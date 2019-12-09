{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a nine-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (9), 14-0, 90, 1

2. Joplin, 13-1, 81, 3 

3. Raymore-Peculiar, 10-3, 61, 6  

4. CBC, 8-3, 58, 4

5. Francis Howell, 10-2, 49, 5 

6. Liberty North, 11-1, 48, 2  

7. Fort Zumwalt West, 10-3, 34, NR 

8. Marquette, 10-2, 29, 8 

9. Park Hill, 8-3, 23, 7

10. Blue Springs, 6-5, 7, 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Rockhurst

Also receiving votes: Rockhurst (7-4), 6; Troy Buchanan (8-4), 5; Kirkwood (7-4), 4

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Carthage (9), 12-2, 90, 5

2. Jackson, 13-1, 81, 2

3. Fort Zumwalt North, 12-1, 71, 1 

4. Staley, 10-3, 56, 6 

5. Chaminade, 8-4, 54, 4 

6. Eureka, 10-2, 51, 3 

7. Raytown, 9-3, 36, 7

8. North Kansas City, 9-2, 26, 8

9. Battle, 7-4, 12, 9

10. McCluer North, 7-4, 7, NR 

Dropped out: No. 10 Waynesville

Also receiving votes: Glendale (6-6), 6; Fox (8-3), 4; Fort Osage (6-5), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (9), 14-1, 90, 1 

2. Camdenton, 13-1, 73, 2

3. Ladue, 12-2, 71, 3

4. Platte County, 11-4, 69, 9

5. Bolivar, 11-1, 40, 8

T6. Smithville, 9-2, 36, 5 

T6. St. Mary’s, 11-3, 36, NR

T8. Grain Valley, 9-4, 19, NR

T8. West Plains, 9-2, 19, 4

10. Farmington, 10-3, 17, 10   

Dropped out: No. 6 Lebanon, No. 7 Jefferson City Helias

Also receiving votes: Lebanon (9-3), 9; Lincoln College Prep (11-1), 6; McCluer (9-3), 4; Cape Girardeau Central (7-5), 3; Liberty-Wentzville (9-4), 2; Jefferson City Helias (9-2), 1 

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Odessa (9), 15-0, 90, 2  

2. Cassville, 12-3, 81, 10

3. Trinity, 9-4, 64, 4

4. Blair Oaks, 12-1, 63, 1

5. Kennett, 13-1, 62, 5  

6. Savannah, 10-3, 33, 9 

7. Mt. Vernon, 10-1, 22, 3 

8. Center, 10-2, 20, 6 

9. Roosevelt, 11-2, 19, NR

10. Seneca, 8-4, 17, NR

Dropped out: No. 7 St. Clair, No. 8 St. Charles West

Also receiving votes: Lutheran St. Charles (10-3), 13; Monett (8-3), 5; St. Francis Borgia (9-3), 4; St. Clair (10-1), 2 

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (9), 14-0, 90, 1  

2. Lathrop, 13-1, 79, 2

3. Ava, 14-1, 68, 5 

4. Maryville, 9-2, 63, 3

5. Clark County, 12-2, 56, 6

6. Lamar, 10-3, 35, 7

7. Summit Christian Academy, 10-2, 34, 9

8. Centralia, 10-1, 18, 4

9. Palmyra, 8-4, 12, NR

10. Lift for Life, 10-2, 11, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Fair Grove, No. 10 Monroe City

Also receiving votes: Fair Grove (10-1), 10; Scott City (11-2), 8; Hallsville (10-3), 5; Lafayette County (9-3), 3; Knob Noster (8-3), 2; O’Fallon Christian (7-5), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Valle Catholic (9), 14-1, 90, 6

2. Lincoln, 14-1, 81, 1

3. Thayer, 11-2, 66, 3

4. Mid Buchanan, 12-1, 62, 4

5. Pierce City, 11-1, 50, 2 

6. Marceline, 12-2, 49, 7

7. Hayti, 10-2, 35, 5

8. South Harrison, 11-2, 18, NR

9. Windsor, 10-3, 16, NR

10. Miller, 9-2, 8, 8 

Dropped out: No. 9 Adrian, No. 10 Scotland County

Also receiving votes: Adrian (10-2), 7; South Callaway (6-7), 4; Hamilton-Penney (6-6), 1; Scotland County (9-2), 1; Brentwood (6-6), 1

