Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (9), 1-0, 90, 1

2. Rockhurst, 1-0, 79, 2

3. DeSmet, 1-0, 71, T3

4. Rock Bridge, 0-1, 59, T3

5. Joplin, 1-0, 54, 5

6. Blue Springs, 1-0, 49, 7

7. Kirkwood, 1-0, 37, 8

8. Park Hill, 0-1, 26, 10

9. Liberty North, 1-0, 16, NR

10. Lee’s Summit West, 0-1, 7, 9

Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit North (0-1), 4; Francis Howell (1-0), 3

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (8), 1-0, 89, 1

2. Carthage (1), 1-0, 82, 2

3. Raytown, 1-0, 68, 4

4. Staley, 1-0, 63, 6

5. Jackson, 1-0, 49, 9

6. Eureka, 0-1, 44, 3

7. Chaminade, 1-0, 35, 10

8. Battle, 0-1, 26, 7

9. North Kansas City, 1-0, 18, NR

10. Vianney, 0-1, 15, 5

Also receiving votes: Fort Osage (0-1), 6

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (5), 1-0, 86, 1

2. Webb City (4), 1-0, 85, 2

3. Camdenton, 1-0, 64, 3

4. Platte County, 1-0, 61, 4

T5. MICDS, 1-0, 46, 5

T5. Kearney, 1-0, 46, 6

7. St. Mary’s, 1-0, 30, 7

8. West Plains, 1-0, 25, 8

9. Smithville, 1-0, 24, 10

10. Lebanon, 1-0, 13, 9

Also receiving votes: St. Joseph Lafayette (1-0), 8; Grain Valley (1-0), 6; Jefferson City Helias (1-0), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (8), 1-0, 89, 2

2. Trinity (1), 0-1, 80, 1

3. Odessa, 1-0, 69, 4

4. Mt. Vernon, 1-0, 62, 3

5. St. Charles West, 1-0, 57, 5

6. Southern Boone, 1-0, 40, 6

7. St. Francis Borgia, 1-0, 37, 7

8. Cassville, 1-0, 26, 8

9. Boonville, 1-0, 21, 9

10. Kennett, 1-0, 9, T10

Also receiving votes: Springfield Catholic (1-0), 4; Savannah (0-1), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (9), 1-0, 90, 1

2. Cardinal Ritter, 1-0, 80, 2

3. Lathrop, 1-0, 66, 4

4. Lamar, 1-0, 63, 5

5. Maryville, 0-1, 57, 3

6. Clark County, 1-0, 45, 6

7. Ava, 1-0, 34, 8

8. Centralia, 1-0, 25, NR

9. Palmyra, 1-0, 10, T10

10. Macon, 1-0, 9, NR

Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (1-0), 6; Hallsville (1-0), 3; Lawson (0-1), 3; Summit Christian Academy (1-0), 2; O’Fallon Christian (1-0), 1; Monroe City (0-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 1-0, 90, 1

2. Westran, 1-0, 73, 4

3. Pierce City, 1-0, 72, 3

4. Mid Buchanan, 1-0, 56, 5

5. Valle Catholic, 1-0, 48, 6

6. Thayer, 1-0, 43, 9

7. Marceline, 1-0, 36, 7

8. Adrian, 1-0, 30, 8

9. Hamilton-Penney, 1-0, 21, 10

10. Hayti, 0-1, 18, 2

Also receiving votes: Milan (0-1), 5; South Callaway (0-1), 2; Tipton (1-0), 1

