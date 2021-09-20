 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri Media football rankings
0 comments

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 3-1, 95, 1

2. Liberty North (4), 2-1, 93, 2

3. Joplin (1), 4-0, 78, 3

4. DeSmet, 2-2, 66, 5

5. Lee’s Summit North, 4-0, 54, 8

6. Francis Howell, 4-0, 51, 6

7. Nixa, 3-1, 38, 7

8. Hazelwood Central, 4-0, 23, 9

9. Park Hill South, 4-0, 21, 10

10. Kirkwood, 4-0, 17, NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Raymore-Peculiar

Also receiving votes: Raymore-Peculiar (2-2), 14

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jackson (9), 4-0, 99, 1

2. Carthage (1), 4-0, 84, 5

3. Raytown, 2-0, 80, 3

4. Holt, 4-0, 76, 4

5. Webb City, 2-2, 57, 2

6. Lebanon, 4-0, 44, 7

7. Platte County, 3-1, 29, NR

8. Fort Osage, 3-1, 22, 9

9. Jefferson City Helias, 3-1, 21, 10

10. Ladue, 3-1, 18, 8

Dropped out: No. 6 North Kansas City

Also receiving votes: Rockwood Summit (4-0), 10; North Kansas City (2-2), 8; Battle (2-1), 1; Springfield Glendale (3-0), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Smithville (8), 4-0, 98, 1

2. West Plains (1), 4-0, 86, 2

3. MICDS (1), 4-0, 83, 3

4. Hannibal, 4-0, 73, 4

5. Union, 4-0, 53, 7

6. Harrisonville, 3-1, 41, 9

7. St. Dominic, 3-1, 29, 5

8. Lincoln College Prep, 4-0, 27, NR

9. McCluer, 3-1, 22, 8

10. Warrensburg, 3-1, 18, 6

Dropped Out: No. 10 Vashon

Also receiving votes: Vashon (4-0), 13; St. Joseph Lafayette (4-0), 6; Nevada (3-1), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Odessa (10), 4-0, 100, 2

2. St. Mary’s, 2-1, 88, 3

3. Valle Catholic, 4-0, 79, 4

4. St. Pius X, 4-0, 68, 5

5. Lutheran North, 2-2, 52, 6

6. Boonville, 3-1, 48, NR

7. Blair Oaks, 3-1, 43, 1

8. Mexico, 4-0, 32, 8

9. Cardinal Ritter, 2-2, 22, 7

10. Park Hills Central, 3-1, 12, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Summit Christian Academy

Also receiving votes: Kennett (4-0), 4; Buffalo (3-1), 1; Summit Christian (3-1), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (10), 4-0, 100, 1

2. Fair Grove, 4-0, 85, 2

3. Lutheran St. Charles, 3-1, 73, 4

4. Hallsville, 4-0, 71, 3

5. Richmond, 4-0, 57, 7

6. Butler, 4-0, 43, 9

7. Ava, 4-0, 41, 8

8. Duchesne, 2-2, 32, 5

9. Jefferson, 3-1, 21, 6

10. Bowling Green. 3-0, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Maryville

Also receiving votes: Lafayette County (3-1), 10; Maryville (1-3), 2; North Callaway (3-0) 1; Palmyra (2-2), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Windsor (9), 4-0, 97, 1

2. Monroe City, 4-0, 87, 2

3. Mid Buchanan (1), 4-0, 80, 3

4. Hayti, 3-0, 65, 4

5. Marionville, 4-0, 60, 5

6. East Buchanan, 4-0, 50, 7

7. Harrisburg, 4-0, 35, 8

8. Thayer, 3-1, 30, 9

9. Hamilton-Penney, 3-1, 26, 6

10. Skyline, 2-2, 12, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Westran

Also receiving votes: Marceline (3-1), 6; Sarcoxie (4-0), 1: Westran (2-2), 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Missouri Media football rankings

  • Updated

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News