Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (9), 6-0, 90, 1

2. CBC, 5-1, 79, 2

3. Liberty North, 6-0, 68, 4

4. Joplin, 6-0, 67, 3

5. Park Hill, 5-1, 55, 5

6. Lee’s Summit North, 4-2, 44, 7

7. Francis Howell, 5-1, 37, T8

8. Raymore-Peculiar, 4-2, 26, NR

9. Marquette, 6-0, 14, NR

10. Blue Springs, 4-2, 11, 6

Dropped Out: No. T8 Lee’s Summit West, No. 10 Rockhurst

Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit West (4-2), 4

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 6-0, 90, 1

2. Jackson, 6-0, 81, 2

3. Chaminade, 4-2, 63, 3

4. Carthage, 4-2, 57, 4

5. Eureka, 5-1, 52, 6

6. North Kansas City, 6-0, 45, 7

7. Staley, 4-2, 43, 5

8. Raytown, 5-1, 35, 8

9. Battle, 4-2, 17, 9

10. McCluer North, 5-1, 12, 10

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 6-0, 90, 1

2. Webb City, 5-1, 78, 2

3. Camdenton, 6-0, 75, 3

4. Platte County, 5-1, 60, 6

5. West Plains, 5-1, 55, 5

6. Smithville, 5-1, 46, 4

7. Jefferson City Helias, 5-1, 28, 9

8. Lebanon, 4-2, 24, 8

9. MICDS, 4-2, 23, 7

10. Bolivar, 6-0, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Grain Valley

Also receiving votes: Farmington (5-1), 3

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 5-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 6-0, 78, 2

3. Trinity, 4-2, 73, 3

4. Mt. Vernon, 6-0, 61, 4

5. St. Charles West, 6-0, 58, 5

6. Kennett, 6-0, 43, 6

7. Boonville, 5-1, 32, 7

8. Southern Boone, 5-1, 26, 8

T9. Lutheran St. Charles, 5-1, 10, 9

T9. Center, 5-1, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Seneca

Also receiving votes: Savannah (5-1), 9; Cassville (5-1), 5

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Cardinal Ritter (9), 6-0, , 1

2. Lutheran North, 4-1, 81, 2

3. Lathrop, 6-0, 69, 3

4. Maryville, 5-1, 62, 4

5. Centralia, 6-0, 54, 5

6. Ava, 6-0, 48, 6

7. Clark County, 5-1, 36, 7

8. Palmyra, 5-1, 22, 8

9. Lamar, 4-2, 14, 9

10. Summit Christian Academy, 6-0, 8, 10

Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (6-0), 6; Fair Grove (6-0), 3; Monroe City (5-1), 2

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 6-0, 90, 1

2. Thayer, 6-0, 81, 2

3. Pierce City, 6-0, 72, 3

4. Mid Buchanan, 5-1, 60, 4

5. Hayti, 5-1, 52, 5

6. Valle Catholic, 5-1, 48, 6

7. Marceline, 5-1, 33, 7

8. Miller, 6-0, 22, T9

9. Adrian, 5-1, 18, T9

10. South Harrison, 6-0, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Gallatin

Also receiving votes: Scotland County (5-1), 6; Gallatin (5-1), 5

