Buchanan, 2-0, 84, 5

5. Valle Catholic (1), 1-1, 82, 1

6. Lincoln, 2-0, 53, 6

7. Fayette, 2-0, 45, 7

8. Hayti, 2-0, 35, 8

9. Pierce City, 2-0, 27, 10

10. Adrian, 9-0, 26, 9

Also receiving votes: Crest Ridge (1-1), 1    

