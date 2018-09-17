Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 12-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Eric Blum, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Corey Riggs, Mediacom Springfield; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; Cody Thorn, Platte County Citizen

First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (12), 4-0, 120, 1

2. Lee’s Summit West, 4-0, 106, 2  

3. Kirkwood, 4-0, 93, 3

4. Eureka, 4-0, 80, T5

5. DeSmet, 3-1, 62, T5

6. Rockhurst, 2-1, 59, 8

7. Lee’s Summit North, 3-1, 50, 4

8. Rock Bridge, 2-2, 48, 7

9. Raymore-Peculiar, 3-1, 15, 9

10. Marquette, 3-1, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Blue Springs

Also receiving votes:  Blue Springs (2-2), 13  

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Staley (12), 4-0, 120, 1

2. Fort Zumwalt North, 4-0, 102, 2

3. Vianney, 3-1, 99, T3

4. Carthage, 4-0, 78, 5

5. North Kansas City, 4-0, 75, 6 

6. Fort Osage, 2-2, 53, T3

7. Battle, 3-1, 49, 7

8. Lebanon, 4-0, 38, 8 

9. Timberland, 3-1, 26, 9

10. Jackson, 4-0, 20, 10

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (12), 4-0, 120, 1

2. Ladue, 4-0, 106, 2

3. Kearney, 3-1, 95, 3

4. West Plains, 4-0, 82, 4 

5. MICDS 4-0, 70, 5

6. Platte County, 3-1, 60, 6

7. Smithville, 4-0, 51, 7

8. Camdenton, 3-1, 39, 8

9. St. Francis Borgia, 4-0, 24, 9  

10. Carl Junction, 2-2, 6, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Helias

Also receiving votes: Rolla (3-1), 5; Helias (2-2) 1; Warrensburg (4-0), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Odessa (6), 4-0, 112, 1

2. Trinity (6), 2-2, 109, 2

3. Cardinal Ritter, 4-0, 99, 3

4. Maryville, 3-1, 86, 5

5. St. Clair, 4-0, 65, 7

6. Lutheran South, 3-1, 53, 8

7. Reeds Spring, 4-0, 37, NR

8. Cassville, 4-0, 36, 9

9. Southern Boone, 3-1, 30, 10

10. Mt. Vernon, 3-1, 25, 4

Dropped out: No. 6 Eldon

Also receiving votes: Springfield Catholic (3-1), 4; Moberly (3-1), 3; Eldon (3-1), 1      

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (12), 4-0, 120, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 4-0, 107, 2

3. Lathrop, 4-0, 86, 4 

4. Lawson, 4-0, 79, 5

5. Lutheran North, 1-3, 60, 6

T6. Clark County, 4-0, 47, 8

T6. Lexington, 4-0, 47, 7

T8. Macon, 4-0, 35, NR

T8. Monroe City, 3-1, 35, 3

10. Palmyra, 4-0, 18, 10 

Dropped out: No. 9 Ava

Also receiving votes: Ava (3-1), 14; North Callaway (4-0), 12 

 

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Westran (12), 4-0, 120, 1

2. East Buchanan, 4-0, 105, 3

3. Fayette, 4-0, 99, 4

4. Marceline, 3-1, 77, 2

5. Hayti, 4-0, 75, 6

6. Adrian, 4-0, 52, 8

7. Pierce City, 4-0, 51, 7

8. Lincoln, 3-1, 29, 9

9. Valle Catholic, 2-2, 23, 10

10. Hamilton-Penney, 2-2, 20, 5

Also receiving votes: Milan (4-0), 9

