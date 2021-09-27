 Skip to main content
Missouri Media football rankings
Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.

 

First-place votes in parenthesis.

 

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (5), 4-1, 95, 1

2. Liberty North (4), 3-1, 93, 2

3. Joplin (1), 5-0, 78, 3

4. Lee’s Summit North, 5-0, 64, 5

5. DeSmet, 3-2, 63, 4

6. Francis Howell, 5-0, 48, 6

7. Nixa, 4-1, 38, 7

8. Hazelwood Central, 5-0, 28, 8

9. Park Hill South, 5-0, 26, 9

10. Raymore-Peculiar, 3-2, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Kirkwood

Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (4-1), 4

 

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Jackson (8), 5-0, 98, 1

2. Carthage (2), 5-0, 90, 2 

3. Holt, 5-0, 82, 4

4. Webb City, 3-2, 62, 5

5. Raytown, 2-1, 60, 3

6. Lebanon, 5-0, 51, 6

7. Fort Osage, 4-1, 30, 8

T8. Jefferson City Helias, 4-1, 24, 9

T8. Platte County, 3-2, 24, 7

10. Ladue, 4-1, 15, 10

Also receiving votes: Rockwood Summit (5-0), 14

 

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Smithville (8), 5-0, 98, 1

2. West Plains (1), 5-0, 86, 2

3. MICDS (1), 5-0, 83, 3

4. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 4

5. Union, 5-0, 56, 6

6. Lincoln College Prep, 5-0, 47, 8

7. McCluer, 4-1, 29, 9

8. Vashon, 5-0, 25, NR

9. Warrensburg, 3-1, 22, 10

10. Nevada, 4-1, 20, NR 

Dropped out: No. 6 Harrisonville, No. 7 St. Dominic

Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (3-2), 10; Harrisonville (3-2), 1

 

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Odessa (10), 5-0, 100, 2 

2. St. Mary’s, 3-1, 90, 2

3. Valle Catholic, 5-0, 77, 3

4. St. Pius X, 5-0, 70, 4

5. Lutheran North, 3-2, 58, 5

6. Boonville, 4-1, 48, 6

7. Blair Oaks, 4-1, 42, 7

8. Cardinal Ritter, 3-2, 28, 9

9. Park Hills Central, 4-1, 20, 10

10. Mexico, 4-1, 13, 8

Also receiving votes: Kennett (5-0), 4

 

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (10), 5-0, 100, 1

2. Fair Grove, 5-0, 87, 2

3. Hallsville, 5-0, 81, 4

4. Ava, 5-0, 55, 7 

5. Butler, 5-0, 50, 6

T6. Lafayette County, 4-1, 43, NR

T6. Lutheran St. Charles, 3-2, 43, 3

8. Duchesne, 3-2, 30, 8

9. Richmond, 4-1, 26, 5

10. Bowling Green, 4-0, 19, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Jefferson

Also receiving votes: Jefferson (4-1), 14; Warsaw (5-0), 2

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Windsor (9), 5-0, 97, 1

2. Mid Buchanan (1), 5-0, 82, 3

3. Monroe City, 5-0, 81, 2

4. Hayti, 4-0, 65, 4

5. Marionville, 5-0, 61, 5

6. East Buchanan, 5-0, 56, 6

7. Harrisburg, 5-0, 32, 7

8. Thayer, 3-1, 30, 8

9. Hamilton-Penney, 4-1, 25, 9

10. Skyline, 3-2, 10, 10

Also receiving votes: West Platte (4-1), 6; Marceline (4-1), 5  

