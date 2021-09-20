Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 3-1, 95, 1
2. Liberty North (4), 2-1, 93, 2
3. Joplin (1), 4-0, 78, 3
4. DeSmet, 2-2, 66, 5
5. Lee’s Summit North, 4-0, 54, 8
6. Francis Howell, 4-0, 51, 6
7. Nixa, 3-1, 38, 7
8. Hazelwood Central, 4-0, 23, 9
9. Park Hill South, 4-0, 21, 10
10. Kirkwood, 4-0, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Raymore-Peculiar
Also receiving votes: Raymore-Peculiar (2-2), 14
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (9), 4-0, 99, 1
2. Carthage (1), 4-0, 84, 5
3. Raytown, 2-0, 80, 3
4. Holt, 4-0, 76, 4
5. Webb City, 2-2, 57, 2
6. Lebanon, 4-0, 44, 7
7. Platte County, 3-1, 29, NR
8. Fort Osage, 3-1, 22, 9
9. Jefferson City Helias, 3-1, 21, 10
10. Ladue, 3-1, 18, 8
Dropped out: No. 6 North Kansas City
Also receiving votes: Rockwood Summit (4-0), 10; North Kansas City (2-2), 8; Battle (2-1), 1; Springfield Glendale (3-0), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 4-0, 98, 1
2. West Plains (1), 4-0, 86, 2
3. MICDS (1), 4-0, 83, 3
4. Hannibal, 4-0, 73, 4
5. Union, 4-0, 53, 7
6. Harrisonville, 3-1, 41, 9
7. St. Dominic, 3-1, 29, 5
8. Lincoln College Prep, 4-0, 27, NR
9. McCluer, 3-1, 22, 8
10. Warrensburg, 3-1, 18, 6
Dropped Out: No. 10 Vashon
Also receiving votes: Vashon (4-0), 13; St. Joseph Lafayette (4-0), 6; Nevada (3-1), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Odessa (10), 4-0, 100, 2
2. St. Mary’s, 2-1, 88, 3
3. Valle Catholic, 4-0, 79, 4
4. St. Pius X, 4-0, 68, 5
5. Lutheran North, 2-2, 52, 6
6. Boonville, 3-1, 48, NR
7. Blair Oaks, 3-1, 43, 1
8. Mexico, 4-0, 32, 8
9. Cardinal Ritter, 2-2, 22, 7
10. Park Hills Central, 3-1, 12, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Summit Christian Academy
Also receiving votes: Kennett (4-0), 4; Buffalo (3-1), 1; Summit Christian (3-1), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 4-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 4-0, 85, 2
3. Lutheran St. Charles, 3-1, 73, 4
4. Hallsville, 4-0, 71, 3
5. Richmond, 4-0, 57, 7
6. Butler, 4-0, 43, 9
7. Ava, 4-0, 41, 8
8. Duchesne, 2-2, 32, 5
9. Jefferson, 3-1, 21, 6
10. Bowling Green. 3-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Maryville
Also receiving votes: Lafayette County (3-1), 10; Maryville (1-3), 2; North Callaway (3-0) 1; Palmyra (2-2), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 4-0, 97, 1
2. Monroe City, 4-0, 87, 2
3. Mid Buchanan (1), 4-0, 80, 3
4. Hayti, 3-0, 65, 4