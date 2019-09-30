{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. CBC, 4-1, 78, 2

3. Joplin, 5-0, 68, 3 

4. Liberty North, 5-0, 66, 4 

5. Park Hill, 4-1, 55, 5

6. Blue Springs, 4-1, 42, 6

7. Lee’s Summit North, 3-2, 36, 8 

T8. Francis Howell, 4-1, 19, 9

T8. Lee’s Summit West, 4-1, 19, 10

10. Rockhurst, 3-2, 17, 7 

Also receiving votes: Marquette (5-0), 4; Raymore-Peculiar (3-2), 1

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 5-0, 90, 1  

2. Jackson, 5-0, 81, 4

3. Chaminade, 4-1, 64, 5 

4. Carthage, 3-2, 58, 3

5. Staley, 4-1, 57, 2 

6. Eureka, 4-1, 46, 6

7. North Kansas City, 5-0, 40, 8

8. Raytown, 4-1, 30, 9

9. Battle, 3-2, 18, 7

10. McCluer North, 4-1, 9, NR 

Dropped out: No. 10 Park Hill South

Also receiving votes: Park Hill South (2-3), 2

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Webb City, 4-1, 76, 3

3. Camdenton, 5-0, 75, 2

4. Smithville, 5-0, 63, 4

5. West Plains, 4-1, 52, 5

6. Platte County, 4-1, 46, 6

7. MICDS, 4-1, 36, 7

8. Lebanon, 4-1, 21, 8

9. Jefferson City Helias, 4-1, 19, 9  

10. Grain Valley, 3-2, 8, T10

Dropped out: No. T10 St. Mary’s

Also receiving votes: Bolivar (5-0), 5; Farmington (5-0), 4 

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 5-0, 77, 2

3. Trinity, 3-2, 71, 3

4. Mt. Vernon, 5-0, 63, 4

5. St. Charles West, 5-0, 59, 5

6. Kennett, 5-0, 41, 7  

7. Boonville, 4-1, 31, 8

8. Southern Boone, 4-1, 20, 6

9. Lutheran St. Charles, 5-0, 19, NR

10. Seneca, 4-1, 15, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 St. Francis Borgia, No. 10 Center

Also receiving votes: Center (4-1), 5; Savannah (4-1), 4 

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Lutheran North, 3-1, 79, 2  

3. Lathrop, 5-0, 71, 3

4. Maryville, 4-1, 63, 4

5. Centralia, 5-0, 54, 5

6. Ava, 5-0, 46, 6

7. Clark County, 4-1, 31, 8

8. Palmyra, 4-1, 21, 9

9. Lamar, 3-2, 14, 7

10. Summit Christian Academy, 5-0, 10, 10

Also receiving votes: Hallsville (4-1), 9; Knob Noster (5-0), 3; Monroe City (4-1), 2; Fair Grove (5-0), 2 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Thayer, 5-0, 81, 2

3. Pierce City, 5-0, 72, 3

4. Mid Buchanan, 4-1, 59, 4

5. Hayti, 4-1, 51, 6

6. Valle Catholic, 4-1, 41, 7

7. Marceline, 4-1, 30, 8

8. Gallatin, 5-0, 23, 9

T9. Adrian, 4-1, 16, 10

T9. Miller, 5-0, 16, NR

Dropped out: No. 5 Carrollton

