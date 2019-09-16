{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (9), 3-0, 90, 1

2. DeSmet, 3-0, 81, 2

3. Joplin, 3-0, 67, 4

4. Liberty North, 3-0, 63, 7

5. Rockhurst, 2-1, 49, 5

6. Lee’s Summit North, 2-1, 45, NR

7. Blue Springs, 2-1, 38, 3

8. Francis Howell, 2-1, 26, 9

9. Park Hill, 2-1, 24, 6

T10. Lee’s Summit West, 2-1, 7, 10

T10. Marquette, 3-0, 7, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Rock Bridge

Also receiving votes: Raymore-Peculiar (2-1), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 3-0, 90, 1

2. Staley, 3-0, 78, 3

3. Carthage, 2-1, 70, 2

4. Jackson, 3-0, 68, 4

5. Chaminade, 2-1, 49, 6

6. Eureka, 2-1, 43, 6

7. Battle, 2-1, 36, 7

8. North Kansas City, 3-0, 30, 8

9. Raytown, 2-1, 19, 10

10. Park Hill South, 2-1, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Vianney

Also receiving votes: McCluer North (2-1), 2

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 3-0, 90, 1

2. Camdenton, 3-0, 76, 2

3. Webb City, 2-1, 71, 3

4. MICDS, 3-0, 64, 4

5. Smithville, 3-0, 56, 6

6. West Plains, 2-1, 45, 5

7. Platte County, 2-1, 37, 8

8. St. Mary’s, 2-1, 20, 9

9. Lebanon, 3-0, 18, T10

10. Helias, 3-0, 11, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 Kearney, No. T10 Grain Valley

Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (2-1), 6; Kearney (1-2), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 3-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 3-0, 77, 2

3. Trinity, 1-2, 67, 4

4. Mt. Vernon, 3-0, 65, 3

5. St. Charles West, 3-0, 58, 5

6. Southern Boone, 3-0, 42, 6

7. Cassville, 3-0, 38, 7

8. Kennett, 3-0, 26, 9

9. Boonville, 2-1, 14, 8

10. St. Francis Borgia, 2-1, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Center (3-0), 7; Lutheran St. Charles (3-0), 2

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 2-0, 90, 1

2. Lutheran North, 1-1, 74, T2

3. Lathrop, 3-0, 73, T2

4. Lamar, 3-0, 64, 4

5. Maryville, 2-1, 56, 5

6. Centralia, 3-0, 46, 6

7. Ava, 3-0, 36, 7

8. Clark County, 2-1, 26, 8

9. Macon, 3-0, 11, 10

10. Palmyra, 2-1, 10, 9

Also receiving votes: Summit Christian Academy (3-0), 5; Knob Noster (3-0), 2; Caruthersville (3-0), 1; Hallsville (2-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 2-0, 90, 1

2. Pierce City, 3-0, 79, 2

3. Thayer, 3-0, 74, 4

4. Mid Buchanan, 2-1, 50, 3

5. Carrollton, 3-0, 45, 8

T6. Hayti, 2-1, 42, 9

T6. Valle Catholic, 2-1, 42, 5

8. Marceline, 2-1, 19, 6

T9. Adrian, 2-1, 16, 7

T9. Gallatin. 3-0, 16, NR

Dropped Out: No. 10 Westran

Also receiving votes: Miller (3-0), 10; Milan (2-1), 9; Hamilton-Penney (2-1), 2; Westran (1-2), 1

