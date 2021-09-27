Missouri Media football rankings

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Examiner; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (5), 4-1, 95, 1
2. Liberty North (4), 3-1, 93, 2
3. Joplin (1), 5-0, 78, 3
4. Lee’s Summit North, 5-0, 64, 5
5. DeSmet, 3-2, 63, 4
6. Francis Howell, 5-0, 48, 6
7. Nixa, 4-1, 38, 7
8. Hazelwood Central, 5-0, 28, 8
9. Park Hill South, 5-0, 26, 9
10. Raymore-Peculiar, 3-2, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Kirkwood
Also receiving votes: Kirkwood (4-1), 4
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Jackson (8), 5-0, 98, 1
2. Carthage (2), 5-0, 90, 2
3. Holt, 5-0, 82, 4
4. Webb City, 3-2, 62, 5
5. Raytown, 2-1, 60, 3
6. Lebanon, 5-0, 51, 6
7. Fort Osage, 4-1, 30, 8
T8. Jefferson City Helias, 4-1, 24, 9
T8. Platte County, 3-2, 24, 7
10. Ladue, 4-1, 15, 10
Also receiving votes: Rockwood Summit (5-0), 14
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Smithville (8), 5-0, 98, 1
2. West Plains (1), 5-0, 86, 2
3. MICDS (1), 5-0, 83, 3
4. Hannibal, 5-0, 73, 4
5. Union, 5-0, 56, 6
6. Lincoln College Prep, 5-0, 47, 8
7. McCluer, 4-1, 29, 9
8. Vashon, 5-0, 25, NR
9. Warrensburg, 3-1, 22, 10
10. Nevada, 4-1, 20, NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Harrisonville, No. 7 St. Dominic
Also receiving votes: St. Dominic (3-2), 10; Harrisonville (3-2), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Odessa (10), 5-0, 100, 2
2. St. Mary’s, 3-1, 90, 2
3. Valle Catholic, 5-0, 77, 3
4. St. Pius X, 5-0, 70, 4
5. Lutheran North, 3-2, 58, 5
6. Boonville, 4-1, 48, 6
7. Blair Oaks, 4-1, 42, 7
8. Cardinal Ritter, 3-2, 28, 9
9. Park Hills Central, 4-1, 20, 10
10. Mexico, 4-1, 13, 8
Also receiving votes: Kennett (5-0), 4
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (10), 5-0, 100, 1
2. Fair Grove, 5-0, 87, 2
3. Hallsville, 5-0, 81, 4
4. Ava, 5-0, 55, 7
5. Butler, 5-0, 50, 6
T6. Lafayette County, 4-1, 43, NR
T6. Lutheran St. Charles, 3-2, 43, 3
8. Duchesne, 3-2, 30, 8
9. Richmond, 4-1, 26, 5
10. Bowling Green, 4-0, 19, 10
Dropped out: No. 9 Jefferson
Also receiving votes: Jefferson (4-1), 14; Warsaw (5-0), 2
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Windsor (9), 5-0, 97, 1
2. Mid Buchanan (1), 5-0, 82, 3
3. Monroe City, 5-0, 81, 2
4. Hayti, 4-0, 65, 4
5. Marionville, 5-0, 61, 5
6. East Buchanan, 5-0, 56, 6
7. Harrisburg, 5-0, 32, 7